Chelsea vs Palmeiras live stream: How can I watch Club World Cup final on TV in UK today?

Chelsea are just one game away from completing the set in the Roman Abramovich era as they prepare for only their second Club World Cup final.

While the European champions didn’t wholly convince in what turned out to be a nervy semi-final win over Al Hilal, few would doubt what a relentless winning machine are when offered the chance of capturing silverware.

Standing in their way are Brazilian outfit Palmeiras who, while impressive, surely cannot match a Chelsea side in full flow. Whether or not they will get one, however, is a different case entirely.

Win here and Chelsea would have lifted every major club trophy there is to lift since their 2003 takeover and, while the competition is derided by some, would put them alongside Manchester United and Liverpool as the only English sides to win it.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Palmeiras

TV channel: Today’s game will be broadcast live in the UK on Channel 4. Coverage begins at 4pm GMT.

Live stream: Fans can watch the game online through All4.

Live blog: Keep up to date with all the action on Standard Sport’s live blog.