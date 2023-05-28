Chelsea 0-1 Newcastle LIVE! Gordon goal - Premier League match stream, latest score and updates today
Chelsea end what has been a miserable season in the Premier League and more at home to Newcastle today. Frank Lampard will oversee his final game in charge at Stamford Bridge after a rocky second stint in the dugout, bringing the curtain down on what has been an utterly torrid campaign for the Blues.
They are set for their lowest points haul in the Premier League on record and need to score eight times today if they are to avoid the same faint on the goalscoring front. With Mauricio Pochettino set to arrive, the visit of Newcastle feels like an inconvenience more than anything.
Eddie Howe’s side can approach this game against a Chelsea team in no kind of form relatively free of any pressure. With Champions League football already secured, the Toon can enjoy this. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Nizaar Kinsella will be providing expert analysis from the ground!
GOAL! Gordon scores first Newcastle goal with tap-in
GOAL! Chelsea 1-1 Newcastle | Raheem Sterling ‘27
16:59 , Jonathan Gorrie
27 mins: The England international cuts inside and sees his shot deflected in off Trippier.
Good work from Chalobah
16:54 , Jonathan Gorrie
19 mins: Isak skins the defender but he recovers well and gets a tackle in to deny the Swede, earning a standing ovation.
Chelsea improving
16:48 , Jonathan Gorrie
16 mins: Madueke forces a save from Dubravka and Lewis Hall is causing problems from set-pieces.
Not brilliant but a foothold at least!
Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge
16:43 , Jonathan Gorrie
Chelsea have been dreadful at the back here today. Newcastle are far the better team.
GOAL! Chelsea 0-1 Newcastle | Antony Gordon ‘9
16:42 , Jonathan Gorrie
09 mins: Absolutely shocking defending from Chelsea allows Anthony Gordon - a player the Blues wanted last summer - to tap in from close range.
Completely unmarked.
End of season pace
16:39 , Jonathan Gorrie
08 mins: The Geordies are loving the sun and, frankly, are the most interesting part of the game.
Despite not needing much, Newcastle are not letting Chelsea in at all.
Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge
16:35 , Jonathan Gorrie
Chelsea are looking similarly attack-minded against Newcastle as they were versus Manchester United. Conor Gallagher is very advanced.
CHANCE FOR NEWCASTLE!
16:34 , Jonathan Gorrie
03 mins: Isak in some space down the left and works a shot but Kepa does well to save.
Newcastle in white shorts
16:32 , Jonathan Gorrie
02 mins: Really gets you in the mood for summer.
Not a lot else to report on...
KICK-OFF
16:31 , Jonathan Gorrie
For the final time this season, here we go!
Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge
16:28 , Jonathan Gorrie
Chelsea pay tribute to Cesar Azpilicueta ahead of kick-off with crowd surfing banners at both ends of the stadium. The legend may be stepping out at Stamford Bridge for the final time.
Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge
16:21 , Jonathan Gorrie
Frank Lampard has just presented Thiago Silva with his Player of the Year award pitchside. Richly deserved. Conor Gallagher gets Chelsea’s Goal of the Season for his strike away at his former loan club Crystal Palace and Lewis Hall wins Academy Player of the Year.
Nizaar Kinsella’s pre-match thoughts
16:13 , Jonathan Gorrie
Chelsea to announce player of the season today
16:02 , Jonathan Gorrie
It will be pitchside ceremony.
Be interesting to hear the reaction....
Plenty of farewells today
15:50 , Jonathan Gorrie
No Mason Mount to (potentially) say goodbye but plenty of other Chelsea players could be gearing up to bid farewell to their supporters...
Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge
15:41 , Jonathan Gorrie
In tribute to Azpilicueta, the supporters will produce crowd-surfing banners to honour their captain at both the Matthew Harding and Shed Ends.
Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge
15:39 , Jonathan Gorrie
Mason Mount is not in the squad which could mean that he has played his last game for the club. Many among the starting line up, including Trevoh Chalobah, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and, most importantly, Cesar Azpilicueta could leave Chelsea this summer.
Confirmed Newcastle lineup
15:34 , Jonathan Gorrie
Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Targett; Guimaraes, Gordon, Anderson; Almiron, Isak, Saint-Maximin
Subs: Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Wilson, Lewis, Murphy, Ashby, Burn, Miley
Confirmed Chelsea lineup
15:34 , Jonathan Gorrie
Kepa; Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Chalobah, Hall; Enzo, Gallagher, Loftus-Cheek; Madueke, Havertz, Sterling
Subs: Mendy, Fofana, Koulibaly, Chukwuemeka, Kovacic, Mudryk, Pulisic, Ziyech, Felix
Thiago Silva explains decision to extend Chelsea contract
15:21 , Jonathan Gorrie
The Brazilian won’t be going anywhere this summer despite approaching 40.
In his programme notes, Silva wrote: “It’s not because of money but because of the love I have for the club. I believe the club needs me at this time, both on and off the pitch, for the reformation of the squad.”
Frank Lampard pens emotional Chelsea goodbye as Mauricio Pochettino signs contract
15:12 , Jonathan Gorrie
Frank Lampard has delivered his final goodbyes to Chelsea supporters in the matchday programme for his final game as interim manager.
The 44-year-old will leave Chelsea after their final match of the season at home to Newcastle on Sunday.
Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge
15:02 , Jonathan Gorrie
Mason Mount just walked into the tunnel in his civilian clothes. Could this be goodbye?
Chelsea’s problems up front
15:00 , Jonathan Gorrie
Chelsea have had 16 different players score this season, more than any other team in the Premier League. In spite of this statistic, only 3 teams have scored less goals than Chelsea in the Premier League this year.
Chelsea also have the 4th lowest conversion rate of any team in the Premier League at just 8.01%, which they’ll need to improve on if they’re to stand any chance against Newcastle.
The Blues’ 14 goals in the first half of matches this season is also the lowest total of any Premier League club, so fans will be hoping to see an improvement on that number today. 62.16% of Chelsea’s goals have been in the second half this season, with 29.13% of goals scored in the final 15 minutes of games.
Chelsea to announce Mauricio Pochettino as new manager signs contract
14:47 , Jonathan Gorrie
Chelsea are preparing to announce the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as their new permanent manager with contracts now signed.
The former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain head coach has put pen to paper on a three-year contract to become Graham Potter’s successor, following Frank Lampard’s caretaker spell in charge.
Frank Lampard’s programme notes
14:44 , Jonathan Gorrie
The Blues boss has bid farewell to his beloved club ahead of his final game of the season.
“I want to thank the owners for the opportunity, as well as my staff - who are all Chelsea people & have come back to try to help the club during this period - and also the wider staff for their hard work alongside us. I wish everybody at the club success going forward.”
Chelsea to appoint new chief executive as Tom Glick exits after just 10 months
14:40 , Jonathan Gorrie
Chelsea are set hire Chris Jurasek as their new chief executive, with president of business Tom Glick expected to depart after only 10 months at Stamford Bridge.
Jurasek’s arrival represents further upheaval in a chaotic first year since owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake completed their takeover.
Chelsea: Frank Lampard reveals Enzo Fernandez sympathy with big prediction for star under Mauricio Pochettino
14:36 , Jonathan Gorrie
Frank Lampard believes Enzo Fernandez “knows what is required” to be a Chelsea superstar as he backed him to shine under Mauricio Pochettino despite a quiet start to life in the capital.
The 22-year-old Argentine midfielder joined in a British record transfer from Benfica in January shortly after winning the World Cup.
Yet the £106million talent has not been able to stop Chelsea from registering their lowest points total in the Premier League era.
Caretaker manager Lampard has nonetheless outlined his faith in Fernandez’s ability to justify his price tag and eight-and-a-half-year contract. He told reporters: “I’ve got a lot of faith that Enzo will be a big part of what happens in the future of this club.
Chelsea: Benoit Badiashile to miss start of next season in blow to Mauricio Pochettino plans
14:31 , Jonathan Gorrie
Mauricio Pochettino’s plans at Chelsea have suffered an early setback, with defender Benoit Badiashile expected to miss the start of next season due to a groin injury.
Badiashile missed yesterday’s 1-0 defeat at Manchester City after pulling up in training last week and was due to undergo surgery today that could keep him out for up to four months.
Losing Badiashile for the start of his Chelsea rebuild is a blow for Pochettino, who is finalising his appointment and sees pre-season as a crucial time to implement his methods and philosophy on the squad.
Badiashile has made an encouraging start to his Chelsea career following his £35million January move from Monaco and has been targeting an important role in the team next season.
Joao Felix gives fresh update on Chelsea future as on-loan forward hails ‘top club’ ahead of summer decision
14:26 , Jonathan Gorrie
Joao Felix revealed he has “loved” his time at Chelsea, with the forward speaking in glowing terms about his loan spell in England.
The 23-year-old joined the club in January from Atletico Madrid, though suffered a disastrous start to his Chelsea career as he was sent off on debut against Fulham and did not make his second appearance for the club for another month.
Felix has scored only three Premier League goals, and has struggled for regular minutes since Frank Lampard arrived to take interim charge of the club following Graham Potter’s sacking.
It’s believed that Atletico would want £88million to make the move a permanent one this summer, though could be open to another loan deal for a fee in the region of £16m after Felix fell out of favour under Diego Simeone in Madrid.
Chelsea scrap end-of-season awards night due to miserable men’s team campaign
14:19 , Jonathan Gorrie
Chelsea have decided against holding an end-of-season awards night after their troubled season.
The club felt a ceremony at Stamford Bridge would be inappropriate given they are languishing in the bottom half of the table and will register their lowest-ever points total in the Premier League.
Awards for men’s player of the season, academy player of the season and goal of the season will instead be presented before their final home match against Newcastle on Sunday.
Mason Mount preparing Chelsea fans farewell as Manchester United plot summer transfer
14:14 , Jonathan Gorrie
Mason Mount is preparing to say his goodbyes to Chelsea supporters at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, with the midfielder increasingly likely to leave his boyhood club this summer.
Incoming head coach Mauricio Pochettino has indicated that he wants to keep Mount but is yet to exert any influence over his future amid a contract stand-off with Chelsea.
Mount has been left in limbo, having not had any direct contact with Pochettino despite some ongoing dialogue with the club over the past few weeks.
Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly last met the 24-year-old in April but there has yet to be a follow-up contract offer, raising the prospect that he will leave at the end of the season.
Reece James issues apology to Chelsea fans for subpar season in response to injury news
14:11 , Jonathan Gorrie
Reece James has issued an apology to Chelsea fans as a dreadful season comes to a close at Stamford Bridge.
Newcastle visit west London on Sunday with 11th place the best outcome for a Blues team which has scored a record-low number of points in the club’s Premier League era.
Right-back James will not feature on the final day after aggravating a hamstring injury this week, capping a season which has been plagued by fitness issues for the 23-year-old.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
14:02 , Jonathan Gorrie
Chelsea wins: 78
Draws: 39
Newcastle wins: 55
Prediction: Routine win for Newcastle
14:02 , Jonathan Gorrie
The only thing in Chelsea’s favour is the question mark over Newcastle’s motivation, with their top-four spot already sealed.
Even with that it’s difficult to see the Blues picking up a rare win, with the backline alarmingly vulnerable against Manchester United and the same problems up front still clearly there. The Magpies should prove too good.
Newcastle to win, 2-0.
Newcastle team news: Joelinton the headline absence
14:01 , Jonathan Gorrie
Eddie Howe has admitted his Newcastle side are “stretched” with injuries, as he confirmed Joelinton and Javier Manquillo will both miss the trip to Stamford Bridge.
Elliot Anderson and Sean Longstaff are set to continue in midfield, with Callum Wilson expected to lead the line and look to add to his tally on 18 League goals this season.
Chelsea team news: Mason Mount could have played final game
14:00 , Jonathan Gorrie
Mason Mount is a significant doubt for Chelsea, meaning he may well have played his final match for the club. Reece James is also set to be unavailable after reportedly suffering a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury, and Benoit Badiashile is expected to miss a number of months.
Lewis Hall will keep his place at left-back with Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella out, while Thiago Silva will likely return to side after being rested against Manchester United.
Where to watch Chelsea vs Newcastle
13:59 , Jonathan Gorrie
TV channel and live stream: The game has not been chosen as one of the three matches broadcast live on TV in the UK on the final day of the season.
Match of the Day will have highlights on BBC One from 10:30pm on Sunday night.
Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog, featuring expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the ground.
Welcome
13:49 , Jonathan Gorrie
Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Chelsea’s Premier League finale against Newcastle today.
The last game of what has been a miserable is scheduled for a 4.30pm BST at Stamford Bridge.