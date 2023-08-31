Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Chelsea are out to cap a week of home games with their third victory in a row when Nottingham Forest come to town on Saturday.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side comfortably beat Luton last time out in the Premier League but found things tougher in the Carabao Cup against League Two AFC Wimbledon.

With the international period looming, the Blues know only a win will send them into the break on a high as the early assessments of Pochettino’s reign are made.

For Forest, an incredibly difficult run of away games continues after narrow defeats at Arsenal and Manchester United, plus a trip to Manchester City coming up after facing Chelsea.

All four of their games so far this season have gone down to the wire with late goals and another rollercoaster encounter could be on the cards in the capital.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

The match will take place at Stamford Bridge in London.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the game will not be televised live due to the 3pm Saturday blackout for football games.

Live blog: You can still follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the ground.

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest team news

Levi Colwill should be fit for Chelsea after a minor knock to his knee in midweek but Romeo Lavia is unlikely to be ready.

Pochettino remains without an extensive list of injured players: Armando Broja, Benoit Badiashile, Christopher Nkunku, Welsey Fofana, Mykhailo Mudryk, Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah and Carney Chukwuemeka.

Joe Worrall is back from his ban for Forest, who hope to add a couple of new signings to their squad in time to make their debuts.

Wayne Hennessey, Scott McKenna and Orel Mangala are absent with Danilo a doubt after suffering a hamstring issue. Felipe could return.

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest prediction

Forest are once again set for a relegation scrap and should be put away convincingly by Chelsea - on paper, anyway.

In reality, this will be a tighter affair with the visitors set to get plenty of chances. However, you’d still back Chelsea to edge it for a win.

Chelsea to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Both of last season’s meetings ended in a draw, with Raheem Sterling scoring all three of Chelsea’s goals.

Chelsea wins: 40

Nottingham Forest wins: 26

Draws: 30

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest match odds

Chelsea: 1/3

Nottingham Forest: 6/1

Draws: 16/5

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).