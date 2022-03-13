Chelsea vs Newcastle: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results - Premier League preview

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matt Verri
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chelsea
    Chelsea
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
(ES Composite)
(ES Composite)

Chelsea will turn their attention back to matters on the pitch when they welcome Newcastle to Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

It’s been a troubling week for the Blues, with sanctions put on Roman Abramovich resulting in huge changes to the club’s operations, but they need to put that to one side and keep their season on track. With credit cards frozen, there is so much uncertainty around the club at the moment.

They face a stiff test against a Newcastle side that have not lost in the Premier League since Christmas, an unbeaten run of nine matches that has lifted them up to 14th and away from relegation trouble.

Here’s all you need to know about Sunday’s clash at Stamford Bridge...

Date, kick-off time and venue

Chelsea vs Newcastle is scheduled for a 2pm GMT kick-off on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

Stamford Bridge in London will host the match.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Newcastle

TV channel: The match will be televised on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with coverage beginning at 1pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can keep up to date with all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog, with Dan Kilpatrick at the ground to provide expert analysis.

Chelsea vs Newcastle team news

Reece James is likely to miss out for Chelsea again at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The wing-back made a brief return from injury, scoring against Burnley, but he was absent from the trip to Carrow Road after suffering a fresh scare in a fresh blow for Tuchel.

Antonio Rudiger is expected to return to the starting lineup, while there is uncertainty over Cesar Azpilicueta’s availability after he was brought off at half-time. There is a hope, however, the Spaniard will be fit to start.

Romelu Lukaku may well have to settle for a place on the bench again, as Kai Havertz continues to shine in a central role.

(Action Images via Reuters)
(Action Images via Reuters)

Joelinton and Allan Saint-Maximin could miss out once again for Newcastle, after they were absent for the win over Newcastle.

The Brazilian is suffering with a groin injury, while it’s illness that kept Saint-Maximin out and he has only a couple of days to recover.

Howe said: “Maxi is ill. We hope that’s not a long-term thing for him, but I don’t know whether he’ll be back for Chelsea yet or not.”

Fabian Schar picked up a groin injury against Southampton and is a doubt for the trip to Stamford Bridge in a big blow for the away side.

Chelsea vs Newcastle prediction

Norwich caused Chelsea some nervy moments in the second-half at Carrow Road, and the Blues now face a Newcastle side full of confidence after an impressive run.

It’s likely to be a tight encounter, but Chelsea are fancied to just about do enough and put the off-field distractions to one side again.

Chelsea win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Chelsea have not lost to Newcastle at Stamford Bridge for ten years.

Chelsea wins: 77

Draws: 39

Newcastle wins: 54

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Thomas Tuchel would welcome ‘a message for peace’ on Chelsea shirts

    Telecommunications company Three announced the suspension of its partnership with the Blues on Thursday

  • Manchester City XI vs Crystal Palace: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest

    Manchester City will be hoping to have Joao Cancelo available when they travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace on Monday night. The full-back missed the midweek match against Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League due to illness, and faces a race to recover in time to face the Eagles. Nathan Ake is continuing his recovery from injury and could return to the squad, but City will once again definitely be without Ruben Dias who has been ruled out for several weeks with a hamstring problem.

  • Roman Abramovich disqualified as Chelsea director but club sale set to progress

    Bidders for the world and European champions have been told to press on with their submissions.

  • Thomas Tuchel open to Chelsea wearing message of peace in place of shirt sponsor

    Mobile phone company Three has paused its Chelsea shirt sponsorship.

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Michael Bunting is more than just Matthews & Marner

    Michael Bunting may not win the Calder Trophy this season but in scoring 20 goals for the Leafs on a league-minimum contract, the Scarborough native has proven that his on-ice success is a product of more than just playing on a line with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.&nbsp;

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Leafs' demons won't discriminate based on playoff opponent

    Unlike other NHL powerhouses, the Maple Leafs appear vulnerable to defeat against any opponent so where they finish in the standings may not ultimately be as important as exercising Toronto's postseason demons.&nbsp;

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • The Raptors Development Game

    When it comes to Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Nick Nurse, what's one thing you would like to see them develop before next season? Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • OHL removes Flint Firebirds president from league due to inappropriate conduct

    Terry Christensen is out as Flint Firebirds president.

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.