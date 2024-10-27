Chelsea vs Newcastle LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Chelsea vs Newcastle LIVE!

Chelsea will be looking to get back on track in the Premier League this afternoon as they host Newcastle in west London. The Blues saw their impressive early momentum under Enzo Maresca dented slightly in a hard-fought loss away at early pacesetters Liverpool last weekend, continuing their Anfield hoodoo in the process but with more clear signs of the swift progress made under new management.

Chelsea quickly brushed off that disappointment in Europe on Thursday, making wholesale changes once again as their second string produced another statement with a 4-1 Conference League rout of Panathinaikos in Greece. It will be interesting to see if any of that number have forced their way into Maresca’s thinking this afternoon for the visit of an out-of-sorts Newcastle side who sit in the bottom half of the table with no wins in their last four league games.

Captain Reece James starts again today after a rest as the hosts also welcome back Wesley Fofana from suspension and opt for Pedro Neto over Jadon Sancho, though their visitors - whom they also face in the last 16 of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night - are without Anthony Gordon due to injury in a surprise blow. Follow Chelsea vs Newcastle live below!

Chelsea vs Newcastle latest news

NO GOAL! Early Palmer effort ruled out

How to watch: Sky Sports

Chelsea lineup: Fofana and Neto come in

Newcastle lineup: Injured Gordon misses out

Score prediction

Chelsea 0-0 Newcastle

14:14 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Malik Ouzia at Stamford Bridge

Problems here for Chelsea, with Wesley Fofana down.

It was poor play from Lavia that put his centre-back in an awkward position.

Interestingly, Maresca’s first motion there was for Renato Veiga to warm up.

Tosin Adarabioyo has now gone and joined him.

Chelsea 0-0 Newcastle

14:12 , George Flood

11 min: Fofana goes off but will come back on following treatment. He’s already wearing a brace on that left knee.

He’s also been booked by referee Simon Hooper for a poor challenge on Joelinton.

Chelsea 0-0 Newcastle

14:11 , George Flood

9 mins: First signs of attacking intent for Newcastle as Bruno Guimaraes’ deflected shot is prevented from heading out for a corner by Sanchez.

An injury worry now for Chelsea with Fofana down and in need of treatment.

Hopefully not another setback for the French defender.

Chelsea 0-0 Newcastle

14:08 , George Flood

7 mins: Pope comes racing out of his box to clear and thwart Jackson.

He had to get that right...

Chelsea 0-0 Newcastle

14:07 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Malik Ouzia at Stamford Bridge

Newcastle escape but already Cole Palmer’s influence on this game is growing.

He was marked out of the game at Anfield last Sunday but looks up for this.

Chelsea 0-0 Newcastle

14:06 , George Flood

5 mins: NO GOAL

Palmer was indeed fractionally offside and the early goal won’t stand.

A huge let-off for Newcastle, who have started this game in very nervous fashion.

Chelsea 0-0 Newcastle

14:05 , George Flood

4 mins: Palmer finishes low past Pope after a fine through pass from Jackson, but was Palmer’s knee just offside there?

It’s going to VAR...

Chelsea 0-0 Newcastle

14:04 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Malik Ouzia at Stamford Bridge

An Enzo Maresca curveball here - Reece James has started at left-back, with Malo Gusto in his preferred position on the right.

Chelsea 0-0 Newcastle

14:04

3 mins: Madueke cuts inside and shoots low at Pope after Jackson gets the better of Burn and surges through the middle.

Chelsea looking in the mood early on here...

Chelsea 0-0 Newcastle

14:02

2 mins: Early joy for Madueke down the Chelsea right as he runs at former Blues youngster Hall before delivering a low cross that is well anticipated by Pope.

It looks like Reece James is playing at left-back this afternoon, by the way.

Malo Gusto on the right of defence.

Chelsea vs Newcastle

14:00 , George Flood

Underway at Stamford Bridge!

Can Chelsea get back to winning ways in the Premier League after their loss at Anfield, or will goal-shy Newcastle break out from their recent funk despite the shock absence of Anthony Gordon?

Time to find out. Only two points separating these sides in seventh and 12th, but this is not a happy hunting ground for the Toon.

Kick-off coming up

13:55 , George Flood

Final preparations at Stamford Bridge! Kick-off is just over five minutes away.

Gianfranco Zola and Tore Andre Flo are among the special guests in west London this afternoon.

Chelsea showcase strength in depth once again

13:46 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Malik Ouzia at Stamford Bridge

It says something about the depth of Chelsea’s squad that seven players who featured for them in Greece on Thursday night do not even make the matchday squad here.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have two goalkeepers on the bench.

Enzo Maresca praises Nicolas Jackson: He's showing everything

13:40 , George Flood

Enzo Maresca full of praise for Nicolas Jackson ahead of kick-off at Stamford Bridge...

🗣️ "He's showing everything"



Youthful Chelsea in Premier League first under Enzo Maresca

13:30 , George Flood

Quite a Chelsea stat this from Sky Sports...

Eddie Howe explains shock Anthony Gordon absence

13:25 , George Flood

Anthony Gordon is a huge loss for a Newcastle side who have not scored in back-to-back matches now and netted more than one goal just twice in eight games so far this term.

“He just felt his groin yesterday in training so he travelled with us with the hope that he’d make the game, but he hasn’t and Harvey comes in,” Eddie Howe has explained to Sky Sports.

“It’s an undoubted blow for us because he’s got pace and he’s an outstanding player.

“But Harvey comes in and Harvey has been excellent for us this season, so Harvey brings his own qualities. I still like the team we have.”

(Getty Images)

Pedro Neto gets chance to kick-start Chelsea career

13:16 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Malik Ouzia offers his pre-match thoughts from Stamford Bridge as Pedro Neto, who has flattered to deceive somewhat since his £54million summer move from Wolves, gets another chance to kick-start his Chelsea career.

🗣️ "Another opportunity for Pedro Neto to kick-start his Chelsea career."@MalikOuzia_ reacts to that team news from Stamford Bridge



No Anthony Gordon for Newcastle in shock

13:05

For Newcastle, Anthony Gordon is a major surprise loss with what Newcastle have described as a groin injury.

Miguel Almiron takes his place in attack, with Eddie Howe’s only other change from last weekend’s home defeat by Brighton seeing Jacob Murphy make way for Harvey Barnes.

The Magpies have two goalkeepers on the bench in Odysseas Vlachodimos and John Ruddy.

(Getty Images)

Wesley Fofana and Pedro Neto come in for Chelsea

13:01 , George Flood

So the headline team news from a Chelsea perspective is Pedro Neto getting the nod ahead of Jadon Sancho in attack.

The only other change from last weekend’s 2-1 loss at Liverpool is in defence, where Wesley Fofana replaces Tosin Adarabioyo having served his one-match suspension.

Malo Gusto keeps his place at left-back ahead of Marc Cucurella despite the latter’s return from his own ban, with Mykhailo Mudryk back in the squad after his fine display in Greece.

Filip Jorgensen is also back on the bench at the expense of Marcus Bettinelli, but there’s no Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Axel Disasi or Benoit Badiashile.

(REUTERS)

Newcastle lineup

12:50 , George Flood

Newcastle XI: Pope, Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall, Bruno Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton, Barnes, Almiron, Isak

Subs: Vlachodimos, Willock, Ruddy, Osula, Miley, Kelly, Krafth, Murphy, Longstaff

Chelsea lineup

12:48 , George Flood

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, James, Fofana, Colwill, Gusto, Lavia, Caicedo, Madueke, Palmer, Neto, Jackson

Subs: Jorgensen, Tosin, Veiga, Cucurella, Fernandez, Mudryk, Joao Felix, Nkunku

Jadon Sancho under pressure as rivals state starting case

12:39 , George Flood

Jadon Sancho made a terrific start to his loan spell from Manchester United, but his performances have been on the wane a little of late and, having been taken off at half-time against Liverpool last weekend, he appears under growing pressure for his starting spot at Chelsea with Mykhailo Mudryk once again hinting at a potential turning point with a goal and two assists in the Conference League on Thursday night.

Summer signing Pedro Neto is another option, while Joao Felix and Christopher Nkunku offer a more direct goal threat if Enzo Maresca fancies something of a shake-up in the final third.

Here’s more from Standard Sport’s Malik Ouzia on the battle for Chelsea’s left-wing role

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Eddie Howe responds to Alexander Isak contract claims

12:28 , George Flood

It has been another week filled with speculation over the future of Newcastle’s star striker Alexander Isak, whom some reports have suggested is stalling on a new deal at St James’ Park amid long-term transfer interest from Arsenal.

However, the Swedish international remains under contract in the North East until the summer of 2028 and Magpies boss Eddie Howe appears unconcerned about his situation at the moment.

"We have to be really careful regarding our spending due to PSR, so I think it's not a clear-cut situation,” he said on Friday.

"We, of course, love him, are desperate for him to stay and stay at Newcastle for many years and score loads and loads of goals for us.

“But I don't see a short-term issue with his contract."

(Steve Welsh/PA Wire)

How will Chelsea line up against Newcastle?

12:17 , George Flood

We’re not too far away now from the official team sheets at Stamford Bridge, but here’s how Standard Sport’s Malik Ouzia sees Chelsea lining up this afternoon.

This would be 11 changes from the Conference League and a return to almost the same team that started at Anfield last weekend, but with Wesley Fofana replacing Tosin Adarabioyo in central defence.

It would mean Malo Gusto keeping his place at left-back ahead of Marc Cucurella and Romeo Lavia again picked instead of Enzo Fernandez in midfield, with Jadon Sancho keeping his spot on the left flank.

Predicted Chelsea XI (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; James, Fofana, Colwill, Gusto; Caicedo, Lavia; Madueke, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson

(REUTERS)

Enzo Maresca: Chelsea do not have a 'proper leader'

12:10 , George Flood

Here’s more from Enzo Maresca on Reece James and his admission that he does not believe that this current Chelsea squad contains what he calls a “proper leader”.

The manager said: “He's understanding that we're expecting more from him.

"He's our guy from the academy. It's one of the reasons why he has to show more in terms of personality.

"He's a reserved guy. But when you don't have a proper leader, you need to build that. I think we don't have a proper leader.

“We need to build them. Reece is one who is on the way but he's not there. He needs to make an effort.

"The one that is doing fantastic is Levi (Colwill). At the beginning he was not a leader but now you can see he's one of the guys that's always speaking.

“Marc Cucurella is one of the guys, but we need more and more.

"It's something that comes with age.

“In two, three years some of them will be better at that. We have to help them understand the leadership side."

(AFP via Getty Images)

Enzo Maresca demands 'more leadership' from Reece James

12:05

Though his long-awaited return to training during the international break was obviously known, it was still a surprise to see Reece James in from the start against Liverpool in his first appearance of the season last week.

He did not make the trip to Greece on Thursday and should be back in Enzo Maresca’s XI this afternoon.

However, the Italian admitted that he has told his captain that he needs more leadership from him behind the scenes.

"I spoke with him and I expect from him more in terms of leadership inside the changing room," said Maresca.

"He's on the way, he's doing well, he's progressing but I expect more.

"Most of the time, a player thinks that because I am captain I expect that you give me more.

“No, for me because you are the captain you have to give more. You have to give more than the rest. Sometimes, I am the captain I can give less? No, no, no.

"I expect it from Reece and his team-mates expect it from him to give always more in terms of leadership."

(Getty Images)

11:58 , Today's venue

It’s a lovely day for football in west London, with bright blue skies bathing Stamford Bridge in sunshine.

Perfect conditions!

(AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea vs Newcastle prediction

11:49 , George Flood

While midweek European action won’t have helped the Blues, they look well-placed to claim an important victory against a team struggling for goals this season.

Chelsea to win, 2-1.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Early Newcastle team news: No Wilson again after setback

11:46 , George Flood

There will be no Callum Wilson once again for Newcastle today after the England striker experienced another setback in his recovery from an injury that has prevented him from playing at all so far this season.

Wilson has been struggling with back and hamstring issues and reports claim muscle tightness will see him miss today’s game plus Wednesday’s quick reunion with Chelsea in the last 16 of the Carabao Cup and next weekend’s visit of Arsenal to Tyneside.

Defenders Jamaal Lascelles, Sven Botman and Kieran Trippier are all still sidelined for Newcastle, along with back-up goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

However, star forward Alexander Isak returned from injury last week and Dan Burn has also shaken off a knock.

(Getty Images)

Early Chelsea team news: Cucurella and Fofana back from bans

11:40 , George Flood

Chelsea will get a huge double boost in defence this afternoon with both Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana available again after each serving automatic one-match bans against Liverpool for collecting five yellow cards already this season.

However, it is worth noting that Cucurella played the full game against Panathinaikos on Thursday, suggesting that Malo Gusto may retain his spot at left-back.

Fit-again captain Reece James returned against Liverpool and was then rested in midweek, so should start again today.

Enzo Fernandez will hope to replace Romeo Lavia in Chelsea’s midfield, while the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk and Pedro Neto are putting pressure on Jadon Sancho’s starting job on the left flank.

Maresca could once again change his entire starting XI today after making wholesale changes in Greece.

(Getty Images)

How to watch Chelsea vs Newcastle

11:36

TV channel: Today’s game will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, with coverage beginning at 1pm GMT.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the match live online this afternoon via the Sky Go app.

Chelsea vs Newcastle live

11:33 , George Flood

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of Chelsea vs Newcastle.

It’s back to Premier League business in west London for the Blues today after their second string demolished Panathinaikos in the Conference League on Thursday, with Enzo Maresca’s side looking to regather their momentum after a narrow loss at Liverpool last weekend.

They will be favourites to overcome a struggling Newcastle side who sit down in 12th after no wins from their last four top-flight matches and have found goals extremely hard to come by of late.

Kick-off on Sunday is at 2pm GMT, so stay tuned for all the latest match build-up, latest team news and live updates - including expert analysis from Standard Sport’s Malik Ouzia at Stamford Bridge.