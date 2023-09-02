Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

(Action Images via Reuters)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

Chelsea FC 0 - 0 Nottingham Forest FC

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest

15:12

After a free-kick from the left is nodded down towards Chelsea's penalty area, Caicedo covers across well to stop in-form Awoniyi latching on to the loose ball. With Johnson moving to Spurs, Forest's centre-forward will be all the more important to their hopes of success today.

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest

15:09

The visitors are twice lucky to escape when caught dawdling just outside their own area, following a surging run by Sterling deep into Forest's defensive third.

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest

15:07

Forest's first chance to deliver the ball into the box ultimately comes to nothing: Aina hurls in a long throw from the right, but Sanchez is able to rise above the masses near the penalty spot and plucks the ball from the air.

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest

15:04

A brilliant last-ditch challenge inside the six-yard box by Aina denies Sterling the chance to sweep the ball home from close range, following a dangerous low cross from the left by Fernandez.

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest

15:03

Chelsea kick off, and we are under way in London!

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest

15:01

The players are out on the pitch at a sun-soaked Stamford Bridge, with kick-off now just moments away!

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest

14:58

Following his midweek suspension, Worrall returns from a one-match ban to captain Nottingham Forest today. Mangala's inclusion is the only change from last week's loss in Manchester. After a frantic conclusion to the transfer window, which saw Brennan Johnson depart for Tottenham, Tavares and Montiel are among the visitors' substitutes; however, Murillo and Nicolas Dominguez are not yet available.

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest

14:53

As expected, Chelsea revert to a more familiar starting XI following some experimentation in Wednesday's EFL Cup win, with players such as Sterling, Jackson and Silva all recalled as the side that beat Luton last week is retained. Romeo Lavia, Armando Broja, Reece James and Christopher Nkunku all feature on a lengthy injury list for today's hosts, but recent signing Palmer is selected on the bench.

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest

14:45

SUBS: Ethan Horvath, Nuno Tavares, Cheikhou Kouyate, Anthony Elanga, Chris Wood, Brandon Aguilera, Felipe, Moussa Niakhate, Gonzalo Montiel.

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest

14:45

NOTTINGHAM FOREST (3-4-2-1): Matt Turner; Willy Boly, Joe Worrall, Scott McKenna; Serge Aurier, Orel Mangala, Danilo, Ola Aina; Ryan Yates, Morgan Gibbs-White; Taiwo Awoniyi.

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest

14:41

SUBS: Dorde Petrovic, Lucas Bergstrom, Mykhailo Mudryk, Lesley Ugochukwu, Marc Cucurella, Deivid Washington, Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke, Ian Maatsen.

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest

14:41

CHELSEA (3-4-2-1): Robert Sanchez; Axel Disasi, Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill; Malo Gusto, Moises Caicedo, Conor Gallagher, Ben Chilwell; Raheem Sterling, Enzo Fernandez; Nicolas Jackson.

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest

14:37

Last week, Nottingham Forest let a two-goal lead slip against Manchester United, ultimately leaving Old Trafford empty-handed: having built such an unlikely lead after just four minutes, captain Joe Worrall was sent off as Forest eventually succumbed to a 3-2 defeat. Steve Cooper's side have since been eliminated from the EFL Cup by Burnley, so have now suffered three losses from their first four games of the season. While they held Chelsea to a pair of draws in the 2022-23 campaign - including a 2-2 result at Stamford Bridge - Forest have posted no wins from their last 12 Premier League away fixtures.

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest

14:37

Ahead of today's contest, Chelsea are aiming to complete a three-match winning streak for the first time since March, following back-to-back victories in the space of a week. Mauricio Pochettino's men fought back for a 2-1 EFL Cup second-round win over AFC Wimbledon last time out, days after registering their first success of the season by beating Luton Town - that ended the Blues' eight-game run without a home victory in the Premier League.

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest

14:33

Hello and welcome to live coverage of today's Premier League clash between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge!

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest

14:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…