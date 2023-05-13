Chelsea 2-2 Nottingham Forest LIVE! Awoniyi goal - Premier League match stream, latest score updates today

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest - LIVE!

Chelsea are in danger of falling to yet another Stamford Bridge defeat as they trail Nottingham Forest 1-0 at half-time. Frank Lampard is still waiting for his first home win since returning to the club, but Taiwo Awoniyi’s header as the visitors ahead and halfway to a massive three points in their bid to say up.

With fixtures against the two Manchester clubs and Newcastle to come, this is very much Chelsea’s best chance of adding to their points tally before the end of the season as they look to end a miserable campaign on something of a high. Teenager Lewis Hall starts at left-back, while Edouard Mendy is brought into the side in goal.

Every point is huge for Forest in their fight for Premier League survival. Their away form remains a significant weakness, but another dreadful Chelsea showing looks set to aid that. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Chelsea FC 2 - 2 Nottingham Forest FC

16:31 , Matt Verri

70 mins: Felix into the book for diving, can’t have any real complaints about that. And now Forest have another chance, Chelsea struggling badly.

Long throw into the box, falls for Lodi and he hammers an effort at goal... sliced just wide!

16:28 , Matt Verri

67 mins: Lodi flying forward on the left, flashes the ball across the face of goal and just wide of the far post.

All of a sudden it looks like Forest are the more likely to score again and win this match. Anything could happen in the final 25 minutes here.

16:25 , Matt Verri

65 mins: Roar from the away end as their side win a corner. Chelsea very much vulnerable in the air this afternoon.

Doesn’t beat Sterling at the near post, tells you all you need to know about that delivery.

Dom Smith at Stamford Bridge

16:23 , Matt Verri

Amazing. The away end bouncing. Awoniyi is at it again.

The mood in here among Blues fan is suddenly flat as a pancake again.

GOAL! Chelsea 2-2 Nottingham Forest | Taiwo Awoniyi 62'

16:22 , Matt Verri

FOREST LEVEL!

Chaos at Stamford Bridge. Long throw half-cleared by Chelsea, lobbed back into the box and Awoniyi is there to head home again.

Dom Smith at Stamford Bridge

16:20 , Matt Verri

Two for Sterling in double-quick time. This time he bends it into the corner beautifully after cutting back to send Felipe flying onto the floor.

Sterling perhaps proving a point to the Chelsea fans who haven’t been impressed with him this season. The Blues lead through the England international’s brace.

GOAL! Chelsea 2-1 Nottingham Forest | Raheem Sterling 59'

16:19 , Matt Verri

STERLING AT THE DOUBLE!

Loftus-Cheek slides the pass through, Sterling cuts inside onto his right foot and fires a strike beyond Navas and into the far corner.

16:17 , Matt Verri

56 mins: Gallagher from distance, catches the strike well enough but straight at Navas.

Forest starting to look a bit rattled, space is opening up for the Blues in the final third.

16:15 , Matt Verri

54 mins: Chelsea all of a sudden starting to play with a bit of confidence. A lovely flick from Chalobah out wide very nearly sets Madueke away.

Mangala then too keen to win the ball back, Chelsea win a free-kick out wide. Home fans have found their voice.

Dom Smith at Stamford Bridge

16:14 , Matt Verri

Chelsea level from an unfamiliar source. Sterling hasn’t scored in the Premier League since notching in the 1-1 draw away to Forest on New Year’s Day.

Now he has another against them.

GOAL! Chelsea 1-1 Nottingham Forest | Raheem Sterling 51'

16:11 , Matt Verri

BUT CHELSEA EQUALISE!

Chalobah gets in behind down the right, fires the cut-back into the box and it comes to Sterling at the back post, who produces the finish.

16:09 , Matt Verri

49 mins: Danilo drives forward for Forest and wins them a corner in front of the away fans.

Inches away! Dear me, should be 2-0. Felipe flicks it on at the near post, Niakhate so close to turning it home.

16:08 , Matt Verri

47 mins: Badiashile goes long, well over everyone in a blue shirt and straight into Navas’ arms.

And then Chalobah passes the ball straight out of play. Chelsea off to a flyer.

Back underway!

16:05 , Matt Verri

Here we go again then. Another 45 minutes of watching Chelsea doing very little in store.

15:58 , Matt Verri

As it stands, Forest are five points clear of the relegation zone. This would be an unbelievable result for them.

Could well be enough to keep them out, but still 45 minutes to go. They’ve only won once away from home in the Premier League all season!

Dom Smith at Stamford Bridge

15:54 , Matt Verri

Very lacklustre, very flat half from Chelsea. Forest’s away record is woeful, but Chelsea have made them look like a team with no such troubles on their travels.

More needed in the second half — as seems to be said of Chelsea nearly every week. Last weekend’s win over Bournemouth starting to look less of a turning point and more of an anomaly.

HT: Chelsea 0-1 Nottingham Forest

15:50 , Matt Verri

Another fairly miserable 45 minutes from Chelsea.

Awoniyi’s header has them in front at the break, after Mendy came flying off his line and got nowhere near it.

Wouldn’t say Chelsea have particularly threatened to equalise either, offered almost nothing in attack. Boos ring out.

(Getty Images)

15:47 , Matt Verri

45+1 mins: Loftus-Cheek has finally managed to get himself dressed and he’s on. Good effort.

Three minutes added on.

15:46 , Matt Verri

44 mins: Kovacic is off, Loftus-Cheek meanwhile continues to scramble around for his shin pads and shirt. Chelsea with ten men as it stands.

Forest fans continue to make plenty of noise, they’ve had very little to worry them so far.

15:44 , Matt Verri

42 mins: Kovacic down off the ball, pause in play as he receives some treatment. Doesn’t look like he’s going to be able to continue.

And that is indeed his match over. Loftus-Cheek coming on to replace him in midfield.

15:42 , Matt Verri

40 mins: Yates is down holding his face, Forest unhappy and believe Felix has deliberately booted it at him after the whistle went.

Very minimal contact, if any. Gallagher was the primary ‘victim’. VAR not interested at all.

Dom Smith at Stamford Bridge

15:39 , Matt Verri

Testing time out there for 18-year-old Lewis Hall so far. In for the injured Ben Chilwell at left-back, he had been dispossessed a couple of times and once just kicked the ball to a Forest player.

Kovacic, Gallagher, Enzo and Badiashile have all filled in for the Englishman at one moment or other.

Hasn’t quite made the most of his opportunity yet, though he did cross beautifully for a Joao Felix header a few moments ago.

15:39 , Matt Verri

37 mins: Lots of Chelsea possession, but they’re struggling to create chances. Best chance looks to be out wide, with Madueke or Hall beating a man.

Forest good value for their lead, with half-time approaching.

15:35 , Matt Verri

34 mins: Great play from Hall, skips away from his man and fires a cross into the box.

Felix in space, header is glanced towards the far corner but a comfortable enough save for Navas. Not enough pace on the header.

15:33 , Matt Verri

31 mins: Mangala with a pretty wild challenge on Felix, free-kick for Chelsea in a dangerous position. Very fortunate to have avoided a booking.

Fernandez standing over it... somewhere between three and four miles over the bar.

15:30 , Matt Verri

28 mins: Chelsea starting to wake up.

Madueke slips Gallagher in, his cut back is aimed towards Felix but Worrall is there once again to clear.

Blues keep the pressure on, Madueke gets to the byline this time but he basically just passes the ball to Navas. Not the best.

Dom Smith at Stamford Bridge

15:28 , Matt Verri

Really stop-start game so far. Fair few fouls down Chelsea’s left channel.

Blues have not been able to settle since conceding the opening goal with what must have felt like a Forest goal completely against the run of play.

“Come on Chelsea”, plead the home support — trying to kickstart them into action.

15:27 , Matt Verri

25 mins: Gallagher clips a hopeful cross into the box, Sterling is the only Chelsea player in there.

Not really who you want trying to win a header, but it doesn’t particularly matter as it’s hit straight at Navas.

15:25 , Matt Verri

23 mins: Forest burst forward on the left, Danilo has a shot blocked and it will be a corner. Jeers starting to come from the home fans.

Gibbs-White swings it in, headed out by Silva. Forest have to fancy their chances of picking up a massive three points here, Chelsea are a mess. Again.

15:23 , Matt Verri

21 mins: Nice run from Felix, finds Gallagher and Chelsea work it wide to Madueke.

Back to Kovacic, but Chelsea just have no space to work with in the middle of the pitch. Hall then passes it straight to a red shirt.

Not going very well for the hosts, it’s fair to say...

15:20 , Matt Verri

18 mins: Brilliant from Worrall, just as Chelsea looked to be in on goal.

Fernandez with a lovely ball over the top, Sterling is in but the Forest defender throws himself in front of the shot to clear the danger.

Blues stay on the attack, Hall has an effort blocked. More like it.

Dom Smith at Stamford Bridge

15:18 , Matt Verri

Dreadful goal to concede from Chelsea’s perspective. Awoniyi beat Thiago Silva, Badiashile and the flapping Mendy all at once, in a single aerial leap, to put that in.

The noise in away end only ramps up further.

15:17 , Matt Verri

15 mins: That was awful from Mendy. Would have been a comfortable save had he not moved, but he came rushing off his line and left himself in a terrible position.

Away fans making even more noise, they’re loving their day out to London.

GOAL! Chelsea 0-1 Nottingham Forest | Taiwo Awoniyi 14'

15:15 , Matt Verri

FOREST TAKE THE LEAD!

Chelsea’s woes continue. Ball clipped into the box, Mendy comes and gets nowhere near it... Awoniyi heads into the empty net.

15:13 , Matt Verri

11 mins: Better spell this for Forest, starting to have the ball a bit more and knock it around at the back. Chelsea not exactly flying up the pitch to press.

Gallagher wins the ball back though, and then earns a cheap free-kick as he topples over.

15:10 , Matt Verri

8 mins: Gallagher fouled out wide, free-kick for the Blues in a dangerous position. Hall to swing it in.

Goes for the far post, Felix is lurking but he shoves Yates and the whistle goes. Not particularly subtle from Felix.

15:08 , Matt Verri

7 mins: Madueke brings it forward on the right, immediately surrounded by red shirts though.

Decent pace to Chelsea’s play, looking the move the ball around quickly. Going to be tough to break down the visitors though, who have come here to sit in.

15:06 , Matt Verri

4 mins: This will help them though, Forest corner and a roar from the away fans. Lodi over to take.

Decent delivery to the near post, Felipe gets across his man but the header flies wide. Not particularly well defended by Chelsea, Hall got caught out.

15:04 , Matt Verri

3 mins: Chelsea seeing all of the ball in the opening stages, as you’d expect.

Felix drops deep to get involved, looks to float a ball over the top but too much on it and Navas can claim. He’s not exactly in a rush to get his side up the pitch.

Dom Smith at Stamford Bridge

15:03 , Matt Verri

They don’t shut up these Nottingham Forest fans. They were chanting boisterously for an hour before kick off, and they’ve only got louder now that the match has started.

Incredible support. It’s not all PG, mind…

KICK-OFF!

15:01 , Matt Verri

Up and running at Stamford Bridge!

14:57 , Matt Verri

Teams are out onto the pitch on a cloudy afternoon in west London.

These Chelsea fans have not enjoyed many matches at Stamford Bridge this season - surely this one has to bring a positive result...

Ten-minute warning

14:50 , Matt Verri

Kick-off coming up at Stamford Bridge shortly.

Leeds picked up a point in the early-kick off against Newcastle, so the gap has been closed to Forest.

Steve Cooper’s side have been really poor this season away from home - could do with that changing here!

Warm-up time!

14:41 , Matt Verri

Lampard explains Kante absence

14:33 , Matt Verri

“We lost N’Golo in training yesterday, he felt something in his groin, so that’s probably a couple of weeks and we know what that means pretty much.

“So we just have to keep going.”

Colwill set for Brighton stay?

14:27 , Matt Verri

Brighton want to keep Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill for up to four more years, revealed manager Roberto De Zerbi,

The defender has impressed on the south coast, having joined last summer, and Brighton are keen to extend their agreement with both the player and Chelsea.

The Blues, however, rate Colwill very highly and incoming manager Mauricio Pochettino will be allowed to decide on Colwill’s future once his appointment has been confirmed. Pochettino has a very successful history of working with young players.

Colwill currently faces competition from the likes of Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, Thiago Silva and Kalidou Koulibaly at Chelsea, though the latter two face uncertain futures.

When asked about Colwill’s long-term future at Brighton, De Zerbi told reporters on Friday: “I would like to work with him for another two, three, four years.

“It’s difficult to find a another centre-back, left centre-back, with his quality. He’s a good guy, I think he’s improving a lot. This year his improvement has been fantastic. I hope he can stay with us.”

(Getty Images)

Dom Smith at Stamford Bridge

14:20 , Matt Verri

Lampard shuffles pack

14:11 , Matt Verri

Five changes for Chelsea from the side that beat Bournemouth last time out.

Mendy comes in for Kepa in goal, while Hall starts at left-back as Lampard had suggested. Sterling, Kovacic and Felix all come in too, with Mudryk and Havertz among those on the bench.

For Forest, a more defensive approach as Worrall comes in and Johnson drops out of the side.

Nottingham Forest team news

14:04 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Navas, Worrall, Felipe, Niakhate, Aurier, Mangala, Danilo, Lodi, Yates, Gibbs-White, Awoniyi.

Subs: Lingard, Hennessey, Toffolo, Surridge, Johnson, Kouyate, Freuler, Boly, Ayew.

Chelsea team news

14:01 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Badiashile, Hall, Kovacic, Fernandez, Gallagher, Madueke, Felix, Sterling

Subs: Kepa, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Mudryk Ziyech, Fofana, Azpilicueta, Havertz, Fofana

Hall to start?

13:54 , Matt Verri

Team news coming up in the next five minutes or so.

Lewis Hall in the building with the Chelsea squad, and he could well be given a rare start this afternoon with Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella out.

We will soon find out...

Tough run to come

13:47 , Matt Verri

If Chelsea are to add to their points tally before the end of the season, you feel it probably has to come this afternoon.

Man City away, Man United away, Newcastle at home. Not exactly an appealing fixture list to close off the season...

As it stands, 11th in the table looks about as good as it’s going to get for Chelsea. Could get worse than that though.

(Getty Images)

Lampard: Chelsea playing for pride

13:36 , Matt Verri

Frank Lampard says Chelsea will “play for pride” for the remainder of their dismal Premier League campaign but insists his side have not given thought to their potential role as kingmakers at both ends of the table.

The Blues host struggling Nottingham Forest this afternoon, with Steve Cooper’s side just three points clear of the bottom three, and then travel to leaders Manchester City next Sunday, with Lampard the last visiting manager to pick up a point at the Etihad after his Everton side drew there on New Year’s Eve.

Chelsea then round off their season with back-to-back games against Newcastle and Manchester United, with both teams trying to hold off a resurgent Liverpool in the battle for Champions League qualification.

“Not in that context,” Lampard said, when asked if he had discussed the situation with his players. “We play for pride in every game no matter what the consequences for anybody else. It’s our consequences that we are concerned about.”

A Chelsea win would also do a favour to Lampard’s former club Everton, who are a place lower in 17th and have the daunting task of taking on City on Sunday.

“Everton’s fate is in their own hands at this point,” Lampard said. “It’s not in my concerns. I lived that life last year and I have a lot of connection to the club and the year that I had there was a real enjoyable time for me.

“As much as I’ll support them from afar, it’s not in my concern as Chelsea manager, but of course I hope they get the job done because I know what that feeling is.”

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Last time they met

13:25 , Matt Verri

These two sides met at the start of 2023 at the City Ground, and it finished level.

Graham Potter was in Chelsea dugout and his side took the lead through Raheem Sterling, but Serge Aurier earned a point for Forest. They’d be delighted with the same result this afternoon!

Elsewhere in the Premier League...

13:18 , Matt Verri

Forest’s relegation rivals Leeds are currently level with Newcastle, 1-1 heading into half-time. Patrick Bamford missed a penalty to put the hosts two goals up, before Callum Wilson equalised from the spot a couple of minutes later.

That result wouldn’t be enough to lift Leeds out of the relegation zone. Everton host Man City tomorrow, while Leicester welcome Liverpool to the King Power on Monday night. Going down to the wire!

Todd Boehly prepares major change

13:10 , Matt Verri

Chelsea will disband their loan army as part of a revamped player development strategy at Stamford Bridge.

The move will bring an end to an approach under Roman Abramovich which saw the club accused of stockpiling young players and abusing the loan system.

At its peak in 2019, Chelsea had 41 players out on loan. Many players were sent on multiple loans with no real prospect of ever playing for the first team. But under the new strategy, led by sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, only players viewed as genuine first-team prospects will be sent out on overseas loans.

If Chelsea feel a player is not benefiting from the programme or is not in the plans of the manager, the club will look to sell them on.

The move is partly a response to new FIFA regulations, which will limit clubs to sending out seven players on oversees loans from next season.

Read the full story on that here

(PA)

Cloudy afternoon in west London...

13:03 , Matt Verri

Standard Sport prediction

12:56 , Matt Verri

While this game inevitably means much more to Forest and the fierce fight to avoid relegation, their away form all season makes them incredibly hard to back on the road.

Chelsea to win, 2-0.

Nottingham Forest team news

12:49 , Matt Verri

For Forest, Dean Henderson, Chris Wood, Scott McKenna and Omar Richards are all out. Danilo, however, has returned to fitness.

Giulian Biancone, Neco Williams and Emmanuel Dennis are also sidelined, though Renan Lodi is expected to be available and there are late tests for the likes of Serge Aurier, Jonjo Shelvey, Gustavo Scarpa and Jack Colback.

(REUTERS)

Chelsea team news

12:43 , Matt Verri

Frank Lampard is fearful that Ben Chilwell could miss the rest of the season, with Reece James and Mason Mount also unlikely to play again this campaign.

Wesley Fofana is back but Marc Cucurella, Armando Broja and Marcus Bettinelli are all still out, while the game comes too soon for Kalidou Koulibaly.

It means Lewis Hall could be handed a start at left-back, with the Chelsea boss confirming that the 18-year-old academy graduate is “in the running”.

“Lewis has a chance,” Lampard said. “I’ve been really impressed with his training. He’s a very good player, a really talented player and if there’s one thing he needs to come out of himself that bit more and trust how good he is. He’s in the running for the last four games to be involved.”

Predicted Chelsea XI: Kepa; Chalobah, Silva, Badiashile, Hall; Fernandez, Kante, Gallagher; Madueke, Havertz, Mudryk.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

How to watch Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest

12:37 , Matt Verri

TV channel and live stream: This afternoon’s match will not be shown live on UK television due to blackout restrictions still affecting English football.

Highlights: You can watch highlights on Match of the Day tonight on BBC Two from 10pm.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action right here with us, featuring expert analysis from Dom Smith at the Bridge.

Good afternoon!

12:31 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest!

The Blues actually managed to win a football game last weekend, beating Bournemouth, and now Frank Lampard looks to pick up his first home win since returning to the Chelsea dugout. Forest though fighting for their lives at the bottom of the table, need every point they can get.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 3pm BST from Stamford Bridge. Stay with us!