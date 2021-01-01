Chelsea vs Man City: Prediction, TV channel, live stream, team news, time, h2h results, odds
Sunday’s heavyweight Premier League clash between Chelsea and Manchester City is set to go ahead at this stage, though both clubs are currently dealing with Covid-19 cases.
City saw Monday’s trip to Everton postponed following further positive coronavirus tests and are set to have five players unavailable for this weekend’s visit to Stamford Bridge.
Hosts Chelsea are also dealing with two positive results returned by staff members, though Frank Lampard’s playing squad are not affected.
The Blues are in need of a win to kickstart 2021 after finishing the previous calendar year on a run of just one win in five matches that dropped them to sixth and seven points adrift of leaders Liverpool.
Carabao Cup semi-finalists City are level on points with Chelsea but two spots below them in eighth due to an inferior goal difference, though now have two games in hand and are riding a three-match winning streak across all competitions.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Chelsea vs Manchester City is scheduled for a 4:30pm GMT kick-off on Sunday, January 3, 2021.
The match will be played behind closed doors at Stamford Bridge with no fans in attendance due to London being under Tier 4 coronavirus restrictions.
How to watch Chelsea vs Man City
TV channel: The match is being shown live on Sky Sports’ Main Event and Premier League channels, with coverage beginning at 4:15pm after the meeting between Newcastle and Leicester.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can stream the contest via the Sky website or SkyGo app.
Chelsea vs Man City team news
Chelsea - who made six changes for the draw with Aston Villa on Monday, their second match in 48 hours - will again be without right-back Reece James, who is dealing with a small hamstring injury.
However, a huge boost comes with the news that Hakim Ziyech is fit to feature, though Lampard says he will have to make a decision over whether or not the influential Moroccan playmaker is ready to start.
Chelsea predicted XI (4-3-3): Mendy; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Thiago, Chilwell; Kante, Jorginho, Mount; Hudson-Odoi, Abraham, Pulisic
City duo Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus’ positive coronavirus tests were confirmed on Christmas Day, while goalkeeper Ederson has also announced that he is self-isolating. It remains to be seen which other players the visitors will be missing on that front.
German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan should be fit to play after a foot issue, but centre-back Eric Garcia is doubtful and will face a late fitness test.
Man City predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Zinchenko; Rodri, Fernandinho; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Sterling; Aguero
Chelsea vs Man City prediction: 2-1 home win
Chelsea have been well below par of late, with that 3-1 London derby defeat by lowly Arsenal on Boxing Day a particular low point.
However, facing a weakened City side that have been so disrupted by that Covid-19 outbreak could offer them the opportunity to begin the New Year with a positive result.
Chelsea are second only to leaders Liverpool in the home form table, though City have suffered just one top-flight defeat on the road all season.
Chelsea vs Man City head to head (h2h) Premier League results
Chelsea wins: 26
Man City wins: 13
Draws: 7
Last meeting: Chelsea 2-1 Man City (25/06/20)
Chelsea vs Man City odds and betting tips
Chelsea win: 21/10
Man City win: 6/5
Draw: 13/5
Chelsea to win 2-1: 9/1
Odds (subject to change) via Betfair Exchange.
