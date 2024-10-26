Chelsea vs Newcastle United: Preview, team news, how to watch, kick-off time & prediction

Chelsea return to Premier League on Sunday when they host Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge.

Enzo Maresca will be hoping to guide his Chelsea side back to winning ways in the league after a draw and defeat in their previous two outings.

Chelsea have four wins to their name this season, with only one coming at home - a 4-2 win over Brighton & Hove Albion last month.

Two points separate Chelsea and Newcastle, with Maresca expressing his admiration for Eddie Howe's side heading into Sunday's clash.

"It's very clear they are physically strong, very good," Maresca told the club's in-house media. "They have been a bit unlucky, especially against Brighton. Overall they deserve more points.

"The way they work for many years together it's clear. I really like Newcastle. This is the moment when these teams are able to do something good because they are in difficult moments."

Chelsea have a fully fit squad heading into Sunday. Maresca confirmed there were no fresh injury concerns. Many players were left at home for their Conference League win over Panathinaikos on Thursday, including the likes of Reece James, Malo Gusto, Moises Caicedo and Nicolas Jackson.

Cole Palmer, Wesley Fofana and Romeo Lavia have all not been registered for the competition and will likely return to the side on Sunday against the Magpies in west London.

Date, time, location of Chelsea vs Newcastle United

Date: Sunday 27th October 2024

Kick-off time: 2pm UK / 10am ET / 7am PT

Competition: Premier League

How to watch Chelsea vs Newcastle United

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League

United States: fuboTV, NBC Sports

Prediction