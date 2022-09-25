Chelsea vs Manchester City live: Score and latest updates from the Women's Super League

Ellen McLaughlin
·12 min read
Kirby - Chelsea vs Manchester City live: Score and latest updates from the Women's Super League&nbsp; - GETTY IMAGES
Kirby - Chelsea vs Manchester City live: Score and latest updates from the Women's Super League - GETTY IMAGES

  • Chelsea host Manchester City at Kingsmeadow

  • Fra Kirby opening the scoring before half time

  • Both sides seeking their first points of the season

05:22 PM

60 min: Chelsea 1 Manchester City 0

Lauren James really does like zipping past defenders.

It is much better from Chelsea now.

You feel they have control of this match for the first time.

05:20 PM

57 min: Chelsea 1 Manchester City 0

Coombs has no luck in front of goal this afternoon...

She sprints clear inside the penalty area on the right, sending in a low shot from a tight angle that Berger is equal to with something to spare.

05:17 PM

54 min: Chelsea 1 Manchester City 0

Chelsea create their first chance of the game.

As Eriksson puts in a high, deep cross from the left and Roebuck struggles to get a hold of it. She is only able to punch it away with uncertainty.

Apart from that, the visitors have been dominant so far.

05:14 PM

51 min: Chelsea 1 Manchester City 0

Manchester City press Chelsea into another defensive error and Coombs is released in the right hand side of the box.

But her strong effort to the near post is well held by Berger.

05:11 PM

48 min: Chelsea 1 Manchester City 0

That was some incredible build up play by Chelsea goalkeeper Berger.

As Eriksson puts her into danger with a difficult back pass and is under some pressure from Hemp inside her own-six yard box.

But the German calmly retrieves the ball out of trouble with a touch past the City attacker and passes the ball into midfield.

Tense stuff there...

05:06 PM

46 min: Chelsea 1 Manchester City 0

There must have been two very different team talks at the break at Kingsmeadow.

City need some clinical finishing while Chelsea need to play better.

05:05 PM

Second half

Manchester City gets us back underway.

05:03 PM

The first half in pictures

Fran Kirby -&nbsp;Chelsea vs Manchester City live: Score and latest updates from the Women's Super League - GETTY IMAGES
Fran Kirby - Chelsea vs Manchester City live: Score and latest updates from the Women's Super League - GETTY IMAGES
James (L) Coombs (R) - Chelsea vs Manchester City live: Score and latest updates from the Women's Super League&nbsp; - GETTY IMAGES
James (L) Coombs (R) - Chelsea vs Manchester City live: Score and latest updates from the Women's Super League - GETTY IMAGES
Chelsea vs Manchester City live: Score and latest updates from the Women's Super League&nbsp; - PA
Chelsea vs Manchester City live: Score and latest updates from the Women's Super League - PA

04:55 PM

HT: Chelsea 1 Manchester City 0

Referee Abigail Byrne brings an end to a thrilling half at Kingsmeadow.

You feel Chelsea have been the second best for most of this game but the champions have done what champions do.

Manchester City have had 11 chances in this first-half but the majority of them falling to Shaw. It's been a mixture of poor finishing and Chelsea goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger heroics have kept their scorecard empty so far.

It's all set up for a incredible second period- stay with us!

04:50 PM

45 min: Chelsea 1 Manchester City 0

There are four minutes to be added on at Kingsmeadow.

What an incredible half it has been!

04:49 PM

44 min: Chelsea 1 Manchester City 0

City were nearly level minutes after conceding at Kingsmeadow.

Manchester City are looking to bounce back straight away and Kelly's cross from the right finds Coombs all on her own at the back post,

Coombs goes for power but Berger gets down brilliantly at the near post to deny a certain goal.

04:47 PM

42 min: Chelsea 1 Manchester City 0

Buchanan's long ball forward caused havoc for the visitors on the right and Fleming pick up the ball for Chelsea and charge down the left.

Reiten takes over from Fleming as she goes down and squares to Kirby in the penalty box. It was a simple finish from the England who taps it home for her side.

It was the hosts first shot on the target in the game. They have been dominated by the visitors but they have nipped themselves in front.

04:44 PM

41 min: Chelsea 1 Manchester City 0

GOAAAALLLLLLLLL

It really was against the run of play but Chelsea lead!

Fran Kirby does not miss those.

04:42 PM

37 min: Chelsea 0 Manchester City 0

Manchester City are really on top now, as they are forcing Chelsea into so many errors at the back.

The visitors front three are really getting into their groove as Hemp passes to Castellanos- with the new signing teeing up Coombs on the edge of the box but Fleming is there to block the effort and concedes the corner.

04:39 PM

34 min: Chelsea 0 Manchester City 0

City winger Lauren Hemp creates another big chance against the champions.

Mjelde's backpass to Berger is sloppy and the Chelsea goalkeeper is forced into a wild miskick. Kelly picks up the ball down the left and ventures into the box, but Berger makes a strong stop at the near post.

Kelly flicks it wide from the corner and you have to say Chelsea look really uneasy at the back.

04:33 PM

30 min: Chelsea 0 Manchester City 0

As Chelsea pick up a slight injury blow with Mjelde off the pitch due to blood coming from her nose.

The visitors try to take advantage but Castenallos's cross is well held by Berger.

04:31 PM

27 min: Chelsea 0 Manchester City 0

Another big change for Manchester City.

Cuthbert gives the ball away at the edge of the box and Castellanos picks up the loose ball

The 23-year-old plays a brilliant reverse pass into Kelly's feet and suddenly she is able to find space in the box.

However, Mjelde comes across to block what looked like a certain goal for the visitors.

04:28 PM

24 min: Chelsea 0 Manchester City 0

Another chance for the visitors.

You feel Manchester City are taking over the run of play in this game now.

New signing Castellanos lets fly from around 30 yards out and is closer than Shaw's previous attempt on goal.

What an opening quarter it has been.

04:27 PM

20 min: Chelsea 0 Manchester City 0

Shaw is proving to be a real handful for the Chelsea defence and their new signing Buchanan.

The Manchester City forward stands up to the Chelsea defender on the edge of box and chests down a long ball. Shaw then swivels quickly but gets slightly underneath the ball and her shot is too high.

04:25 PM

17 min: Chelsea 0 Manchester City 0

This has been an outstanding first 17 minutes of entertainment at Kingsmeadow.

Both sides should have scored and neither team will be happy with how they've defended at times,

Surely, this won't stay at 0-0.

04:22 PM

14 min: Chelsea 0 Manchester City 0

Penalty appeal!

Shaw bursts past a couple of Chelsea challenges and tries to hurdle Buchanan and goes down.

There was clear contact but it looks like it was just outside the box.

Referee Abigail Byrne waves it away.

For sure, it wasn't a penalty but there was clear contact on the edge of the area.

The visitors could feel hard done by.

04:19 PM

12 min: Chelsea 0 Manchester City 0

Chelsea are so close to an opener here at Kingmeadow.

It was a horror backpass from Houghton and Kerr is through on goal.

The Chelsea forward squares the ball to Fran Kirby who can tap into an empty net but Aleixandri is there in the box to cut out a clear goal.

Chelsea are really warming up here...

04:15 PM

8 min: Chelsea 0 Manchester City 0

Chelsea are so dangerous in the final third, as Eriksson's deep cross finds James at the back post- but the Chelsea attacker fires the cross towards Reiten at the back post.

Steph Houghton makes a crucial block and Roebuck collects the ball. However, James did look a few yard offside but that wasn't spotted by the officials.

04:13 PM

6 min: Chelsea 0 Manchester City 0

Anyone who wanted a slow Sunday, don't visit Kingsmeadow

This is real end to end stuff!

Coombs launches a long ball up to Kelly who barges Fleming out the way and has a clear shot at goal

However Kelly's effort is tame and Berger saves easily, That was a good chance for the England star.

04:11 PM

4 min: Chelsea 0 Manchester City 0

Another attack from Chelsea- we've already had three good chances here at Kingsmeadow in the opening few minutes.

Fran Kirby releases the Sam Kerr down the right but the Australian shoots from the edge of the area, but it's an easy grab for Manchester City keeper.

04:09 PM

2 min: Chelsea 0 Manchester City 0

What a blistering start here at Kingsmeadow and now it's Manchester City turn to come forward.

Khadija Shaw shows great strength down the right and could have gone for goal, but instead tried to find Lionesses hero Chloe Kelly for tap-in.

The hosts manage to clear out for a corner, which Chelsea manger to clear.

04:06 PM

1 min: Chelsea 0 Manchester City 0

We nearly had a goal in ten seconds here at Kingsmeadow.

Bright's launch upfield is flicked on by Sam Kerr in the box but she can only fire wide.

What a good start from the hosts.

04:03 PM

Kick off

Chelsea gets us underway at Kingsmeadow

Will Emma Hayes' champions get their first points of the season or will Manchester City condemn Chelsea to a horror start?

03:59 PM

The teams are on their way out at Kingsmeadow; a quick reminder of the line ups

Chelsea: Berger, Bright, James, Reiten, Kirby, Eriksson (captain), Fleming, Mjelde, Kerr, Cuthbert, Buchanan

Subs: Musovic, Ingle, Carter, England, Svitoka, Perisset, Kaneryd, Charles, Cankovic

Manchester City: Roebuck, Casparij, Houghton, Greenwood, Ouhabi, Aleixandri, Castellanos, Coombs, Kelly, Shaw, Hemp

Subs: Maciver, Keating, Stokes, Fowler, Angeldahl, Raso, Losada, Hutchings, Blakstad

03:56 PM

Chelsea fans hail Berger at Kingsmeadow

Chelsea vs Manchester City live: Score and latest updates from the Women's Super League&nbsp; - GETTY IMAGES
Chelsea vs Manchester City live: Score and latest updates from the Women's Super League - GETTY IMAGES

There is a big cheer from the home crowd as Ann-Katrin Berger is named as the starting goalkeeper for Chelsea this afternoon.

It is her first appearance for the club since May. She announced last month she was being treated for the recurrence of thyroid cancer.

03:52 PM

'Losing last week doesn't affect Chelsea'

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes has been backing her side to bounce back against Manchester City this afternoon despite their 2-1 loss to Liverpool last weekend.

Speaking to Sky Sports

I always think there are so many leaders in the dressing room and they’re so accountable, so mature. One improvement I have seen in the team is their response to things collectively, not going inwards. Everybody’s really given the best they can this week.

“What we’ve been talking about internally, in terms of how we want to control the game, has to improve. I want to see our team implement what we work so hard on in training.

“We know that there are two top teams on show. It’s a sell-out crowd and I’m sure both teams will create great entertainment.”

03:47 PM

The atmosphere is building at Kingsmeadow

Chelsea supporter (C) - Chelsea vs Manchester City live: Score and latest updates from the Women's Super League&nbsp; - GETTY IMAGES
Chelsea supporter (C) - Chelsea vs Manchester City live: Score and latest updates from the Women's Super League - GETTY IMAGES

03:45 PM

Warm ups are underway

Chloe Kelly -&nbsp;Chelsea vs Manchester City live: Score and latest updates from the Women's Super League - GETTY IMAGES
Chloe Kelly - Chelsea vs Manchester City live: Score and latest updates from the Women's Super League - GETTY IMAGES
Sam Kerr (R) Fran Kirby( L) -&nbsp;Chelsea vs Manchester City live: Score and latest updates from the Women's Super League - GETTY IMAGES
Sam Kerr (R) Fran Kirby( L) - Chelsea vs Manchester City live: Score and latest updates from the Women's Super League - GETTY IMAGES
Sam Kerr (L) - Chelsea vs Manchester City live: Score and latest updates from the Women's Super League&nbsp; - GETTY IMAGES
Sam Kerr (L) - Chelsea vs Manchester City live: Score and latest updates from the Women's Super League - GETTY IMAGES

03:35 PM

Manchester City starting XI

Manchester City: Roebuck, Casparij, Houghton, Greenwood, Ouhabi, Aleixandri, Castellanos, Coombs, Kelly, Shaw, Hemp

Subs: Maciver, Keating, Stokes, Fowler, Angeldahl, Raso, Losada, Hutchings, Blakstad

03:33 PM

Chelsea starting XI

Chelsea: Berger, Bright, James, Reiten, Kirby, Eriksson (captain), Fleming, Mjelde, Kerr, Cuthbert, Buchanan

Subs: Musovic, Ingle, Carter, England, Svitoka, Perisset, Kaneryd, Charles, Cankovic

03:30 PM

Good afternoon

Following defeat to a newly promoted Liverpool last weekend. Chelsea will be looking to get their title defence up and running when they host Manchester City this afternoon.

Like their opponents, the visitors are also searching for their first points of the season after losing 4-3 to Aston Villa on the opening day.

After claiming a third consecutive WSL title last season, the reigning champions would have been hopeful of beginning the new campaign with a victory when they faced newly-promoted Liverpool last weekend.

Chelsea looked well set to clinch all three points when Fran Kirby dispatched her third minute penalty, but Liverpool turned the game on its head in the second half.

Katie Stengal levelled from the spot in the 67th minute and when Liverpool were awarded the third penalty of the game in the closing stages. Stengal assumed responsibility once again to condemn Chelsea to a 2-1 defeat.

Ahead of their first home match, Chelsea can take confidence from the fact that they have won 14 of their 15 home league games.

Unlike the rest of the WSL, Manchester City are already three games into the 2022-23 season after being involved in Champions League qualifying, which began with a 6-1 win over Tomiris Turan.

However, Manchester City's Champions League journey quickly ended by Real Madrid who claimed a 1-0 victory. Since their eliminatio, Gareth Taylor's side had nearly month to prepare for their season opener against Aston Villa.

There are too many games to play to definitively state that a loss would end any potential title challenge, but Chelsea needed until the last day of the season to recover the three points lost to Arsenal in last year’s home opener — a six-point gap could be a serious obstacle.

This is, however, the first meeting of the presumed “Big 3”. Taking points off a direct rival is always crucial, a sensation surely heightened by the prospect of also throwing the first mound of dirt on one’s title chances.

So, join us for kick off at 4pm!

Latest Stories

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • Favourite Oh Well captures third running of Mohawk Million

    CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Oh Well was the class of the Mohawk Million on Saturday night. American Tim Tetrick drove the 3/5 favourite to a solid two-and-a-half length victory at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Starting on the rail, Tetrick had Oh Well standing third halfway through the race before taking the lead from Oh Look Magic with a quarter-mile to go. And the outcome was never in doubt as Oh Well claimed the race for two-year-old trotters in a stakes record-tying 1:53.4. Silly Me Hanover, at 42/1 odds,

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Pascal Siakam supporting law students in latest charitable initiative

    Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wants to bridge the gap between young lawyers and organizations working towards positive social change.

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • Canada's Dabrowski advances to doubles final at Pan Pacific Open alongside Olmos

    The 2022 doubles season is becoming one to remember for Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski as she approaches a second consecutive doubles title and third of the season at the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo. Dabrowski, 30, and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos defeated Demi Schuurs of the Netherlands and Desirae Krawczyk of the United States 7-6 (6), 6-3 in the semifinals on Saturday, booking their spot in Sunday's final. The North American pair won 65 per cent of their service points and served three ace

  • Maple Leafs hoping Murray-Samsonov tandem the answer to crease question mark

    TORONTO — Ilya Samsonov made a couple acrobatic saves during his first official on-ice session with the Maple Leafs. A few hours later, it was Matt Murray's turn to set up shop in the same crease as Toronto's second training camp group went through the paces. Kept apart Thursday, the organization is banking on a goaltending duo with plenty to prove coming together in tandem to stabilize hockey's most important position — and by far the Leafs' biggest question mark heading into the new season. "B

  • Deanne Rose's injury a blow to Canadian women's 2023 World Cup preparations

    Overcoming setbacks is nothing new for Canadian women's team forward Deanne Rose. Rose, a native of Alliston, Ont., made the decision in 2014 to quit the sport after being cut from Canada's Under-15 team, which at the time was overseen by current senior team coach Bev Priestman. A promising career appeared to have ended before it even started. But her life took an unexpected turn when she was invited to train with Canada's Under-17 side in 2015. Things went so well that by the end of the year sh

  • Defenceman Brady Keeper vows to be 'better than ever' in return to Canucks' camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — A year after a heinous injury scuttled his hockey season, Brady Keeper is back with the Vancouver Canucks — and looking to cement his spot on the team. The 26-year-old defenceman lay on the ice, screaming in pain after breaking both the tibia and fibia in his left leg at the end of training camp last September. It was his first injury in his professional hockey career, and one that forced a second abbreviated season in a row after COVID-19 curtailed the previous campaign. "It wa

  • Hockey Canada facing backlash for survey on sexual assault allegations

    A recent survey distributed by Hockey Canada has left some shaking their heads over what they see as out-of-touch questions about the organization's handling of sexual assault allegations. The survey, which CBC News has seen, was distributed to parents, volunteers and coaches, seeking to gauge opinions on the sport's national body. It has been under intense scrutiny since news broke this spring of an alleged sexual assault following a 2018 gala in London, Ont., involving eight unidentified playe

  • WHL roundup: Winnipeg better late than ever against Brandon

    BRANDON, Man. — Josh Medernach's second goal of the game, scored at 18:26 of the third period, allowed the Winnipeg ICE to force overtime in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at Westoba Place. And Zach Benson's goal with 6.7 seconds left in overtime gave the ICE a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings. Scoring for Brandon were Brett Hyland, Mason Ward and Nolan Ritchie. Hyland also chipped in with two assists. Evan Friesen had the other Winnipeg goal. Brandon led 1-0

  • Homan eliminated at PointsBet Invitational after losing draw to the button

    FREDERICTON — Rachel Homan's third-seeded team was eliminated from the PointsBet Invitational Friday after dropping a 7-6 decision to Kristie Moore's sixth-seeded side. Moore, who's filling in for absent skip Casey Scheidegger, scored two points in the ninth end and held Homan to a single in the 10th. Since traditional extra ends are not used at this event, Moore sealed the victory by finding the rings with her draw to the button after Homan's throw was short of the paint. "I knew that that was

  • Hickey scores twice, Huneault posts shutout as Canada beats Czechs to open International Para Hockey Cup

    Canada's Para hockey team got off to a strong start at the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over host Czech Republic on Saturday in Ostrava. Three-time Paralympian Liam Hickey scored a pair of goals, including an empty-netter to close out the victory, while Mathieu Lelièvre scored his first goal with Team Canada to provide insurance in the third period. The Canadians took control following a scoreless first period and finished with 25 shots on goal. Jean-François Huneault recorded th

  • Behave or say goodbye to Panda Game, officials warn students

    Students need to tame their Panda Game celebrations if they want the tradition to continue beyond this year, says Coun. Mathieu Fleury as the countdown to kickoff begins. Following last fall's clash between the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees and Carleton Ravens, thousands of people descended on the Sandy Hill area. At one point revellers flipped a vehicle. Seven people ended up in hospital, while eight others faced charges ranging from mischief to rioting to participating in an unlawful assembly.

  • Hockey Canada reveals large chunk of player insurance fees go to National Equity Fund

    Hockey Canada has revealed that over 65 per cent of player insurance fees go toward the organization's National Equity Fund. In a letter to MP Peter Julian obtained by The Canadian Press, Hockey Canada president and chief executive officer Scott Smith provided a breakdown of how registration and insurance fees are allocated. General liability insurance ($8.90), director's and officers insurance ($2) and safety/admin ($2.75) are allocated to the National Equity Fund and make up $13.65 of the $20.

  • B.C. Lions look to cement first CFL playoff berth since 2018

    A season sweep of the Calgary Stampeders would take the B.C. Lions somewhere they haven't been in a while. B.C. (9-3) hosts Calgary (8-5) on Saturday night to complete a home-and-home series. The Lions are 2-0 versus the Stampeders this year following last week's 31-29 overtime decision at McMahon Stadium. B.C. took the first meeting 41-40 on Aug. 13, rallying from a 33-21 fourth-quarter deficit at McMahon Stadium. A win at B.C. Place Stadium would earn the Lions their first CFL playoff spot sin