Chelsea vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League score and updates as Cole Palmer has first goal disallowed

Chelsea fc take on Newcastle United in Sunday’s early Premier League kick off with both teams in need of a win. Enzo Maresca’s hosts come into the match on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Liverpool in which they had more possession and created more chances than the Reds at Anfield.

It was a positive performance but Arne Slot’s side proved superior on the day as Curtis Jones’ second half goal was the deciding factor. Still, Chelsea responded with a confident 4-1 win over Panathinaikos in the Europa Conference League and will hope to bring those shooting boots to Stamford Bridge as they go up against Newcastle.

Eddie Howe’s side sit ninth in the table but have now gone four league games without a win and fell to a 1-0 defeat against Brighton last time out. They are struggling at the top of the pitch and may not be able to withstand the pace and power of Chelsea’s attack. However the Magpies have been solid defensively since shipping three goals away at Fulham a month ago. They’ve only conceded twice and even held Manchester City to a 1-1 at St. James’ Park.

Follow all the action with our live blog below:

Chelsea host Newcastle in the Premier League with kick off at 2pm, live on Sky Sports

The Blues lost 2-1 to Liverpool last time out and hope to get back to winning ways

Newcastle have not won in any of their previous four league matches

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; James, Fofana, Colwill, Gusto; Lavia, Caicedo; Madueke, Palmer, Neto; Jackson.

Newcastle XI: Pope; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Barnes.

Chelsea FC 0 - 0 Newcastle United FC

DISALLOWED GOAL! Chelsea 0-0 Newcastle

14:06 , Chris Wilson

6 mins

The goal is indeed disallowed as Palmer had stepped slightly offside. A second chance for Newcastle – that was far too easy for the home side.

GOAL! Chelsea 1-0 Newcastle

14:05 , Chris Wilson

4 mins

GOAL! The home side are ahead within four minutes!

James plays a pass inside and Jackson turns his man all too easily before sliding in a pass into the path of Palmer. He bursts into the box and slides a low effort across Pope and into the far corner.

Hold on though – it looks like Palmer has strayed offside...

Chelsea 0-0 Newcastle

14:04 , Chris Wilson

3 mins

Colwill is alert to head away Isak’s clipped cross, before Tonali is penalised for being offside.

Chelsea go on the counter and it falls to Madueke again after good work from Jackson, but the England winger can only drive a shot right at Pope.

Worth noting that Reece James is starting at left-back today, with Gusto in his favoured position.

Chelsea 0-0 Newcastle

14:02 , Chris Wilson

1 min

Just two points separate these two sides at kick-off, though there have been very different atmospheres around the two clubs of late.

Chelsea have the first meaningful attack as Madueke makes some space before his cross is collected by Pope.

14:00 , Chris Wilson

KICK-OFF!

The home side get us underway in west London.

Newcastle have gone just over 600 minutes without a goal from open play – can they change that in a difficult game at Stamford Bridge?

13:57 , Chris Wilson

Both sides are starting to emerge from the tunnel at Stamford Bridge, so we’ll be underway soon.

13:55 , Chris Wilson

We’re five minutes away from kick-off in west London.

There are 2pm kick-offs in the east and south of the capital today too – West Ham host Manchester United and Crystal Palace welcome Tottenham.

13:50 , Chris Wilson

Chelsea vs Newcastle head-to-head

13:47 , Chris Wilson

These two sides have met a total of 176 times, with the first meeting dating back to 1907. Overall, Chelsea have won 80, Newcastle have won 56, and 40 have ended as draws.

Chelsea won 3-2 the last time the two teams met – in this fixture last season, when Chelsea won 3-2 in March.

Newcaslte beat the Blues 4-1 at St. James’ Park 11 months ago.

Howe on Gordon

13:44 , Chris Wilson

Eddie Howe says Anthony Gordon felt a problem with his groin yesterday and so has travelled to London but won’t feature. He’s not sure how long the England winger will be out.

Match facts

13:40 , Chris Wilson

Newcastle have won two of their last four Premier League games against Chelsea, drawing one and losing one. This is as many wins as they had in their previous 13 (D1 L10).

After winning three of their first four Premier League games this season, Newcastle have since failed to win their last four, drawing two and losing two. The Magpies last went five matches without winning in the league in March 2023.

Eddie Howe has won two of his Premier League games against Chelsea in charge of Newcastle – only Alan Pardew (four wins) has beaten the Blues more in the competition for the Magpies.

Howe also beat the Blues four times while in charge of Bournemouth and could be the third manager to win 3+ Premier League games against them with two different clubs, after Kenny Dalglish (Blackburn/Liverpool) and David Moyes (Everton/West Ham).

Enzo Maresca explains why ‘slow’ learner Mykhailo Mudryk is starting to prove worth for Chelsea

13:35 , Chris Wilson

Enzo Maresca admitted Mykhailo Mudryk has been a slower learner than his Chelsea teammates but praised the winger’s performance in his side’s 4-1 win over Panathinaikos.

It was an efficient yet thorough display in Athens to maintain the visitors’ perfect start in the Conference League and the Ukrainian’s contribution was key, scoring the second goal with a brave header as well as setting up two goals for Joao Felix.

Maresca previously challenged Mudryk to seize upon his selection in the starting XI and prove the worth of his £88million transfer fee, and those words were heeded as the 23-year-old had his strongest game of the season in the Olympic Stadium.

Enzo Maresca explains why ‘slow’ learner Mykhailo Mudryk is starting to prove worth

Match facts

13:30 , Chris Wilson

Chelsea’s last three Premier League defeats have come against last season’s top-three sides (0-5 vs Arsenal in April, 0-2 vs Man City in August, 1-2 vs Liverpool last weekend). The Blues are unbeaten in 19 games against all other teams (W13 D6), scoring 54 goals across these matches.

Chelsea have named the youngest average starting XI in the Premier League this season – 23 years, 220 days. They are the only team in Premier League history to get eight games into a season without using anyone over the age of 27.

Cole Palmer has 18 goals and five assists in his last 14 Premier League appearances at Stamford Bridge for Chelsea, while Nicolas Jackson has been involved in 13 goals in his last 13 Premier League appearances (nine goals, four assists).

Across the Premier League

13:20 , Chris Wilson

Chelsea’s match is just one of the important matches near the top end of the table today, as Arsenal host Liverpool at the Emirates at 4.30pm GMT.

Much has been made of Arsneal’s potential injury woes, but can Arteta get a solid performance out of a depleted side after a few poor results of late?

There’s also an additional 2pm kick-off today, as Manchester United travel to West Ham hoping to ease some of the pressure on Erik ten Hag. They currently sit 13th in the league on 11 points, one place and one point behind Newcastle.

13:15 , Chris Wilson

Chelsea have lost just one of their 29 Premier League home games against Newcastle, winning 21 and drawing seven. Their last loss against the Magpies was a 2-0 defeat in May 2012 – a game fondly remembered by some for a brilliant brace from Papiss Cisse.

Eddie Howe: “We have to have a perception of achievement and growing as a football club"

13:10 , Chris Wilson

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said that his side “need to score goals”, after suffering a small run of games without finding the net.

“It’s been at the heart of everything we’ve done since we’ve been here, to be an attacking team, and we certainly haven’t lost the intent to attack or score.

“I’d just love to see us be free and take those chances we create.

“We have to have a perception of achievement and growing as a football club to keep not just the so-called big names happy, but everyone happy and going in a forward direction.

“I’ve seen it very quickly go the other way. Myself and everyone connected at the club has a big job to try to keep that momentum positive.”

Howe also praised Anthony Gordon as “such a talent” after the winger signed a new deal at the club.

Enzo Maresca admits Chelsea lack ‘proper leader’ as he asks for ‘more personality’ from Reece James

13:05 , Chris Wilson

Enzo Maresca has told Reece James he expects more personality from Chelsea’s captain as the head coach admitted his squad is without a natural leader.

James made his first appearance of the season in the 2-1 defeat to Liverpool last weekend following a lengthy injury lay-off and did not travel with the side that beat Panathinaikos in Athens on Thursday.

The last two campaigns have been blighted by knee and hamstring problems for the 24-year-old but he was nevertheless appointed club skipper by previous boss Mauricio Pochettino last August.

“I spoke with him and I expect from him more in terms of leadership inside the changing room,” said Maresca.

“He’s on the way, he’s doing well, he’s progressing but I expect more.”

Enzo Maresca admits Chelsea lack ‘proper leader’ as he makes Reece James request

Team news

12:58 , Chris Wilson

Newcastle have made two changes to the side that lost at home to Brighton last week, and both changes come on the wings.

On the left, Miguel Almiron replaces Jacob Murphy, while Anthony Gordon – who is not in today’s squad – drops out in place of Harvey Barnes.

Team news

12:52 , Chris Wilson

Enzo Maresca has made tow changes to the side that slipped to a narrow defeat against Liverpool last week.

In defence, Wesley Fofana replaces Tosin Adarabioyo, while in midfield, Pedro Neto comes onto the left wing in place of Jadon Sancho.

Line-ups

12:47 , Chris Wilson

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; James, Fofana, Colwill, Gusto; Lavia, Caicedo; Madueke, Palmer, Neto; Jackson.

Subs: Jorgensen, Tosin, Veiga, Cucurella, Enzo, Mudryk, Sancho, Felix, Nkunku.

Newcastle XI: Pope; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Barnes.

Subs: Odysseas, Ruddy, Krafth, Osula, Murphy, Kelly, Willock, Longstaff, Miley.

Chelsea are making progress at last — but a crucial task still faces Enzo Maresca

12:40 , Chris Wilson

The previous time Chelsea lost to Liverpool they were labelled the “blue billion-pound bottle jobs”. Eight months on, there was a more flattering appraisal, and from the victor. “If I would be a Chelsea manager, I would say if we can play like this at Anfield, we can compete for a top-four position,” said Arne Slot. This wasn’t a repeat of the Carabao Cup final, the extra-time failure against Jurgen Klopp’s kids, or their last trip to Anfield, the 4-1 walloping in January.

There was more respectability in a reverse. “We don’t like to lose, but if we have to, we choose this way,” said Enzo Maresca, who pronounced himself “proud but also upset”. The Italian may have been exaggerating when he said: “We controlled most of the game”. Slot’s verdict on his 2-1 win may have been fairer. “In an ideal world, we would have outplayed them completely but it was an equal game,” he said.

Chelsea are making progress at last — but a crucial task still faces Enzo Maresca

Predicted line-ups

12:30 , Chris Wilson

Here are The Independent’s predicted line-ups – we’ll have concrete team news at around 12.45pm.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; James, Fofana, Colwill, Gusto; Fernandez, Caicedo; Madueke, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson

Newcastle XI: Pope; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Joelinton, Guimaraes, Tonali; Barnes, Isak, Gordon.

Team news

12:25 , Chris Wilson

Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana are both back available for Chelsea after serving suspensions, while Reece James returned from injury last weekend.

Newcastle, meanwhile, remain without Callum Wilson after a set-back in the striker’s recovery, with Sven Botman, Kieran Trippier and Jamaal Lascelles also sidelined.

When is Chelsea vs Newcastle?

12:20 , Chris Wilson

Chelsea vs Newcastle is due to kick off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 27 October at Stamford Bridge.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage from 1pm GMT. Subscribers can stream via Sky Go.

Is Chelsea v Newcastle on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch

12:10 , Chris Wilson

Chelsea will hope to bounce back from defeat against Liverpool as Enzo Maresca’s side welcome Newcastle United to Stamford Bridge.

Having found form under their new manager, the loss at Anfield was the second successive Premier League game in which they had dropped points.

They now take on a Newcastle side that would climb above their hosts with three points, though are without a win in four fixtures.

Eddie Howe’s visitors have drawn a blank in their last two outings and will hope to remedy their attacking ailments here.

12:00 , Chris Wilson

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s early kick-off between Chelsea and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are looking to return to winning ways after a loss against Liverpool last week, and the Magpies are doing the same after a surprise loss at home to Brighton.

We’ll have all the latest build-up, team news and updates right here.