Chelsea vs Manchester City predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today
Manchester City’s hopes of beating Chelsea on Sunday in the Premier League could well come down to which players are available and which are out, with City facing up to five players being sidelined after positive coronavirus tests. Pep Guardiola has not revealed the names of all those who will be missing, but he still expects his side to compete against the Blues regardless of who is named in the line-up.
After a spate of recent postponements - including Burnley vs Fulham which was due to take place before the Chelsea-City fixture - Frank Lampard has said he still expects this match to take place, with Chelsea sitting two places ahead of their rivals in the league. However, it’s only goal difference separating five teams outside the top four, with Aston Villa, Southampton and West Ham all on 26 points as well.
The big calls for Chelsea will be on whether to bring German duo Timo Werner and Kai Havertz back into the side, with both players lacking form and goals of late - but Lampard has similarly called on “end product” to be the next improvement for Callum Hudson-Odoi, who has recently been part of the team again.
READ MORE: Premier League fixtures and table - all matches by date and kick-off time
A win for either side takes them into the top four, while a big enough win for each could see them go third above Spurs on goal difference, four points off Liverpool in top spot.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game at Stamford bridge.
We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.
When is the match?
The game is set to kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday, 3 January at Stamford Bridge.
Where can I watch it?
The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Ultra HD. Subscribers can also stream the match via the Sky Go app.
If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
What is the team news?
Chelsea are without Reece James, so Cesar Azpilicueta should continue at right-back. Hakim Ziyech is back in full training but it remains to be seen whether he’s fit enough for a place on the bench or whether he is given more time to recuperate after injury.
Ederson is self-isolating and both Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus have tested positive for Covid-19, meaning they’ll all miss out. Three other players have likewise received positive results but their identities are unclear at present, making it difficult to predict the City line-up. Eric Garcia is injured, meanwhile.
Predicted line-ups
CHE: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Zouma, T Silva, Chilwell; Kante, Kovacic, Mount; Hudson-Odoi, Giroud, Pulisic
MCI: Steffen; Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Mendy; Rodri, Gundogan; B Silva, De Bruyne, Sterling; Aguero
Odds
Chelsea - 11/5
Draw - 11/4
Man City - 15/11
Prediction
Much could hinge on who City’s mystery absent players are - if De Bruyne, Aguero or Dias are missing, for example, it could significantly boost Chelsea’s hopes of producing a big result. Given how tight it is at the top, it could be a very cagey encounter. Chelsea 1-1 Man City
Read More
Will stars align for another club to ‘do a Leicester’ in 2021?
Guardiola hits back at Everton over postponement statement