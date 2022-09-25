Chelsea vs Manchester City LIVE: Women's Super League result, final score and reaction

(Getty Images)

Chelsea registered their first points of the Women’s Super League season as Fran Kirby’s finish and a Maren Mjelde penalty saw the defending champions defeat Manchester City 2-0 at Kingsmeadow.

Kirby struck the opener in the 42nd minute and Mjelde added a spot-kick with 12 minutes of normal time remaining as Emma Hayes’ side bounced back from the shock 2-1 loss at Liverpool in their campaign opener last Sunday.

Gareth Taylor’s City created a number of chances, particularly in the first half, which included a Laura Coombs shot that Ann-Katrin Berger did superbly to divert against a post, but they were unable to save themselves from another loss following last weekend’s 4-3 reverse at Aston Villa.

We will bring you all the reaction and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Chelsea vs Man City: LIVE WSL updates

Chelsea XI: Berger, Brighton, James, Reiten, Kirby, eriksson, Fleming, Mjelde, Kerr, Cuthbert, Buchanan

Man City XI: Roebuck, Casparij, Houghton, Greenwood, Ouahabi, Aleixandri, Castellanos, Coombs, Kelly, Shaw, Hemp

GOAL! 41’ - Kirby rolls in the opener after quick break down Chelsea left

GOAL! 79’ - Mjelde bangs a penalty top corner to double Blues’ lead

Fran Kirby scores as Chelsea bounce back to beat Manchester City in WSL

Chelsea FC Women 2 - 0 Manchester City WFC

Fran Kirby scores as Chelsea bounce back to beat Manchester City in WSL

18:32 , Karl Matchett

Chelsea registered their first points of the Women’s Super League season as Fran Kirby’s finish and a Maren Mjelde penalty saw the defending champions defeat Manchester City 2-0 at Kingsmeadow.

Kirby struck the opener in the 42nd minute and Mjelde added a spot-kick with 12 minutes of normal time remaining as Emma Hayes’ side bounced back from the shock 2-1 loss at Liverpool in their campaign opener last Sunday.

Gareth Taylor’s City created a number of chances, particularly in the first half, which included a Laura Coombs shot that Ann-Katrin Berger did superbly to divert against a post, but they were unable to save themselves from another loss following last weekend’s 4-3 reverse at Aston Villa.

Story continues

Kirby scores as Chelsea bounce back to beat Manchester City in WSL

Chelsea vs Manchester City

17:56 , admin

Match ends, Chelsea Women 2, Manchester City Women 0.

Chelsea vs Manchester City

17:55 , admin

Second Half ends, Chelsea Women 2, Manchester City Women 0.

Chelsea vs Manchester City

17:54 , admin

Offside, Chelsea Women. Ann-Katrin Berger tries a through ball, but Sam Kerr is caught offside.

Chelsea vs Manchester City

17:53 , admin

Substitution, Chelsea Women. Johanna Rytting Kaneryd replaces Lauren James.

Chelsea vs Manchester City

17:53 , admin

Foul by Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea Women).

Chelsea vs Manchester City

17:48 , admin

Substitution, Chelsea Women. Niamh Charles replaces Guro Reiten.

Chelsea vs Manchester City

17:48 , admin

Substitution, Chelsea Women. Ève Périsset replaces Maren Mjelde.

Chelsea vs Manchester City

17:47 , admin

Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Chelsea vs Manchester City

17:45 , admin

Substitution, Manchester City Women. Julie Blakstad replaces Khadija Shaw.

Chelsea vs Manchester City

17:45 , admin

Substitution, Manchester City Women. María Losada replaces Laia Aleixandri.

Chelsea vs Manchester City

17:45 , admin

Attempt missed. Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Guro Reiten with a cross following a set piece situation.

Chelsea vs Manchester City

17:44 , admin

Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Chelsea vs Manchester City

17:41 , admin

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Magdalena Eriksson.

Chelsea vs Manchester City

17:41 , admin

Lauren James (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Chelsea vs Manchester City

17:41 , admin

Attempt blocked. Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Greenwood.

Chelsea vs Manchester City

17:40 , admin

Foul by Maren Mjelde (Chelsea Women).

Chelsea vs Manchester City

17:40 , admin

Substitution, Manchester City Women. Hayley Raso replaces Lauren Hemp.

Chelsea vs Manchester City

17:39 , admin

Goal! Chelsea Women 2, Manchester City Women 0. Maren Mjelde (Chelsea Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

Chelsea vs Manchester City

17:38 , admin

Penalty conceded by Leila Ouahabi (Manchester City Women) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

Chelsea vs Manchester City

17:38 , admin

Attempt blocked. Sophie Ingle (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Chelsea vs Manchester City

17:38 , admin

Attempt blocked. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Kerr.

Chelsea vs Manchester City

17:35 , admin

Attempt saved. Lauren James (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Kerr.

Chelsea vs Manchester City

17:33 , admin

Attempt missed. Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Millie Bright.

Chelsea vs Manchester City

17:31 , admin

Attempt missed. Lauren James (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

Chelsea vs Manchester City

17:29 , admin

Offside, Chelsea Women. Fran Kirby tries a through ball, but Sam Kerr is caught offside.

Chelsea vs Manchester City

17:27 , admin

Foul by Maren Mjelde (Chelsea Women).

Chelsea vs Manchester City

17:26 , admin

Substitution, Chelsea Women. Sophie Ingle replaces Jessie Fleming.

Chelsea vs Manchester City

17:24 , admin

Foul by Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women).

Chelsea vs Manchester City

17:21 , admin

Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Leila Ouahabi.

Chelsea vs Manchester City

17:20 , admin

Foul by Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women).

Chelsea vs Manchester City

17:18 , admin

Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Chelsea vs Manchester City

17:18 , admin

Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Chelsea vs Manchester City

17:17 , admin

Foul by Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women).

Chelsea vs Manchester City

17:13 , admin

Leila Ouahabi (Manchester City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Chelsea vs Manchester City

17:13 , admin

Lauren James (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Chelsea vs Manchester City

17:13 , admin

Attempt saved. Laura Coombs (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Laia Aleixandri.

Chelsea vs Manchester City

17:11 , admin

Attempt missed. Laia Aleixandri (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Chloe Kelly with a cross following a corner.

Chelsea vs Manchester City

17:10 , admin

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Millie Bright.

Chelsea vs Manchester City

17:07 , admin

Offside, Chelsea Women. Ann-Katrin Berger tries a through ball, but Sam Kerr is caught offside.

Chelsea vs Manchester City

17:06 , admin

Second Half begins Chelsea Women 1, Manchester City Women 0.

Chelsea vs Manchester City

16:49 , admin

First Half ends, Chelsea Women 1, Manchester City Women 0.

Chelsea vs Manchester City

16:47 , admin

Foul by Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women).

Chelsea vs Manchester City

16:45 , admin

Offside, Chelsea Women. Erin Cuthbert tries a through ball, but Sam Kerr is caught offside.

Chelsea vs Manchester City

16:44 , admin

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Millie Bright.

Chelsea vs Manchester City

16:45 , admin

Attempt blocked. Laura Coombs (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.

Chelsea vs Manchester City

16:44 , admin

Attempt saved. Laura Coombs (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Chelsea vs Manchester City

16:43 , admin

Goal! Chelsea Women 1, Manchester City Women 0. Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Guro Reiten.

Chelsea vs Manchester City

16:40 , admin

Foul by Deyna Castellanos (Manchester City Women).

Chelsea vs Manchester City

16:40 , admin

Attempt saved. Deyna Castellanos (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Chelsea vs Manchester City

16:38 , admin

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Jessie Fleming.

Chelsea vs Manchester City

16:38 , admin

Attempt blocked. Laura Coombs (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Deyna Castellanos.

Chelsea vs Manchester City

16:35 , admin

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Ann-Katrin Berger.

Chelsea vs Manchester City

16:37 , admin

Attempt saved. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.

Chelsea vs Manchester City

16:34 , admin

Attempt blocked. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Chelsea vs Manchester City

16:29 , admin

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Maren Mjelde.

Chelsea vs Manchester City

16:29 , admin

Attempt blocked. Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Deyna Castellanos.

Chelsea vs Manchester City

16:27 , admin

Leila Ouahabi (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Chelsea vs Manchester City

16:25 , admin

Foul by Deyna Castellanos (Manchester City Women).

Chelsea vs Manchester City

16:25 , admin

Attempt missed. Deyna Castellanos (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is high and wide to the left.

Chelsea vs Manchester City

16:23 , admin

Attempt missed. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box.

Chelsea vs Manchester City

16:20 , admin

Attempt missed. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box.

Chelsea vs Manchester City

16:20 , admin

Laia Aleixandri (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Chelsea vs Manchester City

16:18 , admin

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Maren Mjelde.

Chelsea vs Manchester City

16:17 , admin

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Millie Bright.

Chelsea vs Manchester City

16:17 , admin

Attempt blocked. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Chelsea vs Manchester City

16:13 , admin

Attempt blocked. Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Kerr.

Chelsea vs Manchester City

16:09 , admin

Foul by Deyna Castellanos (Manchester City Women).

Chelsea vs Manchester City

16:08 , admin

Attempt saved. Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Laura Coombs.

Chelsea vs Manchester City

16:06 , admin

Attempt missed. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Fran Kirby.

Chelsea vs Manchester City

16:04 , admin

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Jessie Fleming.

Chelsea vs Manchester City

16:04 , admin

Attempt blocked. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Chelsea vs Manchester City

16:02 , admin

Attempt missed. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Guro Reiten.

Chelsea vs Manchester City

16:01 , admin

First Half begins.

Chelsea vs Man City: Confirmed line-ups in WSL fixture

15:28 , Karl Matchett

Confirmed teams!

Chelsea XI: Berger, Brighton, James, Reiten, Kirby, eriksson, Fleming, Mjelde, Kerr, Cuthbert, Buchanan

Man City XI: Roebuck, Casparij, Houghton, Greenwood, Ouahabi, Aleixandri, Castellanos, Coombs, Kelly, Shaw, Hemp

Today's Chelsea team to take on Man City! 💪#CFCW pic.twitter.com/mjhZ9Fe2sM — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) September 25, 2022

Chelsea vs Manchester City

15:30 , admin

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Chelsea vs Manchester City

15:00 , admin

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.