Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

Chelsea battle Nottingham Forest today boosted after their long-awaited first win under Frank Lampard.

While one victory certainly does not change the feeling around the dire campaign as a whole, the 3-1 success at Bournemouth last weekend does at least offer hope of ending it on a slightly more positive note.

With so little left to play for, it’s hard to know where Chelsea stand. Still, back at Stamford Bridge, it’s important to try and build momentum where possible ahead of a huge season next time out.

Forest, meanwhile, are fighting for their lives but have been so poor away from home all season, winning just once on the road. Anything from today would be a key boost as they look to put further distance to the relegation zone, having moved three points clear with only three games left after that seven-goal thriller against Southampton on Monday night.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off today on Saturday May 13, 2023.

Stamford Bridge in west London will host the contest.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest

TV channel and live stream: This afternoon’s match will not be shown live on UK television due to blackout restrictions still affecting English football.

Highlights: You can watch highlights on Match of the Day tonight on BBC Two from 10pm.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action today with Standard Sport’s dedicated live match blog, with expert analysis from Dom Smith at the Bridge.

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest team news

Lampard is fearful that Ben Chilwell could miss the rest of the season, with Reece James and Mason Mount also unlikely to play again this campaign. It means Lewis Hall could be handed a start at left-back, with the Chelsea boss confirming that the 18-year-old academy graduate is “in the running”.

Fresh blow: Ben Chilwell might struggle to play again this season for Chelsea (AFP via Getty Images)

Wesley Fofana is back but Marc Cucurella, Armando Broja and Marcus Bettinelli are all still out, while the game comes too soon for Kalidou Koulibaly.

For Forest, Dean Henderson, Chris Wood, Scott McKenna and Omar Richards are all out. Danilo, however, has returned to fitness.

Story continues

Giulian Biancone, Neco Williams and Emmanuel Dennis are also sidelined, though Renan Lodi is expected to be available and there are late tests for the likes of Serge Aurier, Jonjo Shelvey, Gustavo Scarpa and Jack Colback

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest prediction

While this game inevitably means much more to Forest and the fierce fight to avoid relegation, their away form all season makes them incredibly hard to back on the road.

Chelsea to win, 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Chelsea wins: 40

Draws: 29

Nottingham Forest wins: 26

Chelsea vs Nottingham match odds

Chelsea to win: 1/2

Draw: 17/5

Nottingham Forest to win: 11/2

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).