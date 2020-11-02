Chelsea vs Man City LIVE stream and TV channel: How to watch the FA Youth Cup Final





Chelsea and Manchester City’s brightest young talents go head to head this evening with silverware on offer in the FA Youth Cup Final.





Chelsea’s Under-18s saw off Manchester United in the semi-finals, and are aiming to once again win the trophy they lifted five years in a row from 2014 to 2018.





Man City boss Carlos Vicens had told his players to show 'no fear' against Chelsea, and the final promises to be a real battle between two of England's top youth academies.





How to watch





TV channel: The match will be televised on BT Sport 1, with coverage from 7pm.





Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.





