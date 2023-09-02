Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest - LIVE!

Chelsea look to go into the international break on a high as they host Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge this afternoon. The Blues picked up their first win of the season at home to Luton in their last Premier League match, before edging past AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side are yet to really click into gear, but the focus can now at least shift to matters on the pitch with the transfer window closed. Cole Palmer will hope to make his Chelsea debut off the bench, while Conor Gallagher is in the starting lineup after a possible deadline-day move to Tottenham failed to come off.

Forest gave Manchester United a huge scare last weekend when taking a two-goal lead in the opening minutes, before ultimately falling to defeat at Old Trafford. Their displays against United and Arsenal already this season will give them confident of causing Chelsea real problems this afternoon. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below, featuring expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the ground.

Kick-off: 3pm BST, Stamford Bridge

How to watch: Not on TV in UK

Chelsea FC 0 - 0 Nottingham Forest FC

8 mins: Forest with a free-kick on halfway, unsurprisingly they decide to lump it long into the box.

Ball bobbles around, Awoniyi is lurking but Sanchez is relieved to see it bounce into his arms. Chelsea quickly up the other end, Gusto’s cross charged down and easily claimed by Sanchez.

5 mins: Chilwell so advanced in the opening minutes, he’s probably been Chelsea’s biggest threat.

On the other flank Gusto gives it away cheaply, but Caicedo does well to hold up the counter and force Forest to turn back.

Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

Nice to see Ola Aina back at Stamford Bridge. One of the many Chelsea academy graduates having solid careers elsewhere.

2 mins: Brilliant defending from Aina, just as Sterling looked certain to bundle the ball home at the back post!

Chelsea have flown out of the blocks. Chilwell whips the resulting corner in, comes to Gusto on the edge of the box and he can only clip it straight out of play.

KICK-OFF!

We are up and running in west London!

Here we go...

Teams are in the tunnel at Stamford Bridge, final chance for them to pick up points before the international break.

Chelsea have had a strong week in west London so far, with wins over Luton and AFC Wimbledon. They need to make that three from three.

Kick-off coming up at Stamford Bridge in just 15 minutes.

Warm-ups almost done, and it’s a glorious day in London. Perfect conditions for the two sides.

Forest made a rapid start at Old Trafford a week ago, they were two goals up inside four minutes. Chelsea need to be alert right from the off.

Southgate backs Colwill to become England regular

14:34 , Matt Verri

Gareth Southgate believes Levi Colwill’s “maturity” can help the Chelsea defender become an England regular.

Colwill earned his first senior England call-up on Thursday after nailing down a starting spot at Stamford Bridge under Mauricio Pochettino.

The 20-year-old shone on loan at Brighton last term and trained with the senior England squad in June before helping the Under-21s win the European Championship without conceding a goal.

“He has the ability to defend the box well like any young defender,” said England manager Southgate. “He showed a really good temperament in the League last year, and in the summer with the Under-21s he was outstanding.”

Click here for his full comments!

Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

14:28 , Matt Verri

"In-form Raheem Sterling with a point to prove after being left out of the England squad."



🗣 @NizaarKinsella gives his pre-match thoughts on the Chelsea team news.



🗣 @NizaarKinsella gives his pre-match thoughts on the Chelsea team news.

Cooper: Everyone on the pitch must be strong

14:21 , Matt Verri

Steve Cooper has urged the officials to be “strong” at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

Nottingham Forest were furious with the officiating at Old Trafford in their defear to Manchester United last weekend, and while the Forest boss did not name the officials, his comments suggested he was sending a mesage to them.

“This is another tough away game in a big stadium in terms of standing up and being strong,” Cooper said.

“That’s everyone on the pitch. Everybody. So it’ll be interesting to see how that goes, especially after what happened last weekend.

“People have looked at our run of away games against the top teams in the league. There’s another on Saturday and I want everyone on the pitch to be of the right, strong mentality.”

Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

14:13 , Matt Verri

Unsurprising to see Chelsea unchanged from the 3-0 win over Luton in the Premier League as many players were rested in midweek. It’s a sign Mauricio Pochettino knows his best XI.

Chelsea are boosted by Cole Palmer’s arrival on the bench. He will likely make his debut today and looks very relaxed in and around the stadium ahead of kick-off after his £40million move from Manchester City.

Deivid Washington makes Chelsea’s bench for the first time. He replaces the departed Mason Burstow, who went on loan to Sunderland on deadline day. Mykhailo Mudryk also returns from injury.

Chelsea unchanged

Chelsea unchanged

Mauricio Pochettino opts for the same side that beat Luton eight days ago.

That means Conor Gallagher starts, despite speculation over his future yesterday, while Cole Palmer has to settle for a place on the bench and will have to wait to make his debut.

Just the one change for Nottingham Forest, with Brennan Johnson, who has joined Tottenham for £45million, replaced by Orel Mangala. Nuno Tavares is among the substitutes.

Nottingham Forest team news

14:03 , Matt Verri

Nottingham Forest XI: Turner, Boly, Worrall, McKenna, Aurier, Mangala, Danilo, Aina, Yates, Gibbs-White, Awoniyi

Subs: Tavares, Aguilera, Kouyate, Wood, Felipe, Niakhate, Elanga, Montiel, Horvath

Chelsea team news

14:01 , Matt Verri

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Disasi, Silva, Colwill, Gusto, Caicedo, Fernandez, Gallagher, Chilwell, Sterling, Jackson

Subs: Palmer, Washington, Petrovic, Cucurella, Mudryk, Madueke, Ugochukwu, Maatsen, Bergstrom.

Pochettino: I need to make sure I’m here in a few years

13:52 , Matt Verri

Mauricio Pochettino joked he needs to ensure he is at Chelsea long enough to enjoy the the impact of the big spending.

More than a £1bn has been spent over the last three transfer windows, with an emphasis on youth, but Pochettino knows there is a need for immediate results.

“My success is going to be if we win today, not tomorrow, in one year or two years,” the Chelsea boss said.

“I’m not going to use the excuse that we need to build something for the future. I don’t want to give excuses to the players or the fans, I want to win.

“If we don’t win I know what is going to happen. That is the reality. You can sign the players, then you need to create the environment and create the dynamic that is going to get you close to winning.

“It’s about the plan. The problem is we invest today but maybe we will be rewarded in a few years. I need to be sure that I am here! All the sacrifice and effort today, I want to be here when the good things happen for the club.”

13:44 , Matt Verri

So far this season...

13:40 , Matt Verri

A bit of everything so far from Chelsea in the Premier League, with a draw, a win and a defeat.

Their four points have all come at home and they can the chance to add to that this afternoon - anything other than another three to their tally would be a disappointment.

Forest have been strong at home too, beating Sheffield United, but they have been beaten on the road by Arsenal and Man United.

Palmer move a risk for all parties

13:29 , Matt Verri

Mauricio Pochettino believes his squad will be “complete” after Chelsea finalised a surprise late deal for Cole Palmer, but fitting him in at Stamford Bridge may be a puzzle.

The Blues identified the forward as a transfer target weeks ago and their interest has been driven by talent spotter Joe Shields, who knows the 21-year-old from his time as head of academy recruitment and talent management at Manchester City.

There is no doubt Palmer is a talent. He was one of England’s best players in their European Under-21 Championship triumph this summer, he scored a brilliant goal against Arsenal in the Community Shield this month and some have compared him to Phil Foden.

But £45million is a lot, given he has made just three Premier League starts, and it is not obvious where he fits in at Chelsea among their glut of attacking options.

As their transfer spending since last summer ticks over £1billion, do Chelsea really need to splash out more money on yet another forward?

Read Nizaar Kinsella’s full piece on that there!

13:22 , Matt Verri

Hudson-Odoi: Massive to sign for Forest

13:07 , Matt Verri

Callum Hudson-Odoi explained his decision to leave Chelsea to join Nottingham Forest on deadline day.

The winger, 22, departed Chelsea after 15 years on the books at Stamford Bridge, where he scored 16 goals in 126 games.

Hudson-Odoi has signed a three-year contract at the City Ground with Forest accepting a sell-on clause as part of their tenth major addition of the summer.

“It’s massive for me to be here and I can’t wait to get started,” he said after being given the No14 shirt.

“It’s a new chapter for me. I know a couple of the boys already which was a big thing for me, and I obviously know the manager well, so it’s nice to be here and see familiar faces around.

“Forest are a big club which won two massive trophies in its history and I’m really excited to play at The City Ground. I know all about the atmosphere having watched a couple of times and I can’t wait to get playing in front of the Forest fans.”

Hudson-Odoi worked with Steve Cooper in the England youth set-up, as part of the victorious Under-17 World Cup winning side in 2017.

Palmer settling in

12:58 , Matt Verri

Former Manchester City duo to shine at Stamford Bridge?

Cole Palmer completed his move to Chelsea on deadline day, City taking a risk in letting him join the Blues for £45m.

The 21-year-old caught up with Raheem Sterling yesterday...

Standard Sport prediction

12:52 , Matt Verri

Forest are once again set for a relegation scrap and should be put away convincingly by Chelsea - on paper, anyway.

In reality, this will be a tighter affair with the visitors set to get their moments on the counter. However, you’d still back Chelsea to edge it and secure the win.

Chelsea to win, 2-1.

Nottingham Forest team news

12:46 , Matt Verri

Joe Worrall is back from his ban for Nottingham Forest, who hope to add a couple of new signings to their squad in time to make their debuts.

Wayne Hennessey, Scott McKenna and Orel Mangala are absent with Danilo a doubt after suffering a hamstring issue. Felipe could return.

Callum Hudson-Odoi was not registered to face his old club and neither were fellow deadline day arrivals Nicolas Dominguez or Odysseas Vlachodimos.

Chelsea team news

12:40 , Matt Verri

Chelsea could today welcome back Mykhailo Mudryk from injury, while Cole Palmer is pushing for a debut.

Palmer is ready to make his first appearance for Chelsea but it will likely come from the bench as Mauricio Pochettino urged caution with the £40million signing from Manchester City.

Mudryk missed the last two matches with a tight muscle but is in contention to play. Otherwise, Pochettino has a sizeable lift of nine players out the 3pm kick-off.

Christopher Nkunku, Reece James, Armando Broja, Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana, Trevoh Chalobah, Carney Chukwuemeka, Romeo Lavia and Marcus Bettinelli have all been ruled out.

Predicted Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Disasi, Colwill, Silva; Gusto, Fernandez, Caicedo, Gallagher, Chilwell; Sterling, Jackson

How to watch Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest

12:34 , Matt Verri

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the game will not be televised live due to the 3pm Saturday blackout for football games.

Live blog: You can still follow all the action right here with us, featuring expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the ground.

Good afternoon!

12:28 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest!

It’s the final match for these sides before the international break, with Chelsea looking to make it three wins on the bounce across all competitions.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 3pm BST from Stamford Bridge. Stay with us!