Chelsea vs Newcastle: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results - Premier League preview

Chelsea will turn their attention back to matters on the pitch when they welcome Newcastle to Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

It’s been a troubling week for the Blues, with sanctions put on Roman Abramovich resulting in huge changes to the club’s operations, but they need to put that to one side and keep their season on track. With credit cards frozen, there is so much uncertainty around the club at the moment.

They face a stiff test against a Newcastle side that have not lost in the Premier League since Christmas, an unbeaten run of nine matches that has lifted them up to 14th and away from relegation trouble.

Here’s all you need to know about Sunday’s clash at Stamford Bridge...

Date, kick-off time and venue

Chelsea vs Newcastle is scheduled for a 2pm GMT kick-off on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

Stamford Bridge in London will host the match.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Newcastle

TV channel: The match will be televised on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with coverage beginning at 1pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can keep up to date with all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog, with Dan Kilpatrick at the ground to provide expert analysis.

Chelsea vs Newcastle team news

Reece James is likely to miss out for Chelsea again at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The wing-back made a brief return from injury, scoring against Burnley, but he was absent from the trip to Carrow Road after suffering a fresh scare in a fresh blow for Tuchel.

Antonio Rudiger is expected to return to the starting lineup, while there is uncertainty over Cesar Azpilicueta’s availability after he was brought off at half-time. There is a hope, however, the Spaniard will be fit to start.

Romelu Lukaku may well have to settle for a place on the bench again, as Kai Havertz continues to shine in a central role.

Joelinton and Allan Saint-Maximin could miss out once again for Newcastle, after they were absent for the win over Newcastle.

The Brazilian is suffering with a groin injury, while it’s illness that kept Saint-Maximin out and he has only a couple of days to recover.

Howe said: “Maxi is ill. We hope that’s not a long-term thing for him, but I don’t know whether he’ll be back for Chelsea yet or not.”

Fabian Schar picked up a groin injury against Southampton and is a doubt for the trip to Stamford Bridge in a big blow for the away side.

Chelsea vs Newcastle prediction

Norwich caused Chelsea some nervy moments in the second-half at Carrow Road, and the Blues now face a Newcastle side full of confidence after an impressive run.

It’s likely to be a tight encounter, but Chelsea are fancied to just about do enough and put the off-field distractions to one side again.

Chelsea win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Chelsea have not lost to Newcastle at Stamford Bridge for ten years.

Chelsea wins: 77

Draws: 39

Newcastle wins: 54