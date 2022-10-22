Chelsea vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Martinez clashes with Mount

Chelsea host Manchester United in a battle for fourth place in the Premier League tonight. The London side currently occupy the final Champions League spot, but they would be overtaken if the Red Devils were to take all three points at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are undefeated since Graham Potter took over as manager with five wins and two draws from his first seven matches in charge. Last time out, the Blues had to settle for a point against a resolute Brentford largely thanks to the goalkeeping of Kepa Arrizabalaga who seems to have rediscovered his best form. However, United are on an upward trajectory and should make today’s encounter a tricky affair.

The Red Devils come into the match having humbled Tottenham 2-0 at Old Trafford on Wednesday night. Erik ten Hag’s men dictated the game from start to finish in what was their best performance under the Dutchman so far. Second half goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes earned them the win but Cristiano Ronaldo left the stadium early after it became clear he wouldn’t play a part in the game. Can United continue their fine form against their top four rivals Chelsea?

Follow all the action from Stamford Bridge as Chelsea host Manchester United in the Premier League:

Chelsea vs Man Utd

SAVE! 29’ Kepa denies Rashford after Fernandes sends him through one on one, 0-0

Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Cucurella, Azpilicueta, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Chilwell, Mount, Aubameyang, Sterling

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen, Antony, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford

Chelsea FC 0 - 0 Manchester United FC

Chelsea 0-0 Man Utd

18:39 , Michael Jones

51 mins: Erik ten Hag takes off Jadon Sancho and replaces him with Fred. Bruno Fernandes has shifted out to the left for now with Eriksen pushed ahead of Casemiro and Fred slotting in alongside him.

Fernandes swings a cross in but it’s headedaway by the home side.

Chelsea 0-0 Man Utd

18:36 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Fernandes attempts a long diagonal ball over to Antony and threads it through midfield to play the winger in behind. Kepa Arrizabalaga comes flying out of his area and gets to the ball first.

He remains calm and links up with Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell to work the ball out from the back and beat the pressing of Antony.

Second half: Chelsea 0-0 Man Utd

18:32 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gets the match restarted for Chelsea. No changes from either manager at the break with Kovacic for Cucurella the only swap to happen thus far.

HT Chelsea 0-0 Man Utd

18:29 , Michael Jones

Kepa Arrizabalaga made four saves in the first half - he has the best save percentage in the Premier League this season with 95%.

18:25 , Michael Jones

Roy Keane admits Cristiano has “had enough” and that he “lost his head” after walking down the tunnel before the end of Manchester United’s victory over Tottenham midweek.

Erik Ten Hag has banished Ronaldo to train with the Under-21s and left the legendary Portuguese out of the squad to face Chelsea on Saturday.

But Keane defended Ronaldo’s behaviour and even criticised Ten Hag, questioning the Dutch tactician’s wisdom behind attempting to send Ronaldo on with “two or three minutes to go”.

HT Chelsea 0-0 Man Utd

18:21 , Michael Jones

Half-time: Chelsea 0-0 Man Utd

18:17 , Michael Jones

45+1 mins: Close! Fernandes slides the ball over to Antony right on the stroke of half-time and he has to shoot with his right-foot. He pokes an effort at goal and sends it inches wide of the nearest post. Kepa Arrizabalaga seemed beaten but the score remains goalless.

United started as the better side but Chelsea improved after a tactical change from Graham Potter. Lots to play for in the second half.

Chelsea 0-0 Man Utd

18:14 , Michael Jones

44 mins: Nearly! Chelsea have changed the momentum in the game. They win the ball in midfield and send it to Mason Mount who drives into the box and cuts it back to Raheem Sterling.

Sterling turns the ball over to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but Diogo Dalot slides in front of him and the striker loses concentration when bringing the ball under control meaning to rolls past him and goes out of play.

Chelsea 0-0 Man Utd

18:11 , Michael Jones

41 mins: Kovacic drifts in behind Fernandes and Casemiro and collects the ball from a free kick. He plays it up to Raheem Sterling who gets a touch under pressure and rolls the ball to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Aubameyang guides a first time shot towards goal but sends it wide of the far post. That’s immediately better from Chelsea.

Chelsea 0-0 Man Utd

18:08 , Michael Jones

38 mins: That substitution has also brought a change in formation with Chelsea now operating with four at the back and a midfield three of Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

It’s a move designed to get Chelsea more time on the ball in the middle of the pitch.

Chelsea 0-0 Man Utd

18:06 , Michael Jones

35 mins: Chelsea’s whole attacking gameplan has come through the odd counter-attack. They haven’t spent any maintained time on the ball in United’s half at all.

As such Graham Potter makes a change with Marc Cucurella hooked off and Mateo Kovacic brought on.

Chelsea 0-0 Man Utd

18:04 , Michael Jones

32 mins: Chance! Rashford receives the ball on the halfway line and drives it into Chelsea’s half. Thiago Silva knows he’ll be beaten for pace so drops away from the United forward and tries to send him wide.

Rashford rolls the ball onto his right foot and drills one at goal when he gets to the box only for Kepa to fall way to his right and pushing the ball clear!

Chelsea 0-0 Man Utd

18:00 , Michael Jones

29 mins: Save! Casemiro nicks the ball off Ruben Loftus-Cheek and slides it over to Bruno Fernandes. The United captain threads the ball into the box and finds Marcus Rashford but his first touch isn’t great.

The ball rolls a little away from him and when he recovers it Kepa Arrizabalaga has charged him down and makes a solid body stop once Rashford takes the shot.

Chelsea 0-0 Man Utd

17:57 , Michael Jones

26 mins: A dink into the box from Antony bounces awkwardly and Kepa Arrizabalaga fumbles it behind for a corner. Christian Eriksen plays it short to Bruno Fernandes who gives it back to Eriksen.

The Dane sends a pass to Jadon Sancho and he weaves into the box but United continue to knock it around and eventually give it away.

Somebody take a shot!

Chelsea 0-0 Man Utd

17:54 , Michael Jones

23 mins: Free kick to Man Utd. This one is close to 30-yards out from goal and it’s Marcus Rashford who takes it. He drills it low but sees his effort deflected off a lone defender just as it gets into the box.

Not the greatest of free kicks.

Chelsea 0-0 Man Utd

17:53 , Jack Rathborn

Chelsea 0-0 Man Utd

17:50 , Michael Jones

20 mins: What’s clear is that Manchester United are playing with a different kind of confidence. They knocking the ball across the pitch without fear of the counter-attacking threat that Chelsea pose.

These opening 20 minutes have mostly fallen in United’s favour.

Chelsea 0-0 Man Utd

17:48 , Michael Jones

17 mins: There are plenty of pockets appearing for Man Utd to operate in but at the minute they’re guilty of trying to walk the ball into the back of the net.

This time they came down the left with Fernandes, Shaw and Sancho linking up to get the ball into the box. All three have chances to take a shot but the keep the move going until Sancho is caught offside when receiving a pass from Shaw.

Chelsea 0-0 Man Utd

17:44 , Michael Jones

14 mins: Save! United work the ball well down the left side and send it across to Bruno Fernandes. He gives it to Antony who cuts onto his left foot and curls a low effort at the bottom corner that Kepa Arrizabalaga has to leap across and palm wide.

United’s first corner of the corner is whipped into the box but heads over everyone and goes behind for a goal kick.

Chelsea 0-0 Man Utd

17:42 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Man Utd get two or three chances to cross the ball into the box but all of them come to Antony’s right foot and he’s reluctant to put the ball in.

The visitors end up knocking the ball back to Casemiro who wins them a throw in.

Chelsea 0-0 Man Utd

17:39 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Chance! Casemiro is getting a lot of space in midfield for United and picks out Eriksen with a simple squared pass. Eriksen sends Luke Shaw flying down the left channel and the Chelsea defenders drop off him.

Shaw manages to get to the edge of the box and fizzes a shot across the penalty area that just bounces wide of the back post.

Chelsea 0-0 Man Utd

17:36 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Nothing too exciting happening at the minute, Man Utd content to keep the ball, Chelsea pressing decently but without too much aggression.

Casemiro floats a pass over to Antony who takes on Ben Chilwell for the first time but ends up running the ball out of play.

Chelsea 0-0 Man Utd

17:33 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Marcus Rashford gives the ball away to Raheem Sterling who lays it off to Ruben Loftus-Cheek. The Chelsea midfielder is closed down by Diogo Dalot but the ball bounces off him, hits Ben Chilwell and flies up towards Sterling now free on the left wing.

He carries the ball down the line but the whistle goes as he reaches the box for an offside.

Kick off: Chelsea 0-0 Man Utd

17:30 , Michael Jones

Chelsea start the game in fourth place just one point ahead of Manchester United. Whoever wins tonight will end the day inside the top four.

This is perhaps Graham Potter’s biggest test so far as manager of Chelsea, he’s already defeat United when in charge of Brighton this season, can he do it again?

Manchester United get the game underway.

Chelsea vs Manchester United

17:28 , Michael Jones

Here come the teams.

Bruno Fernandes once again captains Manchester United and he’ll want to back up his own performance from the midweek game against Tottenham.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling are back for Chelsea. Which of these players will be on the winning side tonight?

Will Rashford reach one hundred?

17:22 , Michael Jones

Marcus Rashford has registered five goals and two assists against Chelsea in all competitions and he is two goals shy of 100 in all competitions for the Red Devils.

Ten Hag explains why Eriksen starts today

17:18 , Michael Jones

The Manchester United boss had a decision to make in midfield between sticking with Fred who played well against Tottenham or bringing Christian Eriksen back in after he recovered from injury.

Ten Hag went with Eriksen and here he explains why:

Will United win in London?

17:15 , Michael Jones

Erik ten Hag’s side have played just two away games against sides in the top half this season, losing 4-0 to Brentford and 6-3 at Manchester City.

They have suffered three consecutive top-flight defeats in London, their worst run in the capital since they lost five between April 1973 and January 1974.

Roy Keane on Ronaldo omission

17:12 , Michael Jones

During his punditry duties on Sky Sports, former Manchester United captain Roy Keane spoke about the Cristiano Ronaldo situation and how he’s found himself exiled from Erik ten Hag’s squad for today’s match.

“He [Ten Hag] is disappointed Ronaldo didn't want to go on. Walking down the tunnel, [Ronaldo’s] been punished. He's had enough, he's lost his head. It's been brewing for the last few weeks.” said Keane, “He's a human being, he's got flaws, he's frustrated he's not got opportunities, he's had enough. He's walked down the tunnel, players have done worse at Man United.

“United's best performance in years? Absolute rubbish, Spurs are rubbish. United beat Spurs last year and Ronaldo got a hat-trick. He has to take his punishment. I still think Ronaldo, his behaviour over the last week, he refused to go on, I'd be more worried if Ronaldo was laughing his head off. I think he cares, he cares about the club, he wants to play, he needs to play.

“He's the leading goalscorer for Man United last season. A bad Man United team, but still their leading goalscorer. Late in the game, two or three minutes to go, not too sure that was a clever move. He's got to take his medicine.

“Back for Manchester United before the World Cup? I don't see it.”

Can Potter defeat United again?

17:10 , Michael Jones

Graham Potter - whose Brighton side won 2-1 at Old Trafford in August - could become the first manager to beat Manchester United with multiple clubs in a top-flight season since Andy Aitken did with Middlesbrough and Leicester City in 1908/09.

Potter’s Chelsea have kept three consecutive Premier League clean sheets. They conceded in six straight matches before this run.

17:05 , Michael Jones

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be a part of Manchester United’s squad against Chelsea this weekend after his early exit at Tottenham added to his troubled season.

The Portugal great remained a Manchester United player following a summer of speculation around his future but has barely started games under Erik ten Hag and was revealed on Thursday to have left Old Trafford before the end of Wednesday’s win over Tottenham.

Here, the PA news agency assesses Ronaldo’s impact in his second spell with United, and how it compares to his first.

17:00 , Michael Jones

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be involved in Manchester United’s trip to Chelsea following behaviour that has raised fresh questions about his future.

Having been warned about leaving early in the wake of July’s friendly against Rayo Vallecano, manager Erik ten Hag punished the 37-year-old Portuguese for his exit from Wednesday’s 2-0 win against Tottenham.

Not only did Ronaldo head down the tunnel before the clock had hit 90 minutes but the United manager confirmed that the frontman refused to come on as a substitute.

Ten Hag insists the former Real Madrid and Juventus star “remains an important part of the squad” despite being banished for the Chelsea game for an incident that has renewed speculation about his Old Trafford future.

Ten Hag on winning away from home

16:55 , Michael Jones

Erik ten Hag was questioned whether his team can perform away from home after all of United’s best performances under the Dutchman have come at Old Trafford.

“For me, it’s never an issue, away or home, because the pitch is even,” the United boss explained, “It’s 11 against 11, there’s a ref, so it’s all the same. And also, away, we always have a lot of support from our fans, so we are really happy with that.

“So, we feel strong, and we are looking forward to that game tomorrow.

“It’s fabulous to play on Old Trafford, with our fans in our back. So, a great experience, every time again. And I think opponents don’t like to play at Old Trafford.

“But at the same time, I like to play away games because the stadiums in the Premier League are fantastic.

“So I am really looking forward to Stamford Bridge. Already I have that experience to play there, so I know how the atmosphere is there – it’s fantastic.”

Leaky defence

16:50 , Michael Jones

Manchester United have won three of their last four Premier League away games, losing the other one. But, the Red Devils have conceded at least four goals in five of their last 11 away league fixtures.

Chelsea unbeaten under Potter

16:45 , Michael Jones

Chelsea are unbeaten in their seven matches since Graham Potter took charge, winning five. The Blues are also undefeated in eight top-flight home games and have won three in a row at Stamford Bridge.

16:40 , Michael Jones

Erik ten Hag says Cristiano Ronaldo has to accept the consequences and potential backlash for the “bad behaviour” that means the Manchester United star sits out the trip to Chelsea.

Wednesday’s 2-0 victory over Tottenham was the best all-round performance under the Dutchman but the post-match talk has been dominated by the 37-year-old’s early exit.

Ronaldo headed down the tunnel before the clock had struck 90 minutes and made a hasty departure from Old Trafford, leading Ten Hag to stand the forward down for Saturday’s match at Chelsea.

The frontman admitted on Instagram that “sometimes the heat of the moment gets the best of us” and the United boss confirmed at his pre-match press conference that the Portuguese refused to come on as a substitute.

Chelsea vs Man Utd team changes

16:35 , Michael Jones

Graham Potter makes four changes to the Chelsea team that drew 0-0 with Brentford during the week. Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell replace Kalidu Koulibaly and Conor Gallagher with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling brought in for Kai Havertz and Armando Broja.

Erik ten Hag meanwhile brings back Christian Eriksen to partner Casemiro in the middle of the pitch. Fred drops out and there’s no Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench after he was left out of the travelling squad.

Chelsea vs Man Utd line-ups

16:32 , Michael Jones

Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Cucurella, Azpilicueta, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Chilwell, Mount, Aubameyang, Sterling

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen, Antony, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford

16:27 , Michael Jones

Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute before storming down the tunnel in the final moments of Manchester United’s win over Tottenham, manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed, leading to his punishment of being dropped from the first-team squad.

Ronaldo will play no part in United’s trip to Chelsea in the Premier League tomorrow and has been made to train alone after Ten Hag made the decision to banish the forward from his group, a stance which has been fully supported by the club’s hierarchy.

The Portugal international made a swift exit from Old Trafford after he walked down the full before full-time which, when added to Ronaldo’s refusal to come onto the pitch, Ten Hag said clashed with the “standards and values” the Dutchman has set for his players at United.

James out for at least eight weeks

16:23 , Michael Jones

In his pre-match press conference, Graham Potter also gave an update on how long right-back Reece James will be on the sidelines for.

“Reece is in a brace for four weeks, which is the first thing, to stabilise the knee and then it’s rehab, so that will take, like we said, about eight weeks. So that’s the latest.” he said,

“You have to at least acknowledge the fact they’re human beings who want to be involved in that type of competition absolutely. The reality is that I haven’t got anything to say that will make it better for them, I think it’s worth me acknowledging that.

“It’s one of those things where you just need to focus on the things you can control, focus on your rehab, go day to day. Things get better and then you just move forward.”

Potter on finding consistency

16:19 , Michael Jones

Graham Potter spoke in the build-up to tonight’s game about how he wants Chelsea to find consistency on the pitch which will hopefully lead to better results.

“I have not got to this point by playing 4-3-3 every week so it will be strange if I did that once I arrive here, but at the same time, something consistent has to happen all the time in terms of what it looks like.” said the Chelsea boss,

“Consistency of selection is difficult, the schedule makes it pretty much impossible, but how the game looks or how we want to play should look the same regardless of personnel or the system, that is the challenge.‘How the team is playing, the team needs to look consistent regardless of the formation, and then it is about the personnel - how you want to attack the opponent, how you want to defend against them, and then other things will be considered, but hopefully there are things that look the same even though there are shape changes.”

Chelsea vs Manchester United

16:15 , Michael Jones

Chelsea are without a win in nine Premier League games against Manchester United, drawing six and losing three, and the Red Devils are unbeaten in six away games against the Blues across all competitions (three wins, three draws).

No Premier League fixture has produced more draws than the 25 between Chelsea and Manchester United.

16:10 , Michael Jones

The fixture should have some resonance for Cristiano Ronaldo. He has scored four goals in Champions League finals but the first was for Manchester United against Chelsea. Saturday’s game could have transported him back to his past. It might have even been the Ronaldo derby. Had Todd Boehly got his wish in the summer, he could be leading the line for Chelsea.

Instead, he will be conspicuous by his absence, dropped from the United squad. Having absented himself for the final minutes against Tottenham on Wednesday, Erik ten Hag has made his exclusion a lengthier affair. Demoted then disciplined, Ronaldo has presented Ten Hag with more problems than defences this season. Now a suspension of sorts sets the stage for a more permanent parting.

It has become one of the worst weeks of one of the great careers. He has been reduced to displays of dissent, losing a power struggle with a manager who has placed less weight on Ronaldo’s stature or statistics, on his past or his profile.

Chelsea vs Man Utd early team news and predicted line-ups

16:06 , Michael Jones

Conor Gallagher has recovered from illness so Chelsea’s squad is similar to the one that travelled to Brentford, with Reece James, Wesley Fofana and N’Golo Kante out. Thiago Silva should start after being rested in midweek, along with Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Manchester United will be without Ronaldo as well as Anthony Martial, who is yet to return from his latest injury setback. It would not be a surprise to see Ten Hag name the same team that defeated Spurs, but Christian Eriksen could return if the manager opts for a change in midfield.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Kepa; Chalobah, Silva, Koulibaly; Azpilicueta, Kovacic, Jorginho, Chilwell; Mount, Aubameyang, Sterling

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Sancho, Fernandes, Antony; Rashford

No Ronaldo for Manchester United

15:56 , Michael Jones

Cristiano Ronaldo will play no part in Manchester United’s trip to Chelsea in the Premier League this evening after he was dropped by manager Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo has been punished by the United manager following his actions in the 2-0 win over Tottenham on Wednesday, where the forward stormed down the tunnel before full time after refusing to come on as a late substitute.

It took the attention off what had been United’s best performance of the season so far, and Ten Hag’s side will look to build on that display at Stamford Bridge tonight.

Chelsea vs Manchester United

15:52 , Michael Jones

There are two games taking place in the Premier League at the minute. Everton are taking on Crystal Palace with Manchester City hosting Brighton at the Etihad Stadium.

Everton lead 1-0 at Goodison Park after Dominic Calvert-Lewin sent the Toffees ahead and it’s the Erling Haaland show in Manchester with the Norwegian putting City 2-0 up at half-time.

Our focus is on the late kick off though where Chelsea are readying to host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge. This is a big clash near the top of the table with the winner ending the day inside the top four.

FT Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool

14:50 , Michael Jones

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp speaking to BT Sport after the match: “The performance I can kind of explain, the result not to be honest. I never saw a game where one team has four or five no-brainers from a set piece where we have to finish it off. The way they defend we were perfectly prepared for that. We had to put the game to bed to be perfectly honest.

“The goal we conceded was a big mistake from us. We lose the ball and give them the free-kick and this can happen around set pieces. Apart from that, all the chances they had we gave them. We had to make really late changes and in general a lot of changes and it’s a game you have to win doing the right stuff again and again and again and we didn’t. That’s why we stand here and have lost the game.

“We arrived with consistency but we had six games with a limited squad playing three high intense games. That’s how it is, we cannot change that and we have to fight through. Result-wise we should have showed consistency today. We could have had it by finishing situations off.

“Giving a team six clear chances after a set piece I’m not sure where I should put the praise to be honest. They are a great team and Steve is a great manager but for us today we have to win here and we didn’t, so credit to Nottingham.”

14:46 , Michael Jones

Nottingham Forest ended their 10-game winless streak in style as Taiwo Awoniyi returned to haunt former club Liverpool and stop their Premier League revival.

Awoniyi was on the books at Anfield for six years without ever playing for them, but showed Jurgen Klopp what he was all about, securing a famous 1-0 win that lifts Forest off the bottom of the table after his second-half goal.

Forest beat Liverpool at the City Ground in their first ever Premier League match 30 years ago and this victory will be just as memorable as it is their first three points since August and will provide hope that they can make a fist of their return to the big time after picking up just three points from their last 27 available.

This was a thoroughly deserved success born out of aggression, energy and desire that at times Klopp’s men could not handle.

FT Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool

14:43 , Michael Jones

Liverpool’s James Milner spoke to BT Sport after the match and said: “Obviously we didn’t perform how we wanted to. We had a lot of chances to score goals and didn’t take them. We weren’t alive enough for the second balls and we didn’t create enough chances.

“Ali [Alisson Becker] has made a lot of good saves and we could have defender better. We did everything we wanted to do other than put the ball in the back of the net.

“That’s where are. Games come thick and fast. You’ve got tonight to be disappointed but we have to shake it off and go again.”

FT Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool

14:40 , Michael Jones

Liverpool have lost three of their 11 Premier League games in 2022/23, one more than they’d lost in the whole of the 2021/22 campaign (two from 38).

FT Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool

14:35 , Michael Jones

FT Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool

14:30 , Michael Jones

Taiwo Awoniyi’s third goal of the season gives Nottingham Forest a huge win against Liverpool at the City Ground. Will this result kick start Forest’s season?

Full-time: Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool

14:24 , Michael Jones

90+5 mins: There it is! The full-time whistle goes and Nottingham Forest take a vital three points away from Liverpool. That’s a huge win for the team at the bottom of the Premier League table.

Forest jump ahead of Leicester and are now level on points with Aston Villa, Wolves and Leeds. Great result for Steve Cooper’s men.

Liverpool had a terrible day today. They looked like a shadow of the side that took Man City all the way to end of the season last year.

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool

14:19 , Michael Jones

90+3 mins: Save! Dean Henderson take a bow.

Liverpool win yet another corner that gets whipped quickly into the box. Virgil van Dijk is wide open in the middle of the penalty area and meets the cross with a powerful header that he fires low.

Henderson drops to his left and his strong hand keeps the ball from crossing the line! Huge save from the Nottingham Forest goalkeeper.

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool

14:16 , Michael Jones

90 mins: Renan Lodi fouls Harvey Elliott on the right side of the final third gifting Liverpool a free kick in a dangerous area. Alexander-Arnold and Elliott himself stand over the set piece.

Alexander-Arnold swings one in and finds Virgil van Dijk. He meets the ball with a volley back across goal but Mo Salah can’t reach it for a tap in.

Five minutes of added time to play.

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool

14:13 , Michael Jones

87 mins: Save! Morgan Gibbs-White comes down the left side and flicks a pass into the box for Ryan Yates who gets in behind the lines.

He turns the ball towards goal but Alisson is off his line and gets an arm to the ball which manages to deflect it wide of the back post!

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool

14:12 , Michael Jones

84 mins: Save! Curtis Jones slides Andy Robertson into the byline and he whips a cross over to Trent Alexander-Arnold. He fizzes a header at goal but Dean Henderson is well positioned to push it away from point blank range.

The ball comes to Mo Salah whose follow up is smoked well wide of the target.

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool

14:07 , Michael Jones

81 mins: Cheikhou Kouyate’s day is done after a great performance in the middle of the pitch for Forest. Orel Mangala comes on for the last 10 minutes or so.

Taiwo Awoniyi’s goal is the difference between the teams. This is a massive 10 minutes for Liverpool, they cannot afford to lose today.

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool

14:04 , Michael Jones

78 mins: Another fine run from Cheikhou Kouyate gets the ball up the pitch before he sends it over to Ryan Yates. Yates has a dart at goal but Alisson falls over to his left and clings onto the ball.

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool

14:02 , Michael Jones

76 mins: What can Liverpool muster from a free kick on the left side of the pitch? Robertson and Alexander-Arnold stand over it but Robertson the man to swing it into the box.

It almost drops to Salah but Cook gets ahead of him and heads it away from Liverpool’s best attacker.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain comes on for Liverpool replacing Roberto Firmino.

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool

13:59 , Michael Jones

73 mins: Renan Lodi comes on now and replaces Neco Williams for Nottingham Forest. Time is running out for Liverpool and they don’t really look close to an equaliser.

Nottingham Forest are controlling this game well.

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool

13:56 , Michael Jones

70 mins: Save! Huge moment for Liverpool. Cheikhou Kouyate gets his head down and makes storming run down the pitch off the ball and Morgan Gibbs-White picks him out with a pass round the corner.

Kouyate takes the ball to the box and squares it over to Brennan Johnson who turns it at goal only for Alisson to dive low to his right and push the ball wide of the post.

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool

13:53 , Michael Jones

67 mins: Joe Worrall and Brennan Johnson are brought on by Steve Cooper for Nottingham Forest with Jesse Lingard and Taiwo Awoniyi the two men going off.

That also signals a tactical switch with three central defenders now on for the home side.

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool

13:49 , Michael Jones

64 mins: The two changes for Liverpool see Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold come on to replace James Milner and Fabio Carvalho.

The visitors win another corner and this one is is curled in from Alexander-Arnold who finds Firmino. He nods the ball into the ground but it bounces up and heads over the crossbar.

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool

13:47 , Michael Jones

61 mins: Jurgen Klopp is preparing a couple of changes on the sidelines as Fabio Carvalho wins a corner for the visitors. Robertson swings it into the box but Forest manage to work it clear.

There’s a frenetic energy to Liverpool’s play now. They need a goal and they need one quickly.

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool

13:45 , Michael Jones

58 mins: Liverpool respond to going behind by winning a corner that Andy Robertson whips into the area. Van Dijk gets his head to the ball but knocks it backwards and Forest kick start a counter-attack.

Awoniyi is played in down the right side and he drives into the box before picking out Morgan Gibbs-White. He shoots but James Milner leaps in front of the ball and makes the block!

GOAL! Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool (Awoniyi, 55')⚽️

13:43 , Michael Jones

55 mins: There’s the breakthrough! Forest win a free kick after Joe Gomez dallies too long on the ball. The set piece comes over to the right wing where Steve Cook drifts into space.

He darts a pass into the area and Taiwo Awoniyi’s first effort hits the post but he recovers to send the rebound past Alisson!

Nottingham Forest take the lead!

Nottingham Forest 0-0 Liverpool

13:39 , Michael Jones

54 mins: Liverpool win a free kick that Milner chips into the box. Serge Aurier drops early but can’t get to the ball and it drops to Mo Salah who tries to volley one at goal but gets in a tangle and misses the ball.

It bounces through to Carvalho who smokes an effort over the crossbar!

Nottingham Forest 0-0 Liverpool

13:37 , Michael Jones

51 mins: Milner gets free down the right wing and floats a pass into the box where Salah, Firmino and Carvalho are waiting.

The ball drops onto the head of the deepest man, Carvalho, but he’s not fully aware of it and his last-minute is nodded over to Scott McKenna who boots it clear.

Nottingham Forest 0-0 Liverpool

13:34 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Kouyate feeds the ball over to Williams who bursts down the left side of the pitch after avoiding a slide from Harvey Elliott.

Williams darts inside then fizzes a shot at goal but Joe Gomez gets in front of it and makes the block.

Second half: Nottingham Forest 0-0 Liverpool

13:32 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Liverpool get the match back underway and work the ball down the left side but the aerial ball is dealt with by Nottingham Forest.

No changes at half-time from either team.

HT Nottingham Forest 0-0 Liverpool

13:26 , Michael Jones

Liverpool controlled 73% of possession in that first half but Forest managed to create more shots on target (3). Jurgen Klopp will want more from his team in the second half.

They’ll think of this game as an opportunity missed if they don’t collect all three points.

HT Nottingham Forest 0-0 Liverpool

13:22 , Michael Jones

Which side will get the breakthrough at the City Ground?

Half-time: Nottingham Forest 0-0 Liverpool

13:17 , Michael Jones

45+1 mins: Nothing to separate the teams as they head into the break. Liverpool have dominated possession and created more chances but neither team has looked brilliant in the opposition’s final third.

Lots for more managers to think about during half-time.

Nottingham Forest 0-0 Liverpool

13:12 , Michael Jones

42 mins: Cheikhou Kouyate flies into a tackle on Harvey Elliott and swipes at the ball but misses it.

He doesn’t connect with Elliott either but his studs were up and he’d be lucky to avoid a red card if he had. In the end Liverpool are awarded a free kick in the middle of the park.

Just a few minutes to go until hlaf-time and Jurgen Klopp will be far from impressed with what he’s seeing out there.

Nottingham Forest 0-0 Liverpool

13:08 , Michael Jones

39 mins: Chance! Milner has a corner headed away but Liverpool recover the ball and give it back to him. He curls another cross into the six-yard box and picks out Virgil van Dijk.

For some mad reason Van Dijk decides not to fire his header at goal and tries to nod it down to Roberto Firmino who is slow off the mark and can’t reach the ball before it goes behind.

If Van Dijk goes for goal he scores that one!

Nottingham Forest 0-0 Liverpool

13:05 , Michael Jones

36 mins: Mo Salah is back on his feet and looks okay to play on. It’ll be a huge problem for Jurgen Klopp if Salah gets injured too with Diaz, Jota and Nunez already out.

Firmino clips a pass into the penalty area to match Elliott’s run but the ball goes over the head of the Liverpool midfielder and bounces out of play.

Nottingham Forest 0-0 Liverpool

13:03 , Michael Jones

33 mins: Chance! Fabio Carvalho loses possession and Forest break up the pitch, giving it to Awoniyi who slides a pass across to Lingard. He fizzes a left-footed effort at goal but Alisson sees it early and manages to smother the shot.

At the other end of the pitch Mo Salah has gone down off the ball and looks to be in a fair bit of pain. Play goes on with Milner eventually fouled and winning Liverpool a free kick.

The Liverpool physios have come on to check over Salah.

Nottingham Forest 0-0 Liverpool

13:00 , Michael Jones

30 mins: Chance! Milner tries to find some space on the right side and dinks the ball over a defender to give it to Elliott. He brings it down well and manages to thread one through to Salah.

Salah runs along the front edge of the box and scuffs a low effort straight into the hands of Dean Henderson.

Nottingham Forest 0-0 Liverpool

12:58 , Michael Jones

27 mins: Gibbs-White flicks the ball over to Yates in midfield and he sends it across to Lingard on the right wing - he’s just switched sides. Lingard lays it off to Aurier who lifts a deep cross into the box but can’t find a team mate and Harvey Elliott manages to run it away.

Nottingham Forest 0-0 Liverpool

12:54 , Michael Jones

24 mins: Yates pushes Jones off the ball and feeds a pass over to Gibbs-White on the right. He looks to weave into the box but has three defenders to contend with and Fabio Carvalho nicks the ball off him to end the Forest attack.

The home side are showing a few more signs of life in Liverpool’s half now. They’re growing steadily into the game.

Nottingham Forest 0-0 Liverpool

12:51 , Michael Jones

21 mins: Liverpool win a corner that Andy Robertson curls into the box. He almost picks out the head of Virgil van Dijk but the big defender just jumps underneath the ball and it bounces through to safety.

It’s been an intriguing start to the game with Liverpool looking to find a bit of attacking momentum especially in the final third.

Nottingham Forest 0-0 Liverpool

12:50 , Michael Jones

18 mins: Milner and Firmino try to combine on the right wing but there’s a breakdown in communication and Milner’s backheel is too heavy for the forward to chase down.

Forest then burst up the pitch and work the ball into the box to Awoniyi who slides it across to the arriving Kouyate. He meets it with a first time shot from the front of the box but sends it straight at Alisson.

Nottingham Forest 0-0 Liverpool

12:46 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Forest look nervous when Mo Salah gets on the ball and they’re throwing men at him to close down the ball. Van Dijk floats a pass over to Elliott on the right and he’s chopped down by former Liverpool team mate Neco Williams.

There’s an opportunity to work the ball into the box from this set piece but Liverpool decide to play it quickly before a pass down the line goes out of play for a goal kick.

Nottingham Forest 0-0 Liverpool

12:43 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Joe Gomez tries to thread the ball through the eye of a needle and ends up giving it away to Ryan Yates who quickly passes it up to Jesse Lingard as Forest look to fly forward on the counter-attack.

Morgan Gibbs-White makes a run down the right wide and Lingard attempts to find him but ends up booting the ball over everyone and sending it out for a Liverpool throw in.

Nottingham Forest 0-0 Liverpool

12:40 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Save! Harvey Elliott drifts into the middle of the pitch and floats a diagonal ball into the penalty area where Fabio Carvalho sprints in behind and brings the ball down brilliantly with his first touch.

His second pokes the ball at goal but Dean Henderson cuts off the angle to the near post and keeps the ball out with his leg.

Nottingham Forest 0-0 Liverpool

12:36 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Liverpool clear their lines and boot the ball long down the right wing where Serge Aurier gets to the ball ahead of Salah and belts it out for a throw in with a no nonsense clearance.

The Reds continue to probe Forest’s defence out from the right wing but there’s no way into the box and they have to retreat.

Nottingham Forest 0-0 Liverpool

12:34 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Forest nick the ball off Salah and knock it into midfield where some lovely footwork from Cheikhou Kouyate sees him twist and turn his way past two attempted tackles.

He gives the ball to Morgan Gibbs-White who cuts in from the right wing and tries to slide a through ball into the box for Taiwo Awoniyi but Virgil van Dijk leans across the path of the ball and intercepts the pass.

Kick off: Nottingham Forest 0-0 Liverpool

12:32 , Michael Jones

Nottingham Forest get the ball rolling to kick off this Premier League game. They send the ball over to the left wing but it’s won by James Milner and Liverpool work the ball across the back line.

The visitors want to string together a few passes before working it through midfield and sending Milner forward on the right side. He passes up to Harvey Elliott who tries to find Mo Salah in the box but Forest intercept and clear the ball.

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool

12:28 , Michael Jones

Here come the players.

The City Ground is in full voice as the two teams head out of the tunnel. James Milner captains the Liverpool side who are looking to take a big step closer to the top four today.

Forest want to record their second win of the season. Can they upset the Reds?

Steve Cooper admits Forest need to be ‘almost perfect’ to match Liverpool

12:24 , Michael Jones

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper knows his side will have to be perfect to stand any chance against Liverpool on Saturday.

The Reds visit the City Ground for the first time in the Premier League since 1999 and they are beginning to find some form after back-to-back wins over Manchester City and West Ham.

Forest on the other hand have not won in nine games and have lost six of those as they sit in the bottom three on their return to the top flight.

Despite Liverpool’s difficulties this season it would be one of the biggest shocks in recent years if Forest were able to beat Jurgen Klopp’s side and Cooper knows everything has to go right.

Salah vs promoted sides

12:21 , Michael Jones

Mohamed Salah has scored in each of his last six away league starts against promoted opposition. Will he do so again today?

A record for Awoniyi?

12:18 , Michael Jones

Taiwo Awoniyi - formerly of Liverpool - can become the first player to score in each of his first three Premier League home starts for Forest.

Will Liverpool lose two away games in a row?

12:15 , Michael Jones

Liverpool are unbeaten in 16 Premier League away games against promoted sides since a 2-0 loss at Hull in February 2017. They’ve won 11 and drew five in that run.

But, the Reds are in danger of suffering consecutive Premier League away defeats for the first time since that loss to Hull and then Leicester.

Can Forest score against Liverpool?

12:11 , Michael Jones

Nottingham Forest have opened the scoring in each of their last three home games but failed to win any of them recording one draw and two defeats.

Forest are the only side in the Premier League this season yet to score from outside the penalty area.

12:07 , Michael Jones

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has apologised for chants by the club’s fans referencing the Hillsborough and Heysel tragedies during last weekend’s stormy defeat at Liverpool.

The Catalan, who says he did not hear any offensive chanting himself, also believes City will learn lessons on and off the field from what occurred at Anfield on Sunday.

Liverpool expressed their disappointment at “vile” chanting from City fans, as well graffiti also referring to the two 1980s disasters, after the game.

The teams arrive

12:03 , Michael Jones

Here’s a few snaps of the players arriving at the City Ground ahead of today’s match. Kick off is just under 30 minutes away and the teams will head out for the warm ups soon.

Klopp explains Nunez and Thiago absences

11:58 , Michael Jones

Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp, spoke to BT Sport and address why Darwin Nunuz nor Thiago Alcantara have not been named in today’s matchday squad and whether the omissions were merely precautionary measures.

“No [it’s not precautionary], I wish I could do that.” said the Liverpool boss,

“For Darwin the game comes too early, he still feels the intensity of the game muscle-wise so there was no chance he could play today. Maybe he could play tomorrow or on Monday but not today.

“And Thiago got a bad ear infection overnight. The decision was made this morning at 5.15. That’s how it is sometimes and that’s the reason for that.”

Poor on the road

11:52 , Michael Jones

Liverpool have failed to win any of their four away league games this season (two draws, two defeats).

They have only twice had worse runs from the beginning of a Premier League season, going seven matches without victory in both 1992/93 and 2006/07.

11:47 , Michael Jones

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits he had to tweak their system in order to improve results as he felt familiarity with his methods had dulled the players’ focus.

The German switched from his tried-and-trusted 4-3-3 to 4-4-2 after a number of inconsistent performances – especially defensively – and the change has brought four victories in five matches.

Klopp has spoken recently of wanting his side to be more unpredictable in the final third but the departure from his previously-successful formula had more to do with instilling more defensive solidity.

