Chelsea vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League result and reaction after Mykhailo Mudryk scores brilliant winning goal

In fairness, the numbers had the appearance of a forward whose team was at the top of the table. Cole Palmer led Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, Ollie Watkins and Heung-min Son. And for Chelsea, an end-to-end 3-2 win over Newcastle United cemented their position at the top of the Premier League’s bottom half. Though the most important result, as Chelsea moved one point behind Eddie Howe’s side, was for Mauricio Pochettino.

As the under-pressure Chelsea manager returned to Stamford Bridge, the home fans were rather more forgiving than the away supporters were at Brentford last week.

With Pochettino desperately needing a win, it was no surprise who stood up and delivered at Stamford Bridge. Under the eye of England manager Gareth Southgate, Palmer scored for the fifth home game in a row in the Premier League, elevating a mid-table clash to take his total to 11 for the season. Follow live reaction from Chelsea vs Newcastle below and get the latest odds and tips here.

Chelsea vs Newcastle - LIVE

Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling; Jackson

Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Livramento, Schar, Botman, Burn; Willock, Guimaraes, Longstaff; Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Goal - Palmer’s strike is flicked in by Jackson’s cute backheel (1-0, 5’)

Goal - Isak pings one bottom corner to equalise before the break (1-1, 44’)

No goal - Jackson finds the net once more but is offside from the pass (1-1, 45’)

Goal - Palmer lashes a strike in near post to restore Chelsea’s lead (2-1, 56’)

Goal - Mudryk takes on two, rounds the keeper and scores (3-1, 76’)

Goal - Murphy fires one top corner in stoppage time (3-2, 90’)

Chelsea FC 3 - 2 Newcastle United FC

FT - Chelsea 3-2 Newcastle

22:30 , Karl Matchett

Eddie Howe speaks to Sky:

“Strange game. Frustrating because we started really well. It wasn’t a game with a lot of chances but a lot of goals - the ones we conceded were really poor.

“I don’t think we had a problem with the flow of the game, we were creative and had chances to test their back four - it’s more the goals we conceded out of nothing. All three are similar in their characterstics and you’re going to lose games if you do that.

Story continues

“A familiar feeling for the last few months on the road and tonight there was a lot of good but you’re left feeling deflated because we can defend better than that.

“Anthony Gordon has a knee injury, there was no mechanism or moment when he felt it, he was in quite a bit of pain. We don’t know how bad it is.”

FT - Chelsea 3-2 Newcastle

22:20 , Karl Matchett

Cole Palmer after full time:

“I knew when I hit the first one it was a right-foot swinger, I’m glad Jackson got a touch on it!

“We’ve had some difficult results so to get points is vital for us. We’ve showed a bit of passion and courage, winning second balls and not getting bullied. It’s just about going onto the next one.

“When I got the ball between the lines I normally go for the shaper but the keeper is a bit further over and I’ve gone through the defender’s legs with a bit of power.

“I was ready to play week in week out and that’s the reason I’ve come. I wanted to showcase my ability and thankfully it’s paid off.

“If you told me at the start of the season I’d have a chance to go to the Euros I wouldn’t believe you because of the position I was in. Let’s see what happens in summer.”

FT - Chelsea 3-2 Newcastle

22:10 , Karl Matchett

An important win for Chelsea, says Jamie Carragher on Sky Sports:

“You can’t forget a minority of Chelsea supporters were chanting ‘Jose Mourinho’. So getting the equaliser last week and the win here puts that to bed a little.

“Chelsea could sneak into Europe; we could say we expect that but from where they were a couple of weeks ago, if they won the Carabao Cup...you could put a positive spin on it.

“It’s baby steps, just win a game and get in and around the European places.”

FT - Chelsea 3-2 Newcastle

22:02 , Karl Matchett

That’s Chelsea to within a point of Newcastle now, 39 points to 40, but still in the bottom half. They do, however, have a game in hand on the teams above them - Pochettino’s side could feasibly go to eighth if they win it by a big scoreline.

One win in four for Newcastle in the Premier League now and a ninth defeat on the road this term.

FT - Chelsea 3-2 Newcastle

21:59 , Karl Matchett

A nervous few minutes for Chelsea fans but Newcastle don’t exactly throw it into the mixer there and that’s it - the whistle goes and it’s three points for the hosts.

Cole Palmer set one up, scored another and then Mykhailo Mudryk scored what turned out to be the winner with a phenomenal, speedy solo run. Two great finishes from Isak and Murphy were not enough for the Magpies.

90+6’ - Chelsea 3-2 Newcastle

21:58 , Karl Matchett

Mudryk leads a run into the channel and White drags him to the ground. Yellow card for the youngster, free-kick for Chelsea and that should see them through to the end surely.

Fernandez boots the ball against a Newcastle shirt to win a throw-in and is perplexed when the flag goes against him.

90+4’ - Chelsea 3-2 Newcastle

21:56 , Karl Matchett

Newcastle with three minutes left. They push forward down the right twice but Cucurella sees off Murphy this time. Pochettino is stalking around on the touchline looking nervous once again.

90+1' - Chelsea 3-2 Newcastle

21:53 , Karl Matchett

Jackson replaced by Carney Chukwuemeka for the final minutes. Now, what have Newcastle got? Enough to go again?

Gallagher curls in a shot from range which Dubravka holds.

GOAL! 90’ - Chelsea 3-2 Newcastle

21:52 , Karl Matchett

Into stoppage time we go and we’ll have six minutes. Doesn’t look needed, Newcastle are offering nothing here...And as we say that... Murphy has unleashed an absolute rocket!! And it’s straight into the top corner! Wonderful strike, 3-2 now heading into stoppage time.

87’ - Chelsea 3-1 Newcastle

21:49 , Karl Matchett

Cole Palmer gets an ovation as he departs: an assist on the first, a goal for the second tonight. Another big performance from the attacking midfielder. Cesare Casadei comes on for the final knockings of the game.

Mudryk speeds away down the right this time and gets a cross in but it’s gathered by the keeper. Anderson then takes out Gusto and should be booked.

84’ - Chelsea 3-1 Newcastle

21:46 , Karl Matchett

Murphy’s cross rolls along the six-yard box but there’s no black and white shirt nearby to finish it off. Chelsea counter once more but Anderson sees off Gallagher - before Newcastle almost gift another chance, only for Jackson to take too long to get his shot away.

The visitors need a quick goal if they are to mount a late charge.

80’ - Chelsea 3-1 Newcastle

21:42 , Karl Matchett

Into the last ten minutes we go and Chelsea fans are ole-ing their way towards the game’s conclusion now. Caicedo is fouled, Howe goes to his bench once more.

Guimaraes and Willock are taken off, Miley and White come in to bolster the midfield.

GOAL! 76’ - Chelsea 3-1 Newcastle

21:38 , Karl Matchett

On the counter, game over! Jackson bursts down the left, a pass infield finds the feet of Mudryk and he surges between two tackles, rounds the goalkeeper and finishes for 3-1!

74’ - Chelsea 2-1 Newcastle

21:36 , Karl Matchett

Caicedo into the book for a trip on Livramento, after Fernandez had firstly seemed to make a foul. Either way the full-back was taken down and Murphy will deliver the free-kick...Mudryk is across to block behind for a corner.

Caicedo then almost feeds in Jackson with a pass from deep on the counter and it takes an important interception from Botman to stop him racing through.

70’ - Chelsea 2-1 Newcastle

21:33 , Karl Matchett

Double sub for Newcastle. Almiron and Burn off, Anderson and Krafth on.

One sub for Chelsea, too: Sterling replaced by Mykhailo Mudryk.

The Ukrainian has gone central alongside Jackson, with Gallagher still left side in this second half. 20 minutes to go and Newcastle haven’t really mustered much response yet. Petrovic booked now for apparent time wasting.

66’ - Chelsea 2-1 Newcastle

21:30 , Karl Matchett

Dan Burn rises highest - and he’s highest to begin with on the deck, to be fair - and while his header is off-target, his landing is awkward. He’s down and hurt, needing treatment. Newcastle already lost Anthony Gordon first half to injury and Eddie Howe is warming up two players on the sidelines.

62’ - Chelsea 2-1 Newcastle

21:26 , Karl Matchett

Almiron trying to lead the Newcastle charge back into this game, but they’ve not really had an opening since the second half started.

Chelsea looking settled again once more after retaking the lead, but they need to learn from that first half and not step off too much.

58’ - Chelsea 2-1 Newcastle

21:21 , Karl Matchett

Should be 3-1! Sterling gets the wrong side of Burn on the halfway line, sprints away from him into the penalty box, controls the ball and winds his way around the goalkeeper...but delays the shot too long and is eventually blocked on the goalline by two defenders. Cole Palmer, stood alongside him waiting for a pass, isn’t amused.

GOAL! 56’ - Chelsea 2-1 Newcastle

21:20 , Karl Matchett

BANG! That is a phenomenal hit and Cole Palmer has the home team back in front!

Newcastle just couldn’t clear their lines, Fernandez finds Palmer with a fizzed pass into feet, his first touch is perfect and his second flashes the ball inside the near post past Dubravka who is, again, far too easily beaten. 2-1 to Chelsea!

54’ - Chelsea 1-1 Newcastle

21:19 , Karl Matchett

The Blues trying to up the ante and work their way into the penalty box down the right side again. Gusto is denied, Palmer tries his luck, Gusto tries again - Newcastle stand firm for now but they are looking a little ragged positionally.

50’ - Chelsea 1-1 Newcastle

21:14 , Karl Matchett

End to end, not quite in the breathless, exciting way that Premier League games can be, but more in the we’ll-mess-up-you-mess-up kind of basketball encounter lacking any end product.

Neither team with any kind of control yet of this second 45 minutes.

46’ - Chelsea 1-1 Newcastle

21:10 , Karl Matchett

Back underway, no further changes. Let’s see who steps things up this half.

HT - Chelsea 1-1 Newcastle

20:59 , Karl Matchett

Unexpected guest at the Bridge...

HT - Chelsea 1-1 Newcastle

20:55 , Karl Matchett

Here’s that lovely finish from Isak - which was very much not in keeping with the minute or two beforehand as Guimaraes, Enzo, Gusto and others all contrived to concede possession far too easily.

Alexander Isak with a FABULOUS hit ✨✨ pic.twitter.com/9DvMYuzfZT — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 11, 2024

HT - Chelsea 1-1 Newcastle

20:51 , Karl Matchett

Chelsea finish the half strongly but their lax approach in the final ten minutes or so of that half has cost them dearly.

Sterling had a final chance before the whistle went after good work from Palmer and Gusto, but the No.7’s strike is straight at Dubravka and the ref ends the first 45.

Jackson with the opener, Isak the equaliser.

NO GOAL! 45’+1 - Chelsea 1-1 Newcastle

20:47 , Karl Matchett

Immediately Chelsea have it in the net as Jackson takes on Schar and buries a low finish...but he’s just offside when the initial pass came through. Flag straight up and a quick check proves it was offside.

Four minutes added on.

GOAL! 44’ - Chelsea 1-1 Newcastle

20:44 , Karl Matchett

Another one out of nothing!

Both teams spend about three minutes giving it away in ridiculous fashion, then Isak picks up possession, rolls away from a defender and pings it into the bottom corner from 20 yards! Great equaliser, great finish, 1-1.

41’ - Chelsea 1-0 Newcastle

20:42 , Karl Matchett

Livramento speeds past Sterling down the right and is caught by a late boot from the winger. Yellow card, first of the night, shown to Sterling.

Heading towards the break and Newcastle just edging their way into the game over the last ten minutes or so, without really threatening an equaliser. Chelsea’s threat from the first half-hour has certainly faded away.

38’ - Chelsea 1-0 Newcastle

20:39 , Karl Matchett

Nope, Gordon not happy at all and he’s heading off the pitch. Newcastle sub: Jacob Murphy on for Gordon.

Murphy immediately delivers the free-kick but it’s just ahead of Burn and away for Chelsea to start again from the back.

Moments later an Almiron cross is met by Willock who wants a corner when the ball bounces behind, but he’s not getting one. Better from Newcastle over the last few minutes but still nothing to test Petrovic.

34’ - Chelsea 1-0 Newcastle

20:36 , Karl Matchett

Cucurella makes a block as Gordon lines up a half-volley after the ball drops his way and the left-back celebrates with a pumped fist.

Gordon moments later fouled by the Chelsea left-back and goes down asking for treatment. The physio takes a look but the winger is in a bit of pain here and looking very uncomfortable with a knee issue.

30’ - Chelsea 1-0 Newcastle

20:33 , Karl Matchett

Neat playing out from Chelsea as Petrovic, Chalobah and Caicedo work the ball out past the Newcastle press. The home crowd sound their approval.

Gallagher is then in with a big slide tackle on Isak down the Newcastle right and he earns another cheer. A very positive first half all around, this - hasn’t usually been the case at Stamford Bridge this term.

Enzo Fernandez then feels he’s won the ball to launch a counter-attack but the hasn’t and the ref pulls him back for a foul. Only one shot for Newcastle so far this half.

26’ - Chelsea 1-0 Newcastle

20:28 , Karl Matchett

Gordon and Almiron have swapped flanks for now - Chelsea are attacking relentlessly down their right, so Almiron is now tasked with tracking Cole Palmer and Malo Gusto. Gordon didn’t get much change out of the right-back and certainly wasn’t helping Burn much.

Here’s that early goal: Palmer’s shot, Jackson’s flick of the heel.

Chelsea make the early breakthrough! 🔥



Nicolas Jackson with a cute finish to open the scoring 🤌 pic.twitter.com/LJCzlwAL6a — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 11, 2024

22’ - Chelsea 1-0 Newcastle

20:23 , Karl Matchett

Sterling bundles his way forward past two or three challenges in midfield and frees Nicolas Jackson - but this time his shot from range is easily held by Dubravka. The Senegalese forward is being urged to hit it goalward by the fans every time he picks the ball up.

Palmer then tees up Enzo Fernandez who curls one towards the top corner...but it drifts over and wide without harm.

18’ - Chelsea 1-0 Newcastle

20:20 , Karl Matchett

Palmer winds his way into the box but a tackle denies him a shooting chance this time. Chelsea certainly the more dangerous-looking side in this first quarter of the match.

Isak and Gordon try to change that now with a raid down the left but eventually, after a switch in play Newcastle are turned away again.

14’ - Chelsea 1-0 Newcastle

20:16 , Karl Matchett

Palmer with a bit more power behind his shot this time but it’s straight at Dubravka and there’s no striker in place to flick it in. More routine for the shot-stopper.

At the other end Gordon has pulled up in a little pain after a sprint down the left; Gareth Southgate watches on in concerned fashion from the stands. The England boss has his eye on a few here tonight you’d suspect, with the likes of Livramento, Willock, Sterling and Gallagher also all in contention...as well as Palmer, of course.

10’ - Chelsea 1-0 Newcastle

20:13 , Karl Matchett

The Magpies quickly back onto the front foot but they haven’t really gotten the ball into the area with any conviction yet. Lots of flank build-up play, but little in the way of setting Isak free behind the defence or getting attackers from deep to join him.

Against a back four including Chalobah and Cucurella, who haven’t been in the team much over the past few months, you’d expect a quicker start from the visiting side.

GOAL! 6’ - Chelsea 1-0 Newcastle

20:09 , Karl Matchett

Well...out of nothing, a bobbler has somehow ended up in the net!

Cole Palmer picks it up and turns inside, hits one goalward without any kind of pace whatsoever and it somehow trickles past Dubravka into the bottom corner.

Looks like Jackson has just got a flick on the ball and that’ll be his goal - a slight backheel to nudge it inside the post. Chelsea one-up either way!

4’ - Chelsea 0-0 Newcastle

20:07 , Karl Matchett

Early possession for the visitors without really creating anything, before Chelsea start to impose themselves a little on the proceedings.

It’s pretty quiet inside the Bridge, with the Newcastle fans making themselves heard in support of Tino Livramento - former Chelsea starlet of course - and rousing themselves when Anthony Gordon gets on the ball.

1’ - Chelsea 0-0 Newcastle

20:02 , Karl Matchett

We are underway at Stamford Bridge! Pochettino faced boos from the crowd last time Chelsea were at home in the league - let’s see if he can improve on the atmosphere as well as the results tonight.

Chelsea vs Newcastle - LIVE

19:55 , Karl Matchett

Just five minutes to kick-off now at Stamford Bridge and it’s a big game for both teams if they harbour lingering aspirations of reaching the European competitions for next term.

Plenty of pressure on both managers at different times this season - who will react tonight and produce a performance?

Chelsea vs Newcastle: Livramento backed to step up for Newcastle

19:49 , Jamie Braidwood

Injured Newcastle captain has backed Tino Livramento to replace him for both club and country. Livramento starts against his former club tonight due to Trippier’s calf injury and has a huge opportunity with to make his first England squad with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Reece James also sidelined.

Trippier said: “Tino, for such a young guy, is unbelievable. I’ve had loads of talks with Tino, firstly to try to help him. I know he’s my position, but I don’t want to be selfish. He’ll be unbelievable for Newcastle in the future and an England right-back as well. That’s how highly I rate him.”

(Getty Images)

Chelsea vs Newcastle: Can Anthony Gordon secure first England call-up?

19:39 , Jamie Braidwood

The Newcastle winger can make a big statement tonight ahead of Gareth Southgate announcing his England squad this week. Gordon has scored nine Premier League goals this season and there will be a space in Southgate’s squad with Jack Grealish set to be ruled out of upcoming games against Brazil and Belgium.

Eddie Howe said this week: “I don’t know how close he is – that’s for Gareth to talk about, not me. But his form this season has been consistent and I think that is what Gareth will be looking for, consistent performances above a certain level.

“He will be looking for goals and assists from his wingers, and he’s delivered that as well. I think he’s in a really good place.

“I would say to him, don’t focus on England, focus on your club form. Keep doing the right things with us and everything else will take care of itself.”

Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon could be in line for an England call-up (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

Chelsea vs Newcastle LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

19:29 , Jamie Braidwood

Mauricio Pochettino says he will “never” quit Chelsea - amid the huge pressure surrounding his position. Pochettino said he was always prepared for a “tough” first season.

He said: “Today it is a different Chelsea. If you are going to judge us, comparing the past of Chelsea, for sure no-one is going to win. No-one is going to succeed. No-one is going to be nice with you.

“The fans are not going to love any more another coach at Chelsea. If you compare with the past, when you are in a different project, people need to understand. I’ve tried to explain. I talk, I move my mouth, but you don’t hear.

“I knew it was going to be tough. I knew we were going to need time and belief. The project is about young players, building a new team.”

19:18 , Jamie Braidwood

Under-pressure Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino wants the fans to get behind his players tonight after the manager was jeered during the 2-2 draw at Brentford last time out.

He said: “We need our fans. I hope they will be behind us on Monday. It’s so, so important to our players. But we need to accept that it’s football. They are frustrated. Maybe if I was a fan in the stand I would behave the same way as them.

“If you want to be consistent and you want to fight for big things, you need to be consistent. How? With the full squad, keeping the ideas, improving in training, with the capacity to train every single day.

“When that’s not there, we can manage circumstance, but in the end, we are only managing circumstance. We will never have the capacity to have the full squad to compete between each other.

“When you suffer too many negative things, like now we lose three players after Saturday (injured), that is not about the quality of the coaching staff, or the capacity to play more offensive or defensive. It’s about the circumstances.

“People want to understand? Perfect. They don’t want to understand, what can we do?”

Chelsea vs Newcastle - team news!

19:10 , Jamie Braidwood

So Conor Gallagher makes it - in a big boost to Chelsea ahead of the visit of Newcastle. The midfielder was ill last week but has recovered in time to skipper the Blues tonight. Marc Cucurella comes in for the injured Ben Chilwell at left back and with Levi Colwill out too, Trevoh Chalobah partners Axel Disasi in a rather new-look defence. Raheem Sterling also returns from the 2-2 draw at Brentford.

Newcastle are largely as expected, with Tino Livremento coming in for Kieran Trippier and Miguel Almiron replacing Jacob Murphy. Anthony Gordon is aiming to score against Chelsea for a third consecutive game.

Chelsea vs Newcastle - team news!

19:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Confirmed line-ups

Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling; Jackson

Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Livramento, Schar, Botman, Burn; Willock, Guimaraes, Longstaff; Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Chelsea vs Newcastle - LIVE

18:55 , Karl Matchett

Chelsea host Newcastle in the Premier League with the pressure firmly on Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge.

A 2-2 draw at Brentford last weekend was notable for the Chelsea supporters turning on the former Tottenham manager, with the Blues still yet to climb out of the bottom half of the table.

Newcastle will be out for revenge in Monday Night Football after their penalty shoot-out defeat to Chelsea in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, which came after Mykailo Mudryk’s late equaliser.

Newcastle claimed a confidence-boosting 3-0 win over Wolves last time out and have a crunch FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester City to come next weekend.

Eddie Howe’s side will look to keep their bid of qualifying for European competition next season alive as they visit Chelsea. Here’s everything you need to know.

Chelsea vs Newcastle - LIVE

18:45 , The Independent

Kieran Trippier backs Tino Livramento to succeed him for club and country

18:35 , Karl Matchett

Kieran Trippier has backed young pretender Tino Livramento to establish himself as England’s right-back as he attempts to fend off his advances for both club and country.

Livramento, a £32million summer signing from Southampton, is likely to replace Trippier in Newcastle’s starting line-up for Monday night’s Premier League trip to Chelsea as the 33-year-old faces a spell on the sidelines with a minor calf injury.

However Trippier, who has been the standard-bearer for much of what the Magpies have achieved in the last two years, knows the 21-year-old is gunning for his places in both the Newcastle team and the England squad.

Kieran Trippier backs Tino Livramento to succeed him for club and country

Chelsea vs Newcastle - LIVE

18:17 , Karl Matchett

Welcome to the Independent’s live coverage of Chelsea vs Newcastle on Monday night, a battle of the billions perhaps, American money versus Saudi oil cash, but far more pertinently for this 90 minutes, a meeting of 11th versus 10th. Neither club have been overly impressive or consistent this term, but European spots are still not out of reach...if they can string together winning streaks across the run-in.

FT - Chelsea 3-2 Newcastle

22:33 , Karl Matchett

Mauricio Pochettino now on Sky:

“A massive three points for us against a very good team. A little disappointing in the way we concede goals, we need to show more capacity to deal with these situations but it’s the first time we play with this defensive line.

“Overall I am very happy. I think the fans need to realise and we need to realise we must stay together. This group of players are going to fight to give fans things and we need to build this relationship - it helped we scored at the beginning and they were behind us.

“Our responsibility is to win games and they need to trust in us and our performance.”