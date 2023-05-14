Chelsea vs Manchester United LIVE! Women’s FA Cup Final match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Women’s FA Cup Final LIVE!

The two teams battling it out for the WSL title meet at a sold-out Wembley when Chelsea take on Manchester United in the Women’s FA Cup Final. Chelsea have been the dominant team in the women’s game domestically over the past decade and are targeting their 13th major trophy under manager Emma Hayes. United, meanwhile, are bidding to win their first ever piece of major silverware.

Chelsea are one point behind Manchester United in the WSL with a game in hand and, while Arsenal are still in the hunt, it looks like a straight shootout between the two clubs for the title.

But, for now, FA Cup glory is the only thing on their minds. Chelsea are seeking their third successive FA Cup triumph and Hayes has said she is expecting “an absolute classic”. With kick-off at 2.30pm BST, follow all the action at Wembley.

Chelsea vs Manchester United latest news

Kick-off: 2.30pm BST, Wembley

How to watch: BBC

Chelsea team news: Kerr passed fit

Man United team news: Zelem available

Score prediction

Hayes expecting ‘an absolute classic'

12:28 , Giuseppe Muro

But, for now, FA Cup glory is the only thing on their minds.

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes is expecting “an absolute classic”.

Hayes said: “It doesn’t matter how many times you’ve been involved in an FA Cup Final, it’s always an incredibly special occasion – and we’re absolutely thrilled to be coming back to Wembley Stadium.

“I hope you’re all ready for what I expect to be an absolute classic of a Cup Final.

“These are two of the top teams in the country, fighting to be champions of the BWSL in what is probably the best title race there’s ever been for the league, and one thing is for sure: neither group of players are going to give an inch with the FA Cup within touching distance.”

Manchester United team news

12:19 , Giuseppe Muro

Maria Thorisdottir is set to be the only absentee for United. She is out for the remainder of the season with a foot injury

Katie Zelem is available again, having been suspended for the WSL win over Tottenham last Sunday.

Chelsea team news

12:12 , Giuseppe Muro

Sam Kerr is fit for Chelsea after coming off with cramp in their 7-0 win over Everton last Sunday.

The Blues have Pernille Harder, who has missed the majority of the campaign due to injury, back and in form.

Apart from long-term absentees, Emma Hayes has confirmed she has a fully fit squad to choose from as the Blues seek their third successive FA Cup success.

How to watch: BBC

12:03 , Giuseppe Muro

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 1.50pm.

Live stream: Viewers can also catch the contest live for free online via the BBC iPlayer and Sport website.

Good afternoon!

12:01 , Giuseppe Muro

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the Women’s FA Cup Final!

The two teams battling it out for the WSL title meet at Wembley when Chelsea take on Manchester United in what should be a cracker.

Chelsea have been the dominant team in the women’s game in English football over the past decade and are targeting their 13th major trophy under Emma Hayes.

United, meanwhile, are bidding to win their first ever piece of major silverware.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 2.30pm BST. Stay with us!