Chelsea vs Manchester City live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today
Chelsea host Manchester City on Sunday afternoon in the big game of the Premier League weekend. Both sides are outside the top four ahead of kick-off, but either one could end the day as high as third if they get the right result, with most of the top half separated by just a few points.
Frank Lampard’s team have only won one of the last five and drew with Aston Villa in the last fixture, leaving them sixth, while City beat Newcastle in their most recent match. Since then, Manchester City have seen a spate of players test positive for coronavirus and have had a match postponed, but Pep Guardiola still feels they have enough resources to go toe-to-toe with Chelsea regardless.
City are down in eighth, though they have at least one game in hand over teams above them and two games in most cases.
Despite some goalscoring issues this season, Guardiola’s team have picked up back-to-back wins and lost only twice this term, while also being possessed of the best defensive record in the league.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game at Stamford bridge.
When is the match?
The game is set to kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday, 3 January at Stamford Bridge.
Where can I watch it?
The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Ultra HD. Subscribers can also stream the match via the Sky Go app.
If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
What is the team news?
Chelsea are without Reece James, so Cesar Azpilicueta should continue at right-back. Hakim Ziyech is back in full training but it remains to be seen whether he’s fit enough for a place on the bench or whether he is given more time to recuperate after injury.
Ederson is self-isolating and both Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus have tested positive for Covid-19, meaning they’ll all miss out. Three other players have likewise received positive results but their identities are unclear at present, making it difficult to predict the City line-up. Eric Garcia is injured, meanwhile.
Predicted line-ups
CHE: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Zouma, T Silva, Chilwell; Kante, Kovacic, Mount; Hudson-Odoi, Giroud, Pulisic
MCI: Steffen; Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Mendy; Rodri, Gundogan; B Silva, De Bruyne, Sterling; Aguero
Odds
Chelsea - 11/5
Draw - 11/4
Man City - 15/11
Prediction
Much could hinge on who City’s mystery absent players are - if De Bruyne, Aguero or Dias are missing, for example, it could significantly boost Chelsea’s hopes of producing a big result. Given how tight it is at the top, it could be a very cagey encounter. Chelsea 1-1 Man City
