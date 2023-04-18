Chelsea vs Real Madrid: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

Chelsea host Real Madrid in the Champions League tonight, hoping to overturn a two-goal first-leg deficit in a tough ask.

Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio struck at the Bernabeu last week to put the 14-time winners in control of a tie that the Blues were left desperately clinging onto after Ben Chilwell’s red card.

The defeat served as the second under Frank Lampard, who now holds a three-from-three record having lost to Brighton at the weekend.

Real, whose LaLiga title defence is all-but over, beat Cadiz in preparation for this game as they look to book a likely semi-final meeting with Manchester City.

It will take a monumental effort from Chelsea to manage it, but despite all the doom and gloom this season has brought they do remain capable of pulling off a miracle comeback.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Chelsea vs Real Madrid is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off time tonight on Tuesday April 18, 2023.

The match will take place at Stamford Bridge in west London.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on BT Sport 1, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the BT Sport app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the ground.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid team news

Kai Havertz is back from a knee injury for Chelsea, who also have Ruben Loftus-Cheek available after a back problem.

Kalidou Koulibaly (thigh) will miss out along with Carney Chukwuemeka and Armando Broja. Ben Chilwell is banned.

Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante are expected to return after being rested against Brighton, along with the benched Reece James, Mateo Kovacic and Joao Felix.

Ferland Mendy is the only absentee for Real, with Vinicius Jr and Toni Kroos fit after being left out against Cadiz on Saturday.

Return: Top scorer Kai Havertz has returned to Chelsea training after a knee injury (REUTERS)

Chelsea vs Real Madrid prediction

It is just so hard to see the Blues getting back into this tie, even if they will give it a good go.

Story continues

Lampard will want to see some fight and may well throw the kitchen sink at Real tactically, which would most likely end in Chelsea being picked off on the counter in what could become a most sobering night at the Bridge.

Real Madrid to win 3-1, 5-1 on aggregate.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Chelsea have never beaten Real Madrid by more than two goals.

Chelsea wins: 4

Draws: 2

Real Madrid wins: 2

Chelsea vs Real Madrid match odds

Chelsea to qualify: 7/1

Draw (90 mins): 5/2

Real Madrid to qualify: 1/14

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).