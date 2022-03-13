Is Chelsea vs Newcastle on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Chelsea host Newcastle in the Premier League today amid the chaos of owner Roman Abramovich being sanctioned by the UK Government.

On the pitch, Chelsea responded to the uncertainty off it with a 3-1 victory at Norwich on Thursday to solidify their grasp on a top-four place, but face an in-form opponent in Newcastle at Stamford Bridge.

FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Chelsea play Newcastle

While the situation around Chelsea has raised further questions surrounding Newcastle’s own ownership, Eddie Howe’s side have won six of their last seven games in the Premier League to pull away from the bottom three.

Their 2-1 victory at Southampton on Thursday means they are now closer to the top half than the relegation zone

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match this afternoon.

When is Chelsea vs Newcastle?

The match will kick off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 13 March at Stamford Bridge, London.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 1pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Confirmed line-ups

Chelsea XI - Mendy, Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger, Sarr, Kante, Jorginho, Mount, Ziyech, Havertz, Werner

Newcastle XI - Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, S Longstaff, Almiron, Murphy, Wood

Odds

Chelsea: 3/10

Draw: 17/4

Newcastle: 10/1

Prediction

Away from the uncertainty off the pitch, this is set to be a real test of Newcastle resurgence under Eddie Howe and Chelsea will need to be sharper than they were in the second half against Norwich on Thursday. Thomas Tuchel’s side are in good form themselves, however, and are still favourites. A win would be important too, with Arsenal threatening to breathe down their necks. Chelsea 2-0 Newcastle