Is Chelsea vs Manchester City on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Manchester City will hope to close the gap at the top to Liverpool to four points on Sunday when they head to Chelsea in the Premier League, with Pep Guardiola’s side still having a game in hand over the reigning champions. They’ll have to do it without a number of players, though, as City have reported several positive coronavirus tests to squad members.
Despite sitting eighth ahead of the game, the fact so many teams are close together on points means City could end the day in third or fourth with a win, which would be a third in succession after edging out Southampton and, most recently, seeing off Newcastle United in their most recent games.
Pep Guardiola’s team have the best defensive record in the league but Chelsea have one of the best attacks, though Frank Lampard’s side have been out of form of late following one win in five.
READ MORE: Premier League fixtures and table - all matches by date and kick-off time
Chelsea’s last outing saw them draw with Aston Villa, though the Blues could be boosted by Hakim Ziyech returning to the quad and a full-strength central defence after changes last time out.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game at Stamford bridge.
We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.
When is the match?
The game is set to kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday, 3 January at Stamford Bridge.
Where can I watch it?
The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Ultra HD. Subscribers can also stream the match via the Sky Go app.
If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
What is the team news?
Chelsea are without Reece James, so Cesar Azpilicueta should continue at right-back. Hakim Ziyech is back in full training but it remains to be seen whether he’s fit enough for a place on the bench or whether he is given more time to recuperate after injury.
Ederson is self-isolating and both Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus have tested positive for Covid-19, meaning they’ll all miss out. Three other players have likewise received positive results but their identities are unclear at present, making it difficult to predict the City line-up. Eric Garcia is injured, meanwhile.
Predicted line-ups
CHE: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Zouma, T Silva, Chilwell; Kante, Kovacic, Mount; Hudson-Odoi, Giroud, Pulisic
MCI: Steffen; Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Mendy; Rodri, Gundogan; B Silva, De Bruyne, Sterling; Aguero
Odds
Chelsea - 11/5
Draw - 11/4
Man City - 15/11
Prediction
Much could hinge on who City’s mystery absent players are - if De Bruyne, Aguero or Dias are missing, for example, it could significantly boost Chelsea’s hopes of producing a big result. Given how tight it is at the top, it could be a very cagey encounter. Chelsea 1-1 Man City
Read More
Will stars align for another club to ‘do a Leicester’ in 2021?
Guardiola hits back at Everton over postponement statement