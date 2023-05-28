Chelsea 0-1 Newcastle LIVE! Gordon goal - Premier League match stream, latest score and updates today

Chelsea vs Newcastle – LIVE!

Chelsea end what has been a miserable season in the Premier League and more at home to Newcastle today. Frank Lampard will oversee his final game in charge at Stamford Bridge after a rocky second stint in the dugout, bringing the curtain down on what has been an utterly torrid campaign for the Blues.

They are set for their lowest points haul in the Premier League on record and need to score eight times today if they are to avoid the same faint on the goalscoring front. With Mauricio Pochettino set to arrive, the visit of Newcastle feels like an inconvenience more than anything.

Eddie Howe’s side can approach this game against a Chelsea team in no kind of form relatively free of any pressure. With Champions League football already secured, the Toon can enjoy this. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Nizaar Kinsella will be providing expert analysis from the ground!

Chelsea vs Newcastle latest news

GOAL! Gordon scores first Newcastle goal with tap-in

Chelsea FC 1 - 1 Newcastle United FC

GOAL! Chelsea 1-1 Newcastle | Raheem Sterling ‘27

16:59 , Jonathan Gorrie

27 mins: The England international cuts inside and sees his shot deflected in off Trippier.

Good work from Chalobah

16:54 , Jonathan Gorrie

19 mins: Isak skins the defender but he recovers well and gets a tackle in to deny the Swede, earning a standing ovation.

Chelsea improving

16:48 , Jonathan Gorrie

16 mins: Madueke forces a save from Dubravka and Lewis Hall is causing problems from set-pieces.

Not brilliant but a foothold at least!

Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

16:43 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea have been dreadful at the back here today. Newcastle are far the better team.

GOAL! Chelsea 0-1 Newcastle | Antony Gordon ‘9

16:42 , Jonathan Gorrie

09 mins: Absolutely shocking defending from Chelsea allows Anthony Gordon - a player the Blues wanted last summer - to tap in from close range.

Completely unmarked.

End of season pace

16:39 , Jonathan Gorrie

08 mins: The Geordies are loving the sun and, frankly, are the most interesting part of the game.

Despite not needing much, Newcastle are not letting Chelsea in at all.

Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

16:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea are looking similarly attack-minded against Newcastle as they were versus Manchester United. Conor Gallagher is very advanced.

CHANCE FOR NEWCASTLE!

16:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

03 mins: Isak in some space down the left and works a shot but Kepa does well to save.

Newcastle in white shorts

16:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

02 mins: Really gets you in the mood for summer.

Not a lot else to report on...

KICK-OFF

16:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

For the final time this season, here we go!

Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

16:28 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea pay tribute to Cesar Azpilicueta ahead of kick-off with crowd surfing banners at both ends of the stadium. The legend may be stepping out at Stamford Bridge for the final time.

Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

16:21 , Jonathan Gorrie

Frank Lampard has just presented Thiago Silva with his Player of the Year award pitchside. Richly deserved. Conor Gallagher gets Chelsea’s Goal of the Season for his strike away at his former loan club Crystal Palace and Lewis Hall wins Academy Player of the Year.

Nizaar Kinsella’s pre-match thoughts

16:13 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea to announce player of the season today

16:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

It will be pitchside ceremony.

Be interesting to hear the reaction....

Plenty of farewells today

15:50 , Jonathan Gorrie

No Mason Mount to (potentially) say goodbye but plenty of other Chelsea players could be gearing up to bid farewell to their supporters...

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

15:41 , Jonathan Gorrie

In tribute to Azpilicueta, the supporters will produce crowd-surfing banners to honour their captain at both the Matthew Harding and Shed Ends.

Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

15:39 , Jonathan Gorrie

Mason Mount is not in the squad which could mean that he has played his last game for the club. Many among the starting line up, including Trevoh Chalobah, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and, most importantly, Cesar Azpilicueta could leave Chelsea this summer.

Confirmed Newcastle lineup

15:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Targett; Guimaraes, Gordon, Anderson; Almiron, Isak, Saint-Maximin

Subs: Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Wilson, Lewis, Murphy, Ashby, Burn, Miley

Confirmed Chelsea lineup

15:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

Kepa; Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Chalobah, Hall; Enzo, Gallagher, Loftus-Cheek; Madueke, Havertz, Sterling

Subs: Mendy, Fofana, Koulibaly, Chukwuemeka, Kovacic, Mudryk, Pulisic, Ziyech, Felix

Thiago Silva explains decision to extend Chelsea contract

15:21 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Brazilian won’t be going anywhere this summer despite approaching 40.

In his programme notes, Silva wrote: “It’s not because of money but because of the love I have for the club. I believe the club needs me at this time, both on and off the pitch, for the reformation of the squad.”

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Frank Lampard pens emotional Chelsea goodbye as Mauricio Pochettino signs contract

15:12 , Jonathan Gorrie

Frank Lampard has delivered his final goodbyes to Chelsea supporters in the matchday programme for his final game as interim manager.

The 44-year-old will leave Chelsea after their final match of the season at home to Newcastle on Sunday.

Read the full story here!

(Evening Standard)

Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

15:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

Mason Mount just walked into the tunnel in his civilian clothes. Could this be goodbye?

Chelsea’s problems up front

15:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea have had 16 different players score this season, more than any other team in the Premier League. In spite of this statistic, only 3 teams have scored less goals than Chelsea in the Premier League this year.

Chelsea also have the 4th lowest conversion rate of any team in the Premier League at just 8.01%, which they’ll need to improve on if they’re to stand any chance against Newcastle.

The Blues’ 14 goals in the first half of matches this season is also the lowest total of any Premier League club, so fans will be hoping to see an improvement on that number today. 62.16% of Chelsea’s goals have been in the second half this season, with 29.13% of goals scored in the final 15 minutes of games.

Stats provided by MrCasinova.com

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea to announce Mauricio Pochettino as new manager signs contract

14:47 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea are preparing to announce the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as their new permanent manager with contracts now signed.

The former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain head coach has put pen to paper on a three-year contract to become Graham Potter’s successor, following Frank Lampard’s caretaker spell in charge.

Read the full story here!

(ES Composite)

Frank Lampard’s programme notes

14:44 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Blues boss has bid farewell to his beloved club ahead of his final game of the season.

“I want to thank the owners for the opportunity, as well as my staff - who are all Chelsea people & have come back to try to help the club during this period - and also the wider staff for their hard work alongside us. I wish everybody at the club success going forward.”

(REUTERS)

Chelsea to appoint new chief executive as Tom Glick exits after just 10 months

14:40 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea are set hire Chris Jurasek as their new chief executive, with president of business Tom Glick expected to depart after only 10 months at Stamford Bridge.

Jurasek’s arrival represents further upheaval in a chaotic first year since owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake completed their takeover.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)

Chelsea: Frank Lampard reveals Enzo Fernandez sympathy with big prediction for star under Mauricio Pochettino

14:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

Frank Lampard believes Enzo Fernandez “knows what is required” to be a Chelsea superstar as he backed him to shine under Mauricio Pochettino despite a quiet start to life in the capital.

The 22-year-old Argentine midfielder joined in a British record transfer from Benfica in January shortly after winning the World Cup.

Yet the £106million talent has not been able to stop Chelsea from registering their lowest points total in the Premier League era.

Caretaker manager Lampard has nonetheless outlined his faith in Fernandez’s ability to justify his price tag and eight-and-a-half-year contract. He told reporters: “I’ve got a lot of faith that Enzo will be a big part of what happens in the future of this club.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)

Chelsea: Benoit Badiashile to miss start of next season in blow to Mauricio Pochettino plans

14:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Mauricio Pochettino’s plans at Chelsea have suffered an early setback, with defender Benoit Badiashile expected to miss the start of next season due to a groin injury.

Badiashile missed yesterday’s 1-0 defeat at Manchester City after pulling up in training last week and was due to undergo surgery today that could keep him out for up to four months.

Losing Badiashile for the start of his Chelsea rebuild is a blow for Pochettino, who is finalising his appointment and sees pre-season as a crucial time to implement his methods and philosophy on the squad.

Badiashile has made an encouraging start to his Chelsea career following his £35million January move from Monaco and has been targeting an important role in the team next season.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Joao Felix gives fresh update on Chelsea future as on-loan forward hails ‘top club’ ahead of summer decision

14:26 , Jonathan Gorrie

Joao Felix revealed he has “loved” his time at Chelsea, with the forward speaking in glowing terms about his loan spell in England.

The 23-year-old joined the club in January from Atletico Madrid, though suffered a disastrous start to his Chelsea career as he was sent off on debut against Fulham and did not make his second appearance for the club for another month.

Felix has scored only three Premier League goals, and has struggled for regular minutes since Frank Lampard arrived to take interim charge of the club following Graham Potter’s sacking.

It’s believed that Atletico would want £88million to make the move a permanent one this summer, though could be open to another loan deal for a fee in the region of £16m after Felix fell out of favour under Diego Simeone in Madrid.

Read the full story here!

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea scrap end-of-season awards night due to miserable men’s team campaign

14:19 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea have decided against holding an end-of-season awards night after their troubled season.

The club felt a ceremony at Stamford Bridge would be inappropriate given they are languishing in the bottom half of the table and will register their lowest-ever points total in the Premier League.

Awards for men’s player of the season, academy player of the season and goal of the season will instead be presented before their final home match against Newcastle on Sunday.

Read the full story here!

(REUTERS)

Mason Mount preparing Chelsea fans farewell as Manchester United plot summer transfer

14:14 , Jonathan Gorrie

Mason Mount is preparing to say his goodbyes to Chelsea supporters at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, with the midfielder increasingly likely to leave his boyhood club this summer.

Incoming head coach Mauricio Pochettino has indicated that he wants to keep Mount but is yet to exert any influence over his future amid a contract stand-off with Chelsea.

Mount has been left in limbo, having not had any direct contact with Pochettino despite some ongoing dialogue with the club over the past few weeks.

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly last met the 24-year-old in April but there has yet to be a follow-up contract offer, raising the prospect that he will leave at the end of the season.

Read the full story here!

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Reece James issues apology to Chelsea fans for subpar season in response to injury news

14:11 , Jonathan Gorrie

Reece James has issued an apology to Chelsea fans as a dreadful season comes to a close at Stamford Bridge.

Newcastle visit west London on Sunday with 11th place the best outcome for a Blues team which has scored a record-low number of points in the club’s Premier League era.

Right-back James will not feature on the final day after aggravating a hamstring injury this week, capping a season which has been plagued by fitness issues for the 23-year-old.

Read the full story here!

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

14:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea wins: 78

Draws: 39

Newcastle wins: 55

Prediction: Routine win for Newcastle

14:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

The only thing in Chelsea’s favour is the question mark over Newcastle’s motivation, with their top-four spot already sealed.

Even with that it’s difficult to see the Blues picking up a rare win, with the backline alarmingly vulnerable against Manchester United and the same problems up front still clearly there. The Magpies should prove too good.

Newcastle to win, 2-0.

(Getty Images)

Newcastle team news: Joelinton the headline absence

14:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

Eddie Howe has admitted his Newcastle side are “stretched” with injuries, as he confirmed Joelinton and Javier Manquillo will both miss the trip to Stamford Bridge.

Elliot Anderson and Sean Longstaff are set to continue in midfield, with Callum Wilson expected to lead the line and look to add to his tally on 18 League goals this season.

(PA)

Chelsea team news: Mason Mount could have played final game

14:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

Mason Mount is a significant doubt for Chelsea, meaning he may well have played his final match for the club. Reece James is also set to be unavailable after reportedly suffering a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury, and Benoit Badiashile is expected to miss a number of months.

Lewis Hall will keep his place at left-back with Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella out, while Thiago Silva will likely return to side after being rested against Manchester United.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Where to watch Chelsea vs Newcastle

13:59 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel and live stream: The game has not been chosen as one of the three matches broadcast live on TV in the UK on the final day of the season.

Match of the Day will have highlights on BBC One from 10:30pm on Sunday night.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog, featuring expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the ground.

(ES Composite)

Welcome

13:49 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Chelsea’s Premier League finale against Newcastle today.

The last game of what has been a miserable is scheduled for a 4.30pm BST at Stamford Bridge.