Chelsea vs Palmeiras LIVE: Club World Cup final latest score and goals as Mason Mount suffers injury

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael Jones
·14 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chelsea
    Chelsea
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Thiago Emiliano da Silva
    Thiago Emiliano da Silva
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Thomas Tuchel
    German association football manager and former player
Chelsea substitute Christian Pulisic challenges for the ball (AFP via Getty Images)
Chelsea substitute Christian Pulisic challenges for the ball (AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea are taking on Palmeiras in the Club World Cup final today as the Blues look to clinch the trophy for the first time in their history. Defeat to fellow Brazilian side Corinthians in the 2012 final was Chelsea’s only previous experience of the showpiece fixture, but they come into this game in Abu Dhabi as favourites to win.

Thomas Tuchel has been absent after contracting Covid-19 and missed the semi-final victory over Saudi side Al-Hilal, but is back on the touchline here for the final. His side must be wary of 30-year-old striker Dudu, who has 74 goals for the club and knows how to score in the Middle East having spent last season on loan at Qatar Stars League side Al-Duhail.

Will Chelsea win their first Club World Cup? Follow all the action from the final in Abu Dhabi below.

Chelsea vs Palmeiras

  • Chelsea XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rudiger; Kante, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi; Mount, Havertz, Lukaku.

  • Match kicked off at 4.30pm GMT in Abu Dhabi

  • Club World Cup final broadcast live on Channel 4

  • 32 mins: Chelsea lose Mount after early problem

Chelsea 0 - 0 Palmeiras

17:38 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Mateo Kovacic spins into space and drives up the pitch. He sends it wide to Callum Hudson-Odoi who lifts a cross into the box. Romelu Lukaku and Kai Havertz are both options near the six-yard box but the cross come to neither of them and Palmeiras clear their lines.

Chelsea squander another chance, this time from a set piece. A free kick is floated over to the back post but Weverton is off his line quickly and plucks the ball out of the air.

Second half: Chelsea 0 - 0 Palmeiras

17:35 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Palmeiras get the game back underway and win a throw in on the left wing. Veiga makes a run through the middle but the ball is intercepted by Thiago Silva before the attack can develop any further.

Chelsea 0 - 0 Palmeiras

17:33 , Michael Jones

Based on the first half this game looks as though it could go the distance. Chelsea need to score to open the match up further. Palmeiras are happy to sit back and invite pressure before striking on the counterattack.

The players make their way out for the second half.

Chelsea 0 - 0 Palmeiras

17:26 , Michael Jones

Both teams have had plenty of shots with Palmeiras probably creating the better chances at goal. Chelsea look a little sluggish, they need to pick up the tempo and pass the ball quicker.

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Half-time: Chelsea 0 - 0 Palmeiras

17:20 , Michael Jones

45+4’ - Nothing to separate the two teams as they go into the break. Thomas Tuchel has some thinking to do and some problems to solve if Chelsea want to go on and win this game.

Chance for Thiago Silva!

17:19 , Michael Jones

45+3’ - Thiago Silva sees space open up in front of him as he brings the ball into the final third. He decides to have a go and hits a decent strike towards the left-hand corner. Weverton dives across and palms the ball behind with his right hand.

The resultant corner then comes into the middle for the Blues. Rudiger and Thiago get mixed up with each as they both go for the ball. It hits Thiago Silva and loops over the bar.

Into added time with Chelsea controlling possession

17:16 , Michael Jones

45’ - Chelsea continue to probe for a way into the Palmeiras box but aren’t successful. They seem content to play the ball around the 18-yard box and wait for a mistake until Antonio Rudiger flicks a cross to the back post and sends it straight down the throat of Weverton.

Three minutes of added time to play.

Silva almost sets up Havertz

17:14 , Michael Jones

41’ - Rony is fuming after he stops his run down the right wing because of a tug on his shirt by Callum Hudson-Odoi. The referee doesn’t stop play and Chelsea take control of the ball.

Palmeiras are playing with a six man back line making it difficult for Chelsea to break them down and causing the slow tempo of the game. Thiago Silva floats a pass over the top and picks out Havertz in the area. He chests it down but is immediately set up by two defenders and doesn’t have time to get off a shot.

Weverton fouled by Pulisic

17:10 , Michael Jones

38’ - Chelsea win a free kick on the inside left and it’s down to Christian Pulisic to decide how to play it. He goes for goal and curls his effort over the wall but doesn’t get enough dip on the shot and it flies over the crossbar.

The Blues regain possession and sweep forward on the right wing. A cross comes into the sxi-yard box where Pulisic, Lukaku and Havertz are all waiting to win the aerial ball. Palmerias goalkeeper, Weverton, comes off his line and punches the ball clear taking it off the nose of Pulisic who bundles into the goalkeeper and leaves him a bit worse for wear.

Pulisic makes a bright start

17:07 , Michael Jones

35’ - Scarpa swings a corner kick into the Chelsea box but Cesar Azpilicueta is first to the ball and heads it away.

Pulisic’s first involvements see him turn the ball towards goal and drive at the Palmeiras back line. Twice he’s dispossessed as he attempts to break through the middle of the box. His third attempt comes from the right side. This time he shrugs off a tackle and pulls the ball back to Romelu Lukaku.

The ball is a little behind the striker and he cna’t generate any power in turning it at goal and Weverton scoops it up easily enough.

Mason Mount replaced with Christian Pulisic

17:02 , Michael Jones

32’ - Thomas Tuchel seems to have been forced into an early change as Mason Mount is taken off with Christian Pulisic coming on to replace him. There’s no clear signs of any injury for Mount but he doesn’t look all that comfortable as he walks off the pitch.

Dudu has second Palmeiras chance

16:59 , Dan Austin

29’ - Dudu is again for Palmeiras and this time he should do better.

Raphael Veiga does extremely well to hold up a long pass while being sandwiched by Thiago Silva and Andreas Christensen, turning on the ball and playing in the on-rushing Dudu 25-yards from goal.

The winger carries the ball into the penalty area and tries to slide it inside the far post but gets his angles wrong and shoots wide.

Michael Jones will now take you through the rest of the game.

Havertz has first real Chelsea shot

16:57 , Michael Jones

27’ - Kai Havertz is gliding through the midfield after being picked out by a smart pass and the Palmeiras defence stands off him, allowing the German to peel left and look to get a shot off.

He does so, but drags it with his left foot and it trundles harmlessly past Weverton’s far post.

Dudu goes close after great skill

16:56 , Dan Austin

24’ - The first real piece of quality in the match almost leads to a spectacular goal.

Dudu is played in down the left-hand side of the penalty area after a clipped pass over the top, and he twists to and fro as he makes his way to the edge of the penalty area in a more central position.

Team-mate finally join him in attack and call for the ball, but just as you’re think he’s wasted the chance, he swivels inside one mroe time and unleashes a powerful curling shot that has Edouard Mendy scrambling towards the top corner of the far post, but which ultimately whistles narrowly ever the bar.

He looks a player, Dudu.

Havertz makes late challenge on Palmeiras midfielder

16:50 , Michael Jones

18’ - Kai Havertz loses possession in midfield too easily with a heavy touch and inadvertently plants his studs onto the top of Ze Rafael’s foot in trying to win it back.

The 28-year-old is treated after the ball is kicked out of play, but is fine to continue.

He’s an important ball-winner in that midfield for Palmeiras.

Mount’s set-piece delivery not up to scratch

16:44 , Dan Austin

13’ - Mason Mount is hacked down in the midfield and Chelsea have a chance to put pressure on Palmeiras.

The 23-year-old has the most assists of any player in the Chelsea squad so far this season but his delivery is flat and too easily cleared by the opposition.

In a match which Palmeiras are clearly determined to make as tight as possible, the level of quality will have to be raised in moments like that.

Cagey start to final

16:41 , Dan Austin

10’ - The early stages of this final have largely been played in the middle third of the pitch, with Palmeiras very happy to allow Chelsea to have possession of the ball.

The white shirts are sitting in low on top of their penalty area, refusing to press Chelsea or give up any significant space around the edge of the penalty area.

They are trying to break at speed when they do regain possession, but the two occasions on which they have been able to do so up to this point have ended with wayward long-range shots from Dudu and Rony.

Azpilicueta has early Chelsea chance after chaos in the box

16:34 , Dan Austin

4’ - Early chance for Chelsea as a Callum Hudson-Odoi cross causes chaos in the Palmeiras box, as goalkeeper Weverton fails to make the catch and falls on top of defender Luan.

The ball spills onto the turf and Cesar Azpilicueta collects, but doesn’t seem to realise quite how picked the men in white are, and loses the ball when trying to square it across the box.

He could potentially have turned and take a shot of his own, there.

Chelsea vs Palmeiras underway in Club World Cup final

16:30 , Dan Austin

0’ - We’re now underway at the Mohamed Bin Zayed Stadium for the Club World Cup final.

Chelsea are in their standard blue shirts, blue shorts and white socks, while Palmeiras are wearing their white away kit consisting of white shirts, white shorts and green socks.

Can the Blues now become world champions for the first time?

Palmeiras fans in fine voice in UAE

16:27 , Dan Austin

The South American clubs always take this tournament seriously, with plenty of fans travelling all over the world in order to support their underdogs against the European favourites.

Palmeiras fans enjoyed a yacht trip through Dubai a couple of days ago, and they are in fine voice again in the stadium this afternoon.

The Independent’s Miguel Delaney is inside the Mohamed Bin Zayed Stadium.

Palmeiras could add biggest honour to glorious history

16:20 , Dan Austin

Palmeiras are the most successful club in the history of Brazilian football, winning 13 Serie A titles and taking three victories in the Copa Libertadores.

The likes of Rivaldo, Roberto Carlos and Cafu have all played for the club, and the current squad would reach a new level of legendary status if they manage to take the trophy back home to Sao Paolo.

Their success in the past three few years has been founded in the cup competitions rather than the league, showing they know how to manage knockout tournaments and grind out results in key moments. They will fancy their chances at the Mohamed Bin Zayed Stadium.

Chelsea can join illustrious list of Club World Cup winners

16:11 , Dan Austin

Whichever side wins tonight will become the tenth winner of the Club World Cup since the tournament began in 2000.

Liverpool and Manchester United have been champions before, in 2019 and 2008 respectively, while the likes of Bayern Munich, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid have all been successful on multiple occasions. The latter have won the most Club World trophies with four.

Three South American sides have been crowned world champions: Corinthians in 2000 and 2012, Sao Paolo in 2005, and SC Internacional in 2006.

Tuchel pleased to be back in Chelsea dugout after Covid

16:04 , Dan Austin

The good news pre kick-off for is that Thomas Tuchel is back in the dugout in the UAE. He missed the previous round against Al-Hilal due to Covid-19, but has flown to join his squad in time for the showpiece game.

“You never know if you will play this competition one more time,” Tuchel says. “I trust my players, colleagues and insistsnts. I was in contact with them but it’s never quite the same. I’m happy I can now be here in Abu Dhabi.

“We are here to win it all. We want to win it and we will not hide it. The demand of ourselves is that we are able to compete for the win and we have to

Chelsea looking to right a wrong from ten years ago

15:57 , Dan Austin

Chelsea have never won the Club World Cup before, despite qualifying for the final in 2012 after winning the Champions league against Bayern Munich.

Rafael Benitez was Chelsea boss by the time the tournament rolled around in Japan in mid-December, having replaced the sacked Roberto di Matteo in controversial circumstances.

In the final the Blues played Corinthians, fresh off winning the Copa Libertadores themselves, and Peruvian striker Paolo Guerrero’s second-half goal was enough for them to take the trophy back to Brazil.

That was the last time a non-European side won the tournament.

Palmeiras do pose a threat despite Chelsea strength

15:51 , Dan Austin

Chelsea are huge favourites to take the trophy home this afternoon, of course, but Palmeiras can still pose a significant threat of their own.

The Verdao have won two consecutive Copa Libertadores titles in South America, and were comfortable winners of Al Ahly in the semi-final thanks to goals from Raphael Vega and Dudu.

Abel Ferreira’s men are also unbeaten in their last ten matches, dating back to mid-November.

Full teams

15:46 , Lawrence Ostlere

Chelsea: Mendy, Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi; Mount, Havertz, Lukaku.

Subs: Kepa, Bettinelli, Alonso, Chalobah, Sarr, Jorginho, Saul, Barkley, Kenedy, Ziyech, Werner, Pulisic.

Palmeiras: Weverton; Rocha, Gomez, Luan, Piquerez; Danilo, Ze Rafael; Dudu, Veiga, Scarpa; Rony.

Subs: Benjamin, Jorge, Wesley, Mayke, Deyverson, Lopes, Atuesta, Cerquiera, Navarro, Jailson, Mateus, Marcelo.

Club World Cup final

15:42 , Lawrence Ostlere

From our man on the ground in Abu Dhabi:

Chelsea vs Palmeiras: Chelsea line-up

15:31 , Michael Jones

Chelsea team for Club World Cup final: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rudiger; Kante, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi; Mount, Havertz, Lukaku

Chelsea vs Palmeiras

15:26 , Lawrence Ostlere

Chelsea are taking on Palmeiras in the Club World Cup final today as the Blues look to clinch the trophy for the first time in their history. Defeat to fellow Brazilian side Corinthians in the 2012 final was Chelsea’s only previous experience of the showpiece fixture, but they come into this game in Abu Dhabi as favourites to win.

Thomas Tuchel has been absent after contracting Covid-19 and missed the semi-final victory over Saudi side Al-Hilal, but is back on the touchline here for the final. His side must be wary of 30-year-old striker Dudu, who has 74 goals for the club and knows how to score in the Middle East having spent last season on loan at Qatar Stars League side Al-Duhail.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Legacy grant provides $2 million to Los Angeles communities

    A $2 million grant is being provided to Los Angeles communities through funding from the NFL Foundation, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, the LA84 Foundation, and the Play Equity Fund. Each grant will support the Champions Live Here initiative, which has shined a spotlight on the achievements of 56 local organizations focusing their work on youth development, jobs and economic opportunity, and social justice. The Legacy Program has awarded each of the selected organizations a $10,000 g

  • Mikael Backlund, Jacob Markstrom lead Flames in 6-0 win over Knights

    CALGARY — Mikael Backlund had a goal and three assists to pace the offence and Jacob Markstrom made 28 saves to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-0 victory on Wednesday night over the Vegas Golden Knights. Andrew Mangiapane - with his team-leading 21st and 22nd goals, Johnny Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm also scored for Calgary (24-13-6), which has won six of their last seven. Vegas (28-17-3) follows up a 4-0 win in Edmonton on Tuesday by being shut out themselves for the third time on the season and

  • Disgruntled Beijing gold medallist calls for changes in snowboarding officiating

    Ayumu Hirano may have won gold in the Beijing Olympics, but he still has something to say about the snowboarding officiating.

  • Five To Know: Dubois crashes into final and medals

    BEIJING — SILVER CRASHES INTO FINAL Speedskater Steven Dubois battled his way to a photo-finish silver medal in a packed, 10-man field in the men's 1,500-metre short-track event. The 24-year-old from Terrebonne, Que. had crashed in his semifinal, but was advanced to the A final when 2018 silver medalist Sjinkie Kneght of the Netherlands was penalized. "My strategy was to go to the front (and) slow down a little bit because I didn't want to pull the whole race. Then one of the skaters did an outs

  • Why is Connor McDavid so uninterested in the NHL all-star game?

    The NHL's best player needs to be there, but Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie wonder out loud if the NHL all-star game would be better without Connor McDavid.

  • Teammates, rivals are one and the same for Canadian bobsleigh athletes in Beijing

    In bobsleigh, as with most Olympic sports, your teammates double as rivals. You may train with them and share coaches with them and wear the same uniform as them. But come race day, they're your competition. It's why the controversial departure of former Canadian bobsledder Kaillie Humphries to the U.S. following the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics is mostly shrugged off. "Even if I was on Team Canada now, we would have been competitors," Humphries said in a recent interview with CBC Sports. "We have

  • Canada wins bronze in freestyle skiing as mixed team aerials makes Olympic debut

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Canada's Marion Thenault and Miha Fontaine stood at the bottom of the aerials hill, looking up at their teammate Lewis Irving. For the Canadians to win a medal in mixed team aerials, they needed Irving to stick the landing on the team's final jump and lift their score above Switzerland's in the event's final four. Irving started his approach, committed to a back-double-full-full-full, hit the jump and went airborne. Moments later, Canada had clinched a medal in the first-eve

  • Did Brad Marchand throw away his chance at the Hart Trophy?

    "Bad" Marchand returned for one night versus the Pittsburgh Penguins, resulting in a hefty fine and six-game suspension for one of the league's top players.

  • Beijing punishes traders in Olympic souvenir crackdown

    BEIJING (AP) — Police are punishing Chinese traders for cashing in by reselling scarce dolls of Olympics mascot Bing Dwen Dwen at up to 10 times retail price. Buyers stood in line overnight in freezing weather and emptied store shelves after the Winter Games opened Feb. 4. News reports say factory employees were called back from their Lunar New Year holiday to make more panda mascots. Three people in Beijing were sentenced to unspecified “administrative penalties” for reselling souvenirs at pric

  • At Olympics and beyond, getting away with it is Russia's way

    BEIJING (AP) — Be it sports, politics, hacking or war, the recent history of Russia’s relationship with the world can be summed up in one phrase: They get away with it. Vladimir Putin’s Russia has perfected the art of flouting the rules, whether the venue is the Olympic arena, international diplomacy or meddling in other countries’ elections from the comfort of home. And it has suffered little consequence for its actions. At the Beijing Winter Olympics, Russia the country isn't here — technicall

  • Doping hearing to decide Russian skater's Olympic fate

    BEIJING (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s right to compete in the women’s event at the Beijing Olympics will be decided at an urgent hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Both the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Testing Agency — on behalf of the IOC — said Friday they would fight the decision by Russia’s anti-doping agency to allow the 15-year-old Valieva to skate. The Russian agency provisionally banned Valieva on Tuesday because she failed a doping test in D

  • Max Parrot says teammate Mark McMorris 'apologized for his non-sportsmanship'

    No bad blood between the medal-winning Canadian snowboarders after some candid comments about officiating in Beijing.

  • Canadian Steven Dubois wins silver in short-track speedskating

    BEIJING — Canadian Steven Dubois won a silver medal in the men's 1,500-metre short-track speedskating event at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday. The 24-year-old Dubois from Terrebonne, Que. claimed second place in a photo-finish over bronze medallist Semion Elistratov of Russia. Hwang Daeheon of South Korea won the gold medal. Hwang is the world record holder in the 1,000 and won silver in the 500 at the 2018 Games in PyeongChang. Dubois was the lone Canadian in the 1,500 final after five-time

  • Karlsson, Smith notch goal and assist as Knights beat Oilers 4-0

    EDMONTON — Starting their backup goalie against his old club turned out to be a pretty good move for the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. Goalie Laurent Brossoit made 28 saves for his third career shutout as the Golden Knights won their third straight, blanking the Edmonton Oilers 4-0. “I definitely was juiced up to play this one. I don’t think I’ve won against Edmonton since moving on from them so it felt nice to win, and to get the shutout, it meant even more,” Brossoit said. “I feel like

  • Over COVID, Meyers Taylor gets Olympic bobsled training runs

    BEIJING (AP) — U.S. bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor has, finally, made it to the Olympic track. The worst of her coronavirus scare that started with a positive test on Jan. 29 is behind her — she’s testing negative now, as are her husband and young son — and the three-time Olympic medalist was able to participate in the first official session of women’s monobob training on Thursday. “We’ve seen a lot of people struggle to clear the tests, so I really wasn’t sure what would happen,” Meyers Taylor

  • Olympian flashes 'No War in Ukraine' sign after competing

    BEIJING (AP) — A Ukrainian skeleton athlete flashed a small sign that read “ No War in Ukraine ” to the cameras as he finished a run at the Beijing Olympics on Friday night, a plea for peace at a time of rising tensions between his country and Russia. Vladyslav Heraskevych's sign was printed on a blue-and-yellow piece of paper, matching the colors of his country's flag. He did not display the message after his second run of the night, which was his fourth and final run of the Olympics. “It's my

  • Norway's Roeiseland shoots her way to Olympic sprint gold

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Marte Olsbu Roeiseland of Norway put in the best performance of her career when it mattered the most — on an Olympic stage, for an Olympic gold medal. Another gold medal, that is. Roeiseland, the overall World Cup leader and sprint leader, hit all 10 targets and finished the 7.5-kilometer women's sprint race in 20 minutes, 44.3 seconds for her third medal — and second gold — at the Beijing Games. “My ski time has never been better and I was really focused on the shootin

  • Klaebo retains Olympic sprint title, Sundling also gets gold

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo felt the pressure to prove that he's still the fastest man on the cross-country sprint course. His Olympic gold medal proves it just fine. “There has been a lot of talking about (it)," the Norwegian said, "almost (everyone saying) I shall win this race.” Klaebo defended his Olympic sprint title at the Beijing Games on Tuesday, leading the final for the entire race and punching the air when he crossed the finish line in in 2 minutes, 58.06 second

  • Well-seasoned: Aerials skier named Winter to fly at Olympics

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Her mom and dad wanted a name that stood out. A strong name. Since the aerials skier was born in December, and since her parents loved the way the snow sparkled on northern Michigan mornings, “Winter” felt like the perfect name to give their baby girl when she was born in 1998. Now Winter Vinecki is set to become the first athlete with the first name Winter to compete at the Winter Games. Just another in a long line of notable accomplishments for the 23-year-old who hun

  • Nuis, Krol give Dutch 1-2 finish in Olympic speedskating

    BEIJING (AP) — Kjeld Nuis saw the record-setting time of his countryman and knew what awaited in his race. “This is going to hurt,” he mumbled to himself. It was all worth it. Nuis became the first speedskater since 1994 to successfully defend his Olympic title in the men’s 1,500 meters, edging Dutch teammate Thomas Krol at the Beijing Games on Tuesday. Krol, the reigning world champion, broke the 20-year-old Olympic record in his 3 3/4 laps around the Ice Ribbon oval. The mark didn't last very