Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Chelsea FC face Newcastle FC in the Premier League this afternoon as questions remain over the club’s ownership off the pitch.

Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK Government but Chelsea have been handed a special license to continue with “football-related activities”.

Meanwhile, shirt sponsors Three have suspended their agreement with the club and Chelsea are set to play with their branding at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel’s side defeated Norwich on Thursday, just hours after the news of Abramovich’s assets being frozen broke, while Newcastle defeated Southampton.

When is Chelsea vs Newcastle?

The match will kick off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 13 March at Stamford Bridge, London.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 1pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Confirmed line-ups

Chelsea XI - Mendy, Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger, Sarr, Kante, Jorginho, Mount, Ziyech, Havertz, Werner

Newcastle XI - Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, S Longstaff, Almiron, Murphy, Wood

Prediction

Away from the uncertainty off the pitch, this is set to be a real test of Newcastle resurgence under Eddie Howe and Chelsea will need to be sharper than they were in the second half against Norwich on Thursday. Thomas Tuchel’s side are in good form themselves, however, and are still favourites. A win would be important too, with Arsenal threatening to breathe down their necks. Chelsea 2-0 Newcastle