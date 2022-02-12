Chelsea vs Palmeiras LIVE! Club World Cup final match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

(Getty Images)

Chelsea vs Palmeiras LIVE!

The Blues have Thomas Tuchel back with them after the German flew out to Abu Dhabi on Friday ahead of the Club World Cup final.

Tuchel missed the semi-final due to testing positive for Covid-19, but after two negative tests he was finally able to join up in a big boost for Chelsea ahead of their clash with Brazilian side Palmeiras.

Romelu Lukaku got the goal against Al Hilal earlier this week to send the Blues through, and keep their hopes alive of securing the only trophy they are yet to win under owner Roman Abramovich.

The Blues lost in the final of their only previous Club World Cup appearance, beaten by another Brazilian outfit, Corinthians, in 2012.

Palmeiras have reached the final of the tournament for the first time, after a comfortable 2-0 win over Al Ahly in the last four.

Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below...

Club World Cup final latest news

Kick-off: 4:30pm, Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium

TV channel: C4

Chelsea team news

Standard Sport prediction

How to watch

14:35 , Malik Ouzia

TV channel: Today’s game will be broadcast live in the UK on Channel 4. Coverage begins at 4pm GMT.

Live stream: Fans can watch the game online through All4.

Good afternoon!

14:30 , Malik Ouzia

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the Club World Cup final clash between Chelsea and Palmeiras.

James Robson is our man on the ground and we’ll have all the team news and build-up ahead of a 4:30pm kick-off...