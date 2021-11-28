Chelsea vs Manchester United LIVE Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight

Chelsea host Manchester United in the Premier League at the end of a turbulent week for the visitors both on and off the pitch. Following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seven days ago, caretaker manager Michael Carrick remains in charge for the visit to the Premier League leaders, with Ralf Rangnick waiting in the wings ahead of his appointment as interim boss. Carrick oversaw an impressive 2-0 victory away to Villarreal in the Champions League on Tuesday, with Cristiano Ronaldo and a rejuvenated Jadon Sancho on target.

United are in desperate need of a response in the Premier League, however, as last weekend’s 4-1 embarrassment at Watford, which saw the end of Solskjaer’s reign, was their fourth defeat in five. Defeat today could leave United sitting 11th in the Premier League table ahead of Thursday’s match against Arsenal, which is set to be Rangnick’s first game in charge.

Chelsea have enjoyed an excellent week, following a 3-0 win over Leicester and a 4-0 thrashing of Juventus, but Liverpool cut their lead at the top of the table to one point following yesterday’s 4-0 crushing of Southampton. Thomas Tuchel has been dealt a couple of injury blows, too, with Ben Chilwell set to be out until the new year with a knee injury while N’Golo Kante is a major doubt. Follow all the team news and updates below, PLUS the conclusion of Manchester City vs West Ham:

Chelsea vs Man United - LIVE

Kick-off at Stamford Bridge is at 4:30pm

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso, Ziyech, Werner, Hudson-Odoi

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Bailly, Telles, McTominay, Matic, Fred, Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford

Chelsea FC 1 - 1 Manchester United FC

Chelsea 1 - 1 Man Utd

18:01 , Michael Jones

75 mins: Fred kicks Manchester United into a counter-attack and wins the visitors a corner that Chelsea deal with without too much trouble. Jesse Lingard is getting ready to come on.

15 minutes to play and this one is wide open. Who’s going take the three points?

Chelsea 1 - 1 Man Utd

17:59 , Michael Jones

72 mins: Loftus-Cheek blasts one from just outside the box and has his effort blocked by the United defence. He gets the ball back and dinks it out to Hudson-Odoi. The cross comes in from the left and James heads it down to Ziyech who boots a shot high and wide!

GOAL! Chelsea 1 - 1 Man Utd (Jorginho, 69’)⚽️

17:55 , Michael Jones

69 mins: Chelsea are level! It’s redemption for Jorginho who sends De Gea the wrong way and guides the spot kick into the bottom left corner.

It’s game on now at Stamford Bridge!

Penalty to Chelsea!

17:54 , Michael Jones

Chelsea 0 - 1 Man Utd

68 mins: Another corner comes curling into the box. The ball drops in between Wan-Bissaka and Thiago Silva. Thiago gets there first as Wan-Bissaka looks to boot it clear. He kicks out and connects with Thiago who goes down. Anthony Taylor takes a moment and then points to the spot.

Chelsea 0 - 1 Man Utd

17:51 , Michael Jones

65 mins: There’s a chorus of boos from the Chelsea fans as Cristino Ronaldo is brought on with just under 30 minutes to play. He replaces the goalscorer Jadon Sancho for Man Utd.

Chelsea 0 - 1 Man Utd

17:49 , Michael Jones

62 mins: Chelsea seem to have upped the tempo since going behind. They have penned United back with Ziyech and James taking turns whipping crosses in from the right. Another corner is headed clear by Lindelof.

Chelsea 0 - 1 Man Utd

17:47 , Michael Jones

59 mins: James tries to pick out Werner in the middle of the box but Lindelof squeezes in front of the Chelsea striker and boots the ball out for another corner.

United clear the set piece and Rashford bombs forward on the counter-attack. He drives down the left side but is tracked by Hudson-Odoi who takes the ball off him just as Rashford gets to the penalty area.

Chelsea 0 - 1 Man Utd

17:44 , Michael Jones

56 mins: Chelsea win a corner that gets swung into the box by Alonso. Thiago Silva wins the initial ball and heads it down for Werner. He cuts across his shot and tries to send the ball back to across goal but fires it wide of the left-hand post.

Chelsea 0 - 1 Man Utd

17:42 , Michael Jones

53 mins: Man Utd attempt to break away again, this time down the left wing. Rashford flies forward off the ball and gets checked by Reece James who picks up a yellow card. Manchester United have come alive in this second half.

GOAL! Chelsea 0 - 1 Man Utd (Sancho, 50’)⚽️

17:36 , Michael Jones

50 mins: Man Utd are in front! A hoof from the United defence sends the ball into Chelsea’s half. Jorginho is the deepest outfield player but he miscontrols the ball as it drops and knocks it into the path of Jadon Sancho. He sprints towards goal with Marcus Rashford in tow. They create a two-on-one against Mendy, Sancho feints a square pass and then slots it round the goalkeeper to give United the lead!

Chelsea 0 - 0 Man Utd

17:36 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Ouch! Trevoh Chalobah pushes high on the right side and gets to the ball before Marcus Rashford who lunges into a late tackle and hacks the Chelsea defender down. Rashford goes in the book and Chelsea win a free kick near the front right corner of the United box.

Reece James swings the set piece into the middle and Man Utd scramble it clear.

Second half: Chelsea 0 - 0 Man Utd

17:32 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Bruno Fernandes restarts the match. There haven’t been any personnel changes for either team but Cristiano Ronaldo had a good warm-up during half-time. It may not be long before we see him.

Chelsea 0 - 0 Man Utd

17:31 , Michael Jones

David De Gea has been instrumental again for Manchester United, making four good saves in the first half to keep the match on level terms. Can he get a clean sheet today?

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Man City retain ice-cold conviction to ease past West Ham and underline title credentials

17:22 , Michael Jones

Perhaps it was fitting that as Storm Arwen battered the Etihad with snow, Manchester City continued to play with the ice-cold conviction of champions who are confident of retaining their crown.

After comfortably dispatching with one of their rivals for the Champions League in midweek, Pep Guardiola’s title contenders did the same to one of this Premier League season’s early overachievers.

David Moyes and his players are quickly discovering the air is a little thinner at this level, even if it would be premature to say that West Ham’s bubble has burst.

Man City retain ice-cold conviction to ease past West Ham

Chelsea 0 - 0 Man Utd

17:18 , Michael Jones

A few stats from the first half?

Chelsea had 68% possession, 10 shots and four on target. Man Utd in contrast had just one attempt at goal and Bruno Fernandes dragged it well wide of the target.

Half-time: Chelsea 0 - 0 Man Utd

17:16 , Michael Jones

45 mins: Things are getting heated out there. Rudiger’s been squaring up to a bunch of United players and now McTominay leaves a bit to on Alonso with a tackle and picks up a yellow card.

There’s no extra time and both teams go into the break on level terms.

Chelsea 0 - 0 Man Utd

17:13 , Michael Jones

42 mins: If Manchester United can get to half-time on level terms they’ll think they’ve played a great first half. Chelsea have been all over them.

Fred attempts to play Sancho in behind Thiago Silva with an aerial forward pass but Sancho’s first touch is poor and the ball runs away to Mendy.

Chelsea 0 - 0 Man Utd

17:10 , Michael Jones

39 mins: Fred is put under pressure by a poor pass from Rashford and he’s jumped on by Ziyech and James. Ziyech comes away with the ball and crosses it into the middle from the right side. Wan-Bissaka heads it out to James who brings the ball under control and fires a shot wide of the near post!

Chelsea 0 - 0 Man Utd

17:06 , Michael Jones

36 mins: Save! Bruno Fernandes makes an error with a pass into the midfield and gives the ball to Hudson-Odoi. He drives into the box as Scott McTominay arrives to tackle him. Hudson-Odoi gets a shot away but De Gea dives low to his right and keeps it out.

Chelsea 0 - 0 Man Utd

17:04 , Michael Jones

33 mins: Hudson-Odoi wins another corner for Chelsea and Alonso delivers it into the box. United win the initial ball but only clear it as far as Ziyech. He slides a pass to Werner whose cross is won by Alex Telles and he heads it back out of the box.

Off the bar! Rudiger comes close to the opener!

17:02 , Michael Jones

Chelsea 0 - 0 Man Utd

30 mins: Chelsea slowly make their way up the pitch and send the ball out to Hudson-Odoi on the left side. He brings the ball into the box and tries to take on Wan-Bissaka but can’t find a way through. Instead he pulls it back to Rudiger who is encouraged to shoot by the Stamford Bridge faithful. He drills one from range and the shot looks to be sneaking into the goal before De Gea tips it onto the crossbar!

Chelsea 0 - 0 Man Utd

16:58 , Michael Jones

27 mins: Reece James arrives late in a challenge on Alex Telles and eases the pressure on Manchester United’s defence. The visitors knock the ball back to De Gea who gives it to Lindelof. Werner almost takes it off the defender but he manages to poke it back to De Gea who belts it long down the pitch.

Chelsea 0 - 0 Man Utd

16:54 , Michael Jones

24 mins: A long ball up from Lindelof is headed away by Thiago Silva but he only knocks the ball down to Fernandes. Rashford and Sancho both make runs into the box and Fernandes attempts to play in Rashford but Thiago intercepts and Chelsea run the ball clear.

Chelsea 0 - 0 Man Utd

16:52 , Michael Jones

21 mins: Manchester United work the ball quickly up the pitch and send it over to Sancho on the right. He knocks a simple pass inside to Bruno Fernandes who snaps a shot from outside the box and drags it wide of the far post.

Chelsea 0 - 0 Man Utd

16:51 , Michael Jones

18 mins: Some quick play from Rudiger, Hudson-Odoi and Jorginho plays Alonso in down the left side. Wan-Bissaka takes the ball ouff him just inside the United box and manages to squeeze it into Fernandes. He passes the ball up to Sancho who is fouled by a pressing Antonio Rudiger.

Chelsea 0 - 0 Man Utd

16:48 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Chelsea have dominated possession over the opening 15 minutes. Alonso collects another loose ball from Matic and counter-attack. He feeds the ball out to Hudson-Odoi on the left wing and the Chelsea forward cuts it back to Ziyech. Ziyech swings a cross into the box from the inside left channel but sends it straight out of play.

Chelsea 0 - 0 Man Utd

16:45 , Michael Jones

13 mins: Manchester United are pressing more intensely than in recent weeks and it almost pays off as a pass deep in Chelsea’s half just evades Bruno Fernandes.

The Blues manage to work the ball out to the left wing though and Marcos Alonso is caught offside.

Chelsea 0 - 0 Man Utd

16:40 , Michael Jones

10 mins: Marcos Alonso curls a corner ball into the middle for Chelsea, Antonio Rudiger wins the header but doesn’t get a clean connection and softly knocks the ball to De Gea.

Chelsea have been all over Man Utd’s defence in these opening 10 minutes. It’s been a shaky start from the visitors.

Chelsea 0 - 0 Man Utd

16:39 , Michael Jones

8 mins: Lindelof makes a mistake and gives the ball away deep in his own half. Nemanja Matic tries to win it back quickly and ends up giving Chelsea a free kick on the right wing. Reece James swings it into the box but United manage to head it clear.

Chelsea 0 - 0 Man Utd

16:36 , Michael Jones

5 mins: Save! This is so simple for Chelsea. Thiago Silva sends a long ball up to Marcos Alonso on the left wing. He’s not challenged by Aaron Wan-Bissaka and heads the ball behind the Manchester United right-back for Hudson-Odoi. He sprints into the box, opens up the far side of the goal and hits a right-footed strike but De Gea sticks out a hand and pushes the effort wide of the back post!

Chelsea 0 - 0 Man Utd

16:34 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Nearly! Antonio Rudiger gets the ball off Edouard Mendy and drives into the midfield for Chelsea, He sends the ball up to Timo Werner who slots the ball into the box for Callum Hudson-Odoi but Victor Lindelof gets to the ball first and boots it out of play.

The throw in comes to Hudson-Odoi who drives into the box before setting up Hakim Ziyech. He shoots on the turn but David De Gea keeps out his shot.

Chelsea 0 - 0 Man Utd

16:30 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Chelsea are the favourites to win this game especially with the form Manchester United have been in. If the Red Devils lose they’ll have lost their last three Premier League games, equalling the club record.

Timo Werner gets the ball rolling for Chelsea.

Chelsea vs Man Utd: Ronaldo on the bench

16:26 , Michael Jones

Cristiano Ronaldo’s next goal will be his 800th for club and country but Ronaldo has failed to score in his 10 league appearances against Chelsea - they are the side he has faced the most without scoring against in the top flight.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea vs Man Utd: Chelsea’s leading goalscorer

16:22 , Michael Jones

Reece James has four goals and four assists from seven Premier League starts so far this season - he has scored or assisted in each of Chelsea’s last four league matches.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea vs Man Utd: Head-to-head

16:20 , Michael Jones

Chelsea haven’t beaten Manchester United in the last seven Premier League meetings. There have been four draws and three defeats for the Blues in that time.

Chelsea have also failed to score in their last four league games against the Red Devils. However, they remain the only team to have won more Premier League matches against United than they have lost, with 18 victories and 17 defeats.

Chelsea vs Man Utd: Carrick on benching Ronaldo

16:17 , Michael Jones

Michael Carrick spoke to Sky Sports about his Manchester United starting XI and why he felt it was best to start Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench. He said:

Few tweaks and changes from the other night, freshen things up a bit. Gameplan, ideas. Had a good chat with Ronaldo and he was great, we have decided to go like that today. “It is a decision to pick a team, don’t think it needs any more drama than that. Everyone is fine, all the boys who have come out of the team have been terrific, Crisitiano included and ready to come on if needed.”

Chelsea vs Man Utd: ‘He puts the puzzle together’: How Ralf Rangnick can transform Manchester United

16:14 , Michael Jones

In the boardroom where most of the big decisions at RB Leipzig are made, Julian Nagelsmann provided a window into why Ralf Rangnick – soon to be Manchester United’s interim manager – is so overwhelmingly respected in the inner sphere of the sport.

“He puts the puzzle together, he makes a club whole,” he said. “It’s sustainability with style and being really football smart.”

‘He puts the puzzle together’: How Ralf Rangnick can transform Manchester United

Chelsea vs Man Utd

16:12 , Michael Jones

Reaction from Manchester City’s win over West Ham is still to come but now the focus moves to Stamford Bridge where league leaders Chelsea take on Manchester United. Here are the two line-ups:

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso, Ziyech, Werner, Hudson-Odoi

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Bailly, Telles, McTominay, Matic, Fred, Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford

There’s no Cristiano Ronaldo for Man Utd who has to settle for a place on the bench as caretaker boss Michael Carrick elects to go with three holding midfielders and pace up top through Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford.

Chelsea set up in their familiar 3-4-3 formation. N’Golo Kante and Ben Chilwell are injured so there are starts for Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Marcos Alonso whilst Timo Werner is given the nod ahead of Romelu Lukaku to lead the line.

Man City 2 - 1 West Ham

16:07 , Michael Jones

Manchester City are up to second in the table behind Chelsea on goal difference before the Blues take on Manchester United at 4:30pm. The defeat isn’t disastrous for West Ham, they’re still fourth in the table and put in a good showing against the Premier League champions.

Full-time: Man City 2 - 1 West Ham

16:05 , Michael Jones

90+5 mins: Lanzini’s goal is the final touch of the game as the whistle goes for full-time. Manchester City have the win. It was a tough game for them, West Ham were difficult to break down and threatening when they pushed forward. Fernandinho’s goal settled the game with a few minutes to go and the fans were treated to one last spectacle with Lanzini’s last minute strike!

GOAL! Man City 2 - 1 West Ham (Lanzini, 90+4’)⚽️

16:02 , Michael Jones

90+4 mins: What a strike! Out of nothing Manuel Lanzini brings the bouncing ball down on the inside left channel and shoots on the spin. He fires the shot into the near post as Ederson leaps across to keep it out but the ball hits the inside of the post and rebounds into the back of the net!

Man City 2 - 0 West Ham

15:59 , Michael Jones

90+1 mins: There’s four added minutes to play. Man City have another goal disallowed after Ferandinho sends a through ball to play Jesus in behind the lines. He carries the ball into the box, lifts it over Fabianski and finds the back of the net but the offside flag goes up against him,

GOAL! Man City 2 - 0 West Ham (Fernandinho, 90’)⚽️

15:57 , Michael Jones

90 mins: Fernandinho wraps up the points! A short corner comes back to Jesus who gets tackled. The loose ball comes to Rodri and Jesus is switched on enough to sprint into the box. He receives the pass and pulls it back to the front edge of the area where Fernandinho runs onto the ball and guides it into the near bottom corner!

Man City 1 - 0 West Ham

15:55 , Michael Jones

88 mins: Fernandinho is on to see out this match for the Premier League champions. Raheem Sterling is the man taken off.

Man City 1 - 0 West Ham

15:54 , Michael Jones

87 mins: Bowen swings the corner into the penalty area but Ederson gets a hand to the ball before Gabriel Jesus completes the clearance.

Declan Rice brings the ball back down the pitch for West Ham and drives it into the box. He’s got two teammates in the middle but can’t pick out a pass and runs the ball out of play much to his own frustration.

Man City 1 - 0 West Ham

15:51 , Michael Jones

84 mins: Pep Guardiola is patrolling the Manchester City dugout as his team attempt to close out this game. The edge that City seemed to have in the first half has gone and there’ll be a few nerves out there. West Ham are pushing high up the pitch but they need to get the ball into City’s box. Johnson’s ball into thge middle hits Cancelo and goes out for a Hammers’ corner.

Man City 1 - 0 West Ham

15:47 , Michael Jones

81 mins: Save! A cross field pass comes over to Sterling on the left wing. He slips a through ball into the left side of the box for Gundogan who runs onto the pass and shoots first time. Fabianski is quickly off his line to close down the angle and he manages to keep the shot out with a body save. Good goalkeeping.

Man City 1 - 0 West Ham

15:45 , Michael Jones

78 mins: Declan Rice is encouraged to shoot byt the travelling West Ham fans and strikes one from range. Ederson is in behind the ball and palms it away for City. West Ham don’t think they’re out of this game, there’s time yet for them to get the equaliser.

Man City 1 - 0 West Ham

15:41 , Michael Jones

75 mins: Nearly! Joao Cancelo hasn’t been as prolific with his attacking runs today but he makes his way into the box after a one-two with Bernardo Silva. He knocks the ball past Johnson but is beaten to the loose ball by Fabianski who slides towards it and smothers it with his body.

Jarrod Bowen comes on to replace Arthur Masuaku for West Ham.

Man City 1 - 0 West Ham

15:38 , Michael Jones

72 mins: Sterling paces around Johnson and wins another corner when his cutback is booted behind by Dawson. This time the corner is swung into the middle by Gundogan but West Ham deal with it well.

Man City 1 - 0 West Ham

15:36 , Michael Jones

69 mins: Sterling sprints into space in behind Craig Dawson and wins a corner after Rice blocks his ball into the middle out of play. City play the corner short and Gundogan floats a cross into the middle Jesus is the target but Zouma gets in front of him and boots the ball clear.

Man City 1 - 0 West Ham

15:34 , Michael Jones

66 mins: West Ham are seeing a decent period of possession. A diagonal ball over to the right side almost sees Lanzini sneak in behind down the wing but the offside flag goes up against him.

Chelsea vs Man Utd: Line-ups

15:31 , Michael Jones

Kick off for Chelsea vs Manchester United is an hour away. The big team news is that Cristiano Ronaldo starts on the bench for Man Utd! Here’s a look at the two teams:

Man City 1 - 0 West Ham

15:29 , Michael Jones

63 mins: Aaron Cresswell isn’t able to continue and David Moyes replaces him with Vladimir Coufal. Coufal usually plays right-back for West Ham but he’s slotted straight in at the vacant left-back role.

GOAL! Leicester 4 - 2 Watford ⚽️

15:28 , Michael Jones

68 mins: Back at the King Power Stadium Ademola Lookman has joined the scorers as Harvey Barnes gets free on the left and delivers a perfect pass into the box for Lookman to slot home.

Man City 1 - 0 West Ham

15:27 , Michael Jones

60 mins: Manuel Lanzini comes on to replace Said Benrahma for West Ham. Aaron Cresswell is temporarily off the pitch getting treatment for a knock he picked up clearing Jesus’ shot off the line.

City’s corner comes swinging into the box but it’s cleared by the Hammers who are currently playing with 10-men.

Man City 1 - 0 West Ham

15:25 , Michael Jones

57 mins: Chance! Huge chance for Manchester City to double their lead. Raheem Sterling breaks down the left side and carries the ball to the box. He curls a low pass across towards Gabriel Jesus but he’s charged down by Lukasz Fabianski. The ball comes loose and looks to be crossing the goalline but Aaron Cresswell slides towards the ball and knocks it wide!

GOAL! Leicester 3 - 2 Watford ⚽️

15:24 , Michael Jones

61 mins: Watford have one back against Leicester. Emmanuel Dennis is played into the box and he takes the ball around Kasper Schmeichel before tapping it into the back of the net.

Man City 1 - 0 West Ham

15:20 , Michael Jones

53 mins: Aaron Cresswell swings the set piece in towards the near post. Declan Rice comes away with the ball but he’s marshalled out of the box. Said Benrahma is played towards the byline and he does well to keep the ball in play but it rolls to a City player and the home side quickly work the ball out from the back and West Ham are left scrambling to get back in formation.

Man City 1 - 0 West Ham

15:18 , Michael Jones

51 mins: West Ham stay patient as City pass the ball fluidly around the pitch. They move it from left to right but Cresswell times his tackle well and nicks it away from Riyad Mahrez. The Hammers then break forward down the right side and win a corner of their own.

Man City 1 - 0 West Ham

15:16 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Manchester City look to press home their advantage by winning an early corner in this half as Kurt Zouma knocks the ball behind. The set piece is swung into the middle by Mahrez but Dawson heads it clear.

Second half: Man City 1 - 0 West Ham

15:10 , Michael Jones

Kick off: The grounds staff at the Etihad Stadium have done a beltin’ job getting the pitch ready. Pretty much all of the snow has been cleared as the game gets back underway.

Coming up in the Premier League

15:09 , Michael Jones

As we wait for the match between Manchester City and West Ham to get back underway, here’s a reminder of what is still to come.

Chelsea host Manchester United in the 4:30pm kick off. Team news is expected shortly.

Man City 1 - 0 West Ham

15:04 , Michael Jones

Half-time is being extended at the Etihad Stadium whilst the grounds staff continue to clear snow from the pitch.

Man City 1 - 0 West Ham

14:58 , Michael Jones

Ilkay Gundogan gives Manchester City the lead against West Ham before Riyad Mahrez comes close to adding a seconf by hitting the post. Mahrez has also had a goal disallowed as the teams fight it out in the snow at the Etihad Stadium.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the Premier League

14:53 , Michael Jones

Leicester are running rampant at the King Power Stadium with Jamie Vardy and James Maddison having a great time. Maddison has been involved in all three of the Foxes’ goals - one goal, two assists - with Vardy netting a brace. Josh King scored a penalty for Watford but it will probably end up as a consolation goal.

Ivan Toney’s penalty kick is the difference between Brentford and Everton at the Brentford Community Stadium. Thehome side have been the better team but Everton remain threatening and Rafa Benitez will still believe his side can get back into this game.

The half-time scores:

Brentford 1-0 Everton

Man City 1-0 West Ham

Leicester 3-1 Watford

Half-time: Man City 1 - 0 West Ham

14:49 , Michael Jones

45+1 mins: Manchester City lead at the break courtesy of Ilkay Gundogan’s opening goal. The snow is falling heavily now and the grounds staff have their work cut out to get the pitch ready for the second half.

Man City 1 - 0 West Ham

14:47 , Michael Jones

44 mins: Cancelo shoots from distance but his effort is palmed away by Fabianski and Mahrez gets to the rebound before sending a shot onto the outside of the near post.

Man City 1 - 0 West Ham

14:45 , Michael Jones

43 mins: Joao Cancelo flicks a cross in towards the far post but Cresswell gets to the ball first and boots it clear for the Hammers. The pitch is fully covered with snow now. Visibility isn’t great and both teams will be looking forward to getting in at half-time.

GOAL! Leicester 3 - 1 Watford ⚽️

14:43 , Michael Jones

42 mins: Maddison swings a corner into the box for Leicester and picks out Vardy. He lifts the ball over the Watford goalkeeper and Leicester have a third!

OFF THE LINE! Jesus denied by Johnson

14:43 , Michael Jones

Man City 1 - 0 West Ham

37 mins: City come close to a second as they attack down the right side again. This time it’s Gabriel Jesus bringing the ball into the box. He sends a shot past Fabianski’s outstretched right hand and the ball is heading into the back of the net. Ben Johnson sprints to the goalline and lunges out with his left leg to make the block and somehow the ball stays out! Great defending.

GOAL! Leicester 2 - 1 Watford ⚽️

14:40 , Michael Jones

34 mins: Jamie Vardy has sent Leicester back in front. James Maddison set up Vardy with a fine threaded pass and Vardy’s finish was top quality. Leicester lead 2-1 against Watford.

GOAL! Man City 1 - 0 West Ham (Gundogan, 33’)⚽️

14:36 , Michael Jones

33 mins: City take the lead! Ilkay Gundogan has been making nice runs into the box all game. Mahrez sets him up for the opener by bringing the ball into the penalty area from the right wing. He runs towards goal and a deflection sends the ball into a cluster of bodies in the middle of the six-yard box where Gundogan reacts quickest and taps the ball into the back of the net.

Man City 0 - 0 West Ham

14:34 , Michael Jones

32 mins: The snow is properly coming down now at the Etihad Stadium. West Ham win a free kick just to the right side of City’s box as Laporte clips Antonio and goes in the book.

Aaron Cresswell takes the set piece and hits the side-netting of Ederson’s goal.

GOAL! Leicester 1 - 1 Watford ⚽️

14:32 , Michael Jones

30 mins: Wilfred Ndidi took out Emmanuel Dennis in the Leicester box and gave away a penalty to Watford. Josh King steps up to take the penalty and slots it home. Watford are level again against Leicester!

Man City 0 - 0 West Ham

14:30 , Michael Jones

28 mins: Close! Bernardo Silva sends the ball out to Sterling on the inside left. He cuts inside and rolls the ball onto his right foot before striking a decent effort from outside the box. He hits it well but sends the shot wide of the back post.

Man City 0 - 0 West Ham

14:27 , Michael Jones

25 mins: Gundogan seems hungry for a goal today. He meets a cross from the left with his back to goal and flicks an effort into the hands of Fabianski then pulls an effort from outside the box just wide of the left-hand post.

Antonio and Dias resume their contest and Antonio gets in between the defender and the ball as it comes up the pitch winning West Ham a free kick in City’s final third.

GOAL! Brentford 1 - 0 Everton ⚽️

14:25 , Michael Jones

24 mins: Brentford win a penalty and Ivan Toney coolly slots it home, Jordan Pickford choosing to hold his position in the middle of the goal. Brentford lead.

Man City 0 - 0 West Ham

14:22 , Michael Jones

20 mins: Bernardo Silva whips another decent cross in from the left wing and picks out Gundogan’s run from deep. He tussles with Kurt Zouma but manages to bring the ball down. As it bounces back up Gundogan attempts an overhead kick, loops it over Zouma but sends the effort wide of the left-hand post.

Man City 0 - 0 West Ham

14:20 , Michael Jones

17 mins: City score at the Etihad! West Ham give the ball away deep in their own half and Riyad Mahrez is played into the left side of the box. He takes his time and finishes a lovely shot back across goal but he’s marginally offside and the goal gets chalked off!

GOAL! Leicester 1 - 0 Watford ⚽️

14:18 , Michael Jones

16 mins: James Maddison gives the home side the lead at the King Power Stadium, William Troost-Ekong lets a Jonny Evans free kick sail over his head and the ball drops for Maddison who calmly sinks it into the back of the net.

Man City 0 - 0 West Ham

14:17 , Michael Jones

15 mins: West Ham have found a bit success coming forward down that right wing. Fornals slips Antonio into the box - he may just have been offside - but he takes the ball to the byline and looks for a cutback that Ederson intercepts and puts behind for a corner.

Man City 0 - 0 West Ham

14:15 , Michael Jones

12 mins: West Ham try to work their way down the right side. Ben Johnson threads the ball down the wing and picks out Tomas Soucek. He plays the ball inside to Antonio who needs help from Pablo Fornals. Fornals attempts to shimmy away from Rodri and skip into the right side of the penalty area but Joao Cancelo is there to win the ball for Man City.

Man City 0 - 0 West Ham

14:12 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Gabriel Jesus has drifted out to the right side for City where he had some joy earlier in the season. Kyle Walker sends the ball up to him and he holds up the ball. Ilkay Gundogan makes an underlapping run to the byline and Jesus slots him the ball. Gundogan looks to pull the ball back into the middle of the six-yard box but Fabianski gets in front of the pass and collects the loose ball.

Man City 0 - 0 West Ham

14:09 , Michael Jones

6 mins: West Ham work the ball up to Michail Antonio on the left side. He takes on Ruben Dias and manages to power past the City centre-back on his way into the box. Said Benrahma is up with Antonio and the striker squares a pass into area but Benrahma can’t bring it under control and Aymeric Laporte clears the danger for the home side.

Man City 0 - 0 West Ham

14:06 , Michael Jones

3 mins: As expected West Ham are allowing City to dominate possession and are sitting deepish with solid defensive shape looking to attack on the counter.

A cross comes into the Hammers’ box from the left but they deal with it easily enough.

Man City 0 - 0 West Ham

14:03 , Michael Jones

Kick off: West Ham get the match underway at the Etihad Stadium, there are another two Premier League games kicking off as well and we’ll bring goal updates from those.

Pablo Fornals knocks the ball to Craig Dawson who fires it long and Manchester City come away with possession.

Man City vs West Ham: Almost time for kick off

13:59 , Michael Jones

The two teams are waiting in the tunnel before heading out onto the pitch at the Etihad Stadium. The snow has slackened off and the grounds staff have done a very good of getting the pitch clear.

Burnley vs Tottenham postponed due to heavy snow

13:57 , Michael Jones

Tottenham’s Premier League match at Burnley has been called off due to “adverse weather conditions”.

Turf Moor was hit by heavy snowfall on Sunday, and despite attempts to clear the pitch, the fixture was abandoned approximately 45 minutes before the scheduled 2pm GMT kick-off.

Burnley vs Tottenham postponed due to heavy snow

Man City vs West Ham: ‘We have no fear'

13:52 , Michael Jones

West Ham striker Michail Antonio says his team doesn’t fear the Premier League champions and believes they can get a positive result against Man City today. Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, he said:

We have no fear going against anyone. We’ve become a consistent team, we believe we can go anywhere and get points. “This is what people call a bonus game. It’s more a psychological shift because how we’ve played them in the past. Before we’ve sometimes struggled against them, but now we’re with them until the final whistle. “You have to show them the respect they deserve because they’re the champions and the players they have. We’ll go in with different tactics to usual, but we’ll still push and believe we can go away with something.”

Man City vs West Ham: Guardiola on Sterling

13:48 , Michael Jones

After a difficult start to the season which saw him lose his starting place in the Manchester City team to Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling has scored three goals in his last four games for City and manager Pep Guardiola has backed Sterling to rediscover his best form. He said:

I’m so glad for him, he’s helped us for sure. He will fight to be better and better. Scoring goals can give confidence but he has to do better. This is the first step for him to come back. “We don’t put pressure on with numbers. Try to score goals and help us win the games. The group is everyone and everyone makes contributions to the team winning games. “He has to play like he knows he can do it. And the rest? He can do it.”

Man City vs West Ham: Bernardo in good form

13:45 , Michael Jones

If he scores against West Ham today, Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva will have netted in three consecutive Premier League matches for the first time.

(Getty Images)

Man City vs West Ham: History is against West Ham

13:42 , Michael Jones

West Ham have won 20 top-flight fixtures in 2021, their highest total in a calendar year since claiming 21 victories in 1986.

Their only Premier League win away to reigning champions was a 1-0 victory at Manchester United in December 2001.

They have taken just five points from a possible 75 in such fixtures, losing 22 of 25 matches.

Man City vs West Ham: Sterling back to his best?

13:39 , Michael Jones

Raheem Sterling has been involved in 11 goals in his last eight league appearances against West Ham, scoring six and assisting five. He’s netted three times in his last four matches for Manchester City and is just two short of 100 Premier League goals.

Is he the man to watch today?

(Getty Images)

Man City vs West Ham: Pep Guardiola moves on from PSG as he prepares Man City for ‘difficult’ West Ham

13:36 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola believes his Manchester City side face a tough challenge to replicate their midweek heroics as they face West Ham this weekend.

City produced a superb performance to claim a memorable victory over Paris St Germain and secure their place in the last 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday.

Guardiola now wants to maintain the momentum as the Premier League champions host the Hammers on Sunday but he expects a difficult afternoon against David Moyes’ fourth-placed side.

Pep Guardiola moves on from PSG as he prepares Man City for ‘difficult’ West Ham

Man City vs West Ham: Hammers looking to avoid consecutive defeats

13:33 , Michael Jones

Defeat at Wolves ended West Ham’s run of four consecutive Premier League wins. They are in danger of losing back-to-back league games for the first time since April.

(Getty Images)

Man City vs West Ham: City keen on clean sheets

13:28 , Michael Jones

Manchester City have kept a clean sheet in six of their last seven Premier League home games, with the exception being a 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in October.

They have lost four of the previous five top-flight home matches in which they did not keep a clean sheet, including each of the last three games.

(Getty Images)

Man City vs West Ham: Raheem Sterling reaping rewards of going ‘back to basics’, says Pep Guardiola

13:24 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola has praised Raheem Sterling’s attitude following the Manchester City forward’s recent return to form.

After an indifferent start to the season, the England international has scored in three of City’s last four games, including the crucial equaliser in Wednesday’s Champions League win over Paris St Germain.

Raheem Sterling reaping rewards of going ‘back to basics’, says Pep Guardiola

