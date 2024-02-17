Chelsea vs Man City LIVE: WSL result and reaction after Khadija Shaw earns visitors a crucial victory

Manchester City blew the Women’s Super League title race wide open after Khadija Shaw netted the winner in a 1-0 victory over Chelsea that took them level on points with the four-time defending champions at the summit.

The Jamaica international extended her Golden Boot-leading tally to 14 goals in 13 appearances, two more than Chelsea’s Lauren James, who was largely quiet in front of a sold-out Kingsmeadow.

Chelsea had what might have been an all-important penalty shout dismissed before the break and it took an outstanding effort by City keeper Khiara Keating to keep out the Blues in a thrilling second-half stoppage-time surge.

The top two sides head into their last eight matches level on 34 points and even on goal difference, with Chelsea’s 41 goals five more than City’s total, allowing them to remain leaders for another week.

Follow all the live action in the blog below, and get the latest odds and tips here.

WSL Chelsea vs Man City LIVE

Chelsea host Manchester City in potential WSL title decider, live on BBC Two and iPlayer

Leaders Chelsea sit three points clear of second-placed City in Women’s Super League title race

Full time: Chelsea 0-1 Man City

14’ GOAL! Shaw fires City in front after Park dispossess Cuthbert (CHE 0-1 MCI)

Chelsea XI: Hampton, Charles, Carter, Bjorn, Lawrence, Leupolz, Cuthbert (c), Reiten, James, Kirby, Ramirez

Manchester City XI: Keating, Aleixandri, Greenwood (C), Coombs, Kelly, Hemp, Ouahabi, Park, Casparij, Shaw, Hasegawa

Chelsea FC Women 0 - 1 Manchester City WFC

Man City’s coming-of-age night provides twist to WSL title race

Friday 16 February 2024 21:41 , Sonia Twigg

Here is the match report from The Independent’s Jamie Braidwood at Kingsmeadow:

In Emma Hayes’s final season at Chelsea, the Women’s Super League will be going down to the wire again. Though for the wider observers, they will have Manchester City to thank for that after Gareth Taylor’s side defeated the four-time reigning champions at Kingsmeadow to blow the title race wide open. Chelsea could have gone six points clear with victory but the hosts were flat and strangely subdued. City rose to the occasion and deservedly joined Chelsea at the top of the table, level on points with eight games to go.

Story continues

FT: Chelsea 0-1 Man City

Friday 16 February 2024 21:16 , Sonia Twigg

Full time: City manage to hold on to their slender lead and claim victory to put them level on both points and goal difference with Chelsea at the top of the WSL table.

City were by far the better side in the first half, taking the lead through Shaw, but Chelsea may feel aggrieved that a clumsy challenge by Alex Greenwood on Ramires did not result in a spot-kick.

In the second half, Chelsea tried to push for an equaliser, but City remained strong defensively.

Chelsea 0-1 Man City

Friday 16 February 2024 21:14 , Sonia Twigg

90+7 mins: James blasts a hopeful chance way over the bar, and that will give City a chance to reset and waste crucial seconds.

Keating kicks the ball into touch.

Chelsea 0-1 Man City

Friday 16 February 2024 21:13 , Sonia Twigg

90+7 mins: City have everyone back and Chelsea will just keep coming until the final whistle blows, but there’s not long left now.

Chelsea 0-1 Man City

Friday 16 February 2024 21:12 , Sonia Twigg

90+5 mins: How has that not gone in! City have been absolutely throwing their bodies on the line, it was a stunning double save from Keating and then the defenders scramble the ball away.

That has absolutely kept her side’s advantage in tact.

Chelsea 0-1 Man City

Friday 16 February 2024 21:11 , Sonia Twigg

90+5 mins: Coombs has come off and Demi Stokes will make her second appearance in the WSL this season.

Chelsea 0-1 Man City

Friday 16 February 2024 21:10 , Sonia Twigg

90+3 mins: A miss-timed cross and Keating has the ball, that will waste precious seconds as far as Chelsea are concerned.

Chelsea 0-1 Man City

Friday 16 February 2024 21:09 , Sonia Twigg

90+3 mins: Chelsea have a corner, City block the ball a number of times before Coombs hoofs it clear up to the hosts’ goalkeeper.

Chelsea 0-1 Man City

Friday 16 February 2024 21:07 , Sonia Twigg

90+1 mins: There will be nine minutes of added time

Chelsea 0-1 Man City

Friday 16 February 2024 21:07 , Sonia Twigg

90 mins: Aleixandri it was who was involved in that clash, not Hemp, and she struggled to shake it off and has been substituted.

Chelsea 0-1 Man City

Friday 16 February 2024 21:03 , Sonia Twigg

87 mins: Lauren James is now down receiving treatment and time is running out for Chelsea to level the match.

Chelsea 0-1 Man City

Friday 16 February 2024 21:03 , Sonia Twigg

86 mins: It’s easy to see why City have such an impressive defensive record this season, they are so well-organised at the back and are just cutting out all the chances for the home side to try and equalise.

Chelsea 0-1 Man City

Friday 16 February 2024 21:00 , Sonia Twigg

83 mins: City have to hold their nerve to head the ball gently back to the goalkeeper, that was holding their nerve to the max, it could have gone so badly wrong.

Lauren James has been booked for obstruction of an attempted kick from the goalkeeper.

Chelsea 0-1 Man City

Friday 16 February 2024 20:57 , Sonia Twigg

80 mins: City are just clearing their lines and trying to keep the ball away from the players in blue as long as they can. There are less than 10 minutes of normal time for the current league leaders to find an equaliser.

Chelsea 0-1 Man City

Friday 16 February 2024 20:54 , Sonia Twigg

77 mins: Chance! That just teed up for Carter on the edge of the box, it was pulled back expertly, but her strike just flashed across the far post and out.

Chelsea 0-1 Man City

Friday 16 February 2024 20:53 , Sonia Twigg

76 mins: Just a reminder of who Chelsea are missing, Sam Kerr and Millie Bright have just been shown in the stands.

But they are building again. City have all players behind the ball, including striker Shaw.

Chelsea 0-1 Man City

Friday 16 February 2024 20:51 , Sonia Twigg

74 mins: Chelsea just haven’t been able to find their feet in this game, although they have been having more of the ball in the last 15 minutes or so.

Chelsea 0-1 Man City

Friday 16 February 2024 20:48 , Sonia Twigg

72 mins: City do break, Casparij on the overlap creates space for herself to have a shot, she has yet to score for the club, but that effort was way off target.

Chelsea 0-1 Man City

Friday 16 February 2024 20:47 , Sonia Twigg

70 mins: Chelsea are really pushing to find a way back into the game, but City are organised and the home side will have to be wary of their threat on the break.

Chelsea 0-1 Man City

Friday 16 February 2024 20:45 , Sonia Twigg

69 mins: Hemp takes it short and Kelly crosses it, but the ball is headed over the bar by Aleixandri.

Chelsea 0-1 Man City

Friday 16 February 2024 20:44 , Sonia Twigg

68 mins: Jess Carter does well to prevent Lauren Hemp putting in a cross, but City will have a corner.

Chelsea 0-1 Man City

Friday 16 February 2024 20:42 , Sonia Twigg

66 mins: Keating is just down receiving a bit of treatment.

Chelsea 0-1 Man City

Friday 16 February 2024 20:39 , Sonia Twigg

63 mins: On second look that probably was the right decision for that penalty shout.

The crowd are starting to get involved to urge their side home. Emma Hayes has made two substitutions to try and make that happen.

Chelsea 0-1 Man City

Friday 16 February 2024 20:38 , Sonia Twigg

61 mins: Another Chelsea penalty shout, James went down in the box, but did the foul happen outside?

That’s the second time in the game the home side have had a shout for a spot-kick.

Chelsea 0-1 Man City

Friday 16 February 2024 20:35 , Sonia Twigg

58 mins: And a chance at the other end, this game is opening up a bit, but Keating was quick off her line to get to the ball ahead of Fran Kirby, a good ball from Charles.

Chelsea 0-1 Man City

Friday 16 February 2024 20:34 , Sonia Twigg

57 mins: City have a chance, and Coombs takes on a shot from just outside the area, but it was straight at Hampton who gathers comfortably.

Chelsea 0-1 Man City

Friday 16 February 2024 20:32 , Sonia Twigg

55 mins: If the score stays like this, City will go level on points with Emma Hayes’ team.

Chelsea 0-1 Man City

Friday 16 February 2024 20:28 , Sonia Twigg

52 mins: A chance for City, the cross came in from the left and towards Shaw, she goes low with her head but the ball was just ahead of the striker.

Chelsea 0-1 Man City

Friday 16 February 2024 20:26 , Sonia Twigg

49 mins: Chelsea have started this half with a lot more energy than the first, and Ramirez almost got away from Greenwood, but after passing her, the attempted cross could not find one of the players in blue in the centre.

Chelsea 0-1 Man City

Friday 16 February 2024 20:24 , Sonia Twigg

47 mins: Almost a good opportunity for Chelsea, James drove forward and tried to pick out Ramires, but City were able to clear.

Chelsea 0-1 Man City

Friday 16 February 2024 20:22 , Sonia Twigg

46 mins: The second half is underway

HT: Chelsea 0-1 Man City

Friday 16 February 2024 20:15 , Sonia Twigg

The second half is going to get underway shortly.

HT: Chelsea 0-1 Man City

Friday 16 February 2024 20:12 , Sonia Twigg

Here are some photos from the first half, including the penalty shout for Chelsea that wasn’t given.

The penalty incident (Getty Images)

Khadija Shaw scored the only goal of the first half (Getty Images)

It has been a hard-contested clash (Getty Images)

HT: Chelsea 0-1 Man City

Friday 16 February 2024 20:07 , Sonia Twigg

Half time: Chelsea have not looked comfortable in this match so far, and a far cry from the usual dominance you come to expect from Emma Hayes’ side at Kingsmeadow.

City lead and have dominated the chances, while Chelsea will be wanting to get Lauren James onto the ball more in the second half.

The hosts have not lost for three years at Kingsmeadow, but that impressive run might be under threat.

Chelsea 0-1 Man City

Friday 16 February 2024 20:03 , Sonia Twigg

45+2 mins: Kelly goes for a shot from out on the wing, but she has a corner from it.

Chelsea 0-1 Man City

Friday 16 February 2024 20:01 , Sonia Twigg

45 mins: There will undoubtedly be some added time at the end of the first half when Shaw received treatment. But this half has been all Manchester City.

Four minutes of added time.

Chelsea 0-1 Man City

Friday 16 February 2024 19:59 , Sonia Twigg

43 mins: Chance! Cuthbert takes a chance from the edge of the box, a touch first and then tries to find the back of the net, she got power on the strike, but it was just wide of the target.

Chelsea 0-1 Man City

Friday 16 February 2024 19:57 , Sonia Twigg

42 mins: Shaw does come back on, which is good news for Man City.

Chelsea 0-1 Man City

Friday 16 February 2024 19:57 , Sonia Twigg

41 mins: Play restarts, but Shaw has yet to come back on.

Chelsea 0-1 Man City

Friday 16 February 2024 19:56 , Sonia Twigg

40 mins: Shaw is taking her time getting to her feet here, while the Chelsea players receive instructions.

Chelsea 0-1 Man City

Friday 16 February 2024 19:54 , Sonia Twigg

38 mins: Concern for City! Shaw was hit hard when going for a header and has stayed down on the ground.

She is now receiving treatment, but not only could this change the match, it could change the course of the season.

Chelsea 0-1 Man City

Friday 16 February 2024 19:53 , Sonia Twigg

37 mins: Lauren Hemp runs back to help out defending and prevent what briefly threatened to turn into a promising Chelsea move.

Chelsea 0-1 Man City

Friday 16 February 2024 19:50 , Sonia Twigg

34 mins: Chance! Neither side are pulling back in the challenges, and Chelsea are just trying to get James on the ball after she has been largely anonymous so far.

The ball comes to Kirby who tries to curl the ball into the far corner, but it skews just wide of the post.

Chelsea 0-1 Man City

Friday 16 February 2024 19:47 , Sonia Twigg

30 mins: Chelsea have a penalty shout! Ramires was brought down in the area under a clumsy challenge from Greenwood, but the referee has waived play on.

No VAR or anything similar in this match, but Chelsea might have a chip on their shoulder after that.

Chelsea 0-1 Man City

Friday 16 February 2024 19:45 , Sonia Twigg

29 mins: Kelly was involved in a heavy challenge that received a deserved free-kick just inside the Chelsea half.

But it’s Alex Greenwood who has been in the thick of things. She has positioned herself well to cut out balls and timed her tackles exceptionally so far.

Chelsea 0-1 Man City

Friday 16 February 2024 19:43 , Sonia Twigg

27 mins: Keating had to be quick off her line to prevent a ball from Chelsea reaching the intended target, and she belts it clear.

Chelsea 0-1 Man City

Friday 16 February 2024 19:41 , Sonia Twigg

25 mins: The game has just slowed down a touch and the crowd have been significantly quieter since the goal.

Chelsea 0-1 Man City

Friday 16 February 2024 19:39 , Sonia Twigg

23 mins: City have not slowed down since the goal, in fact if anything they have turned it up a notch.

Chelsea are being kept on the back foot and struggling to mount attacks of their own.

Chelsea 0-1 Man City

Friday 16 February 2024 19:37 , Sonia Twigg

21 mins: Another save from the goalkeeper from the corner!

Kelly picked out Aleixandri who directed her header well, but it did not have enough power to beat the goalkeeper.

Chelsea 0-1 Man City

Friday 16 February 2024 19:36 , Sonia Twigg

20 mins: Hemp has her head down and drives forward, and Park slots it in for Shaw!

But this time it is not a second goal and instead a great save by the Chelsea goalkeeper

Chelsea 0-1 Man City

Friday 16 February 2024 19:32 , Sonia Twigg

16 mins: Shaw has another chance, but drags the shot wide, and there was potentially another option on that occasion

GOAL! Chelsea 0-1 Man City (SHAW 14)

Friday 16 February 2024 19:29 , Jamie Braidwood

CITY TAKE THE LEAD AND IT’S SHAW WITH HER 14th OF THE SEASON!

Briliiant work from Jess Park to pressure Cuthbert and win the ball back in a dangerous position. Park then slips in Shaw and the finish from the WSL’s top scorer is sublime, dinked with the outside of her right foot and past Hampton! Excellent goal, but one Chelsea could have avoided!

Chelsea 0-0 Man City

Friday 16 February 2024 19:27 , Jamie Braidwood

12 mins: City win their first corner as Kelly’s cross is blocked down the right. Kelly takes the corner but Charles is able to hack clear at the back post.

Chelsea 0-0 Man City

Friday 16 February 2024 19:23 , Jamie Braidwood

7 mins: Chelsea have made the better start and it could be a busy night for Man City’s impressive young goalkeeper, Khiara Keating, who has made her third England squad in a row and should make her debut later this month.

Chelsea 0-0 Man City

Friday 16 February 2024 19:20 , Jamie Braidwood

5 mins: A decent moment for Chelsea! Bjorn releases Kirby down the right and her cut-back finds Cuthbert arriving on the edge of the box. Greenwood needs to make herself big to block the shot.

Chelsea 0-0 Man City

Friday 16 February 2024 19:17 , Jamie Braidwood

2 mins: Sam Kerr is here at Kingsmeadow and hobbles up the stairs to take her place in the West Stand. Lauren James has lined up in the No 10 position, behind Ramirez.

KICK-OFF! Chelsea 0-0 Man City

Friday 16 February 2024 19:15 , Jamie Braidwood

It’s a packed house at Kingsmeadow and there are flames as the players to the pitch. We’re underway!

Chelsea vs Man City

Friday 16 February 2024 19:08 , Jamie Braidwood

Chelsea haven’t beaten City in their last two meetings in the WSL, with Gareth Taylor’s side beating the champions last March before a draw in their first encounter earlier this season.

City have also won seven in a row in the league, so are they primed to blow the title race open tonight?

Chelsea vs Man City

Friday 16 February 2024 19:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Tonight is Mayra Ramirez’s second WSL start since signing for Chelsea last month, for what was reported to be a record fee for the English champions.

The Colombia international got off the mark for the Blues with this stunning flicked finish in the Women’s FA Cup.

This angle of Mayra Ramírez’s incredible first goal for @ChelseaFCW is EVERYTHING 😮‍💨#AdobeWomensFACup pic.twitter.com/dpsniFMo0N — Adobe Women's FA Cup (@AdobeWFACup) February 11, 2024

Chelsea vs Man City

Friday 16 February 2024 18:51 , Jamie Braidwood

Tonight’s clash at Kingsmeadow features the top two leading scorers in the WSL this season.

Khdaija Shaw leads the WSL with 13 for Manchester City this season while Lauren James is one behind on 12.

James has already doubled her tally from last season already, and has stepped up in recent weeks in the absence of Sam Kerr.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea vs Man City

Friday 16 February 2024 18:40 , Sonia Twigg

There were no fancy cars on show as the players arrived at the ground:

Chelsea vs Man City

Friday 16 February 2024 18:30 , Sonia Twigg

We are now nearing kick off and the players will soon be heading out onto the field to warm up.

Chelsea team news

Friday 16 February 2024 18:19 , Sonia Twigg

Chelsea XI: Hampton, Charles, Carter, Bjorn, Lawrence, Leupolz, Cuthbert (c), Reiten, James, Kirby, Ramirez

Subs: Musovic, Nusken, Perisset, Mjelde, Kaneryd, Buchanan, Cankovic, Beever-Jones, Ingle

Manchester City team news:

Friday 16 February 2024 18:17 , Sonia Twigg

Manchester City XI: Keating, Aleixandri, Greenwood (C), Coombs, Kelly, Hemp, Ouahabi, Park, Casparij, Shaw, Hasegawa

SUBS | MacIver, Stokes, Fowler, Angeldahl, Morgan, Mace, Blindkilde-Brown, Mace, Kennedy

The players have been arriving at the ground

Friday 16 February 2024 18:15 , Sonia Twigg

The players are there and the match is now just over an hour away from kicking off:

Chelsea vs Man City

Friday 16 February 2024 18:00 , Sonia Twigg

The teams will be announced shortly, but a quick reminder that Chelsea are without talisman goalscorer Sam Kerr for the rest of the season after she sustained an ACL injury during warm weather training.

Gareth Taylor spoke to the media ahead of the match

Friday 16 February 2024 17:30 , Sonia Twigg

“I don’t think we need to hype it up any more,” Gareth Taylor said, reported by BBC Sport.

“For us, normalising it is the sensible thing for us. When you play against Arsenal, Chelsea or Manchester United, the nerves and everything is there anyway.

“It’s a big game. It feels big. There’s no denying that. There’s no doubt the importance of the game and this is what we want, to be in this position.

“It’s when you come into it at this stage of the season and you have the opportunity to potentially go within goal difference of the league leaders. That’s exactly what we wanted.”

Emma Hayes spoke ahead of the match

Friday 16 February 2024 17:00 , Sonia Twigg

“We have experience of being in this position and we understand what it takes to win titles,” Hayes said, reported by BBC Sport.

“We will have to use all of that experience in the next part, starting from tomorrow, to be in the best position possible to win another title. But one thing is for certain, the title isn’t decided over one or two games, it’s effectively breaking down the season in blocks.

“We’re in a strong position for sure, but I do not believe we are overwhelming favourites to win a title just because of our position.”

WSL title race following same pattern as Chelsea face defining test

Friday 16 February 2024 16:30 , Sonia Twigg

Every year, the nature of the Women’s Super League dictates a single game or moment will define its season. If hindsight can identify where the title race was won and lost, Chelsea’s last three titles follow a theme: in 2021, their winning margin over Manchester City was two points, in 2022, Emma Hayes’s side edged Arsenal by just one point, and in 2023, against Manchester United, it was two again. As the champions now target a fifth league in a row in what is Hayes’s final season, all the evidence suggests tonight’s clash with City may be looked back on as its defining moment.

WSL title race following same pattern as Chelsea face defining test

Is Chelsea vs Man City on TV?

Friday 16 February 2024 16:00 , Sonia Twigg

Chelsea host Manchester City as first meets second in a key clash in the Women’s Super League title race tonight.

Chelsea are aiming to win a fifth league title in a row in what is Emma Hayes’s final season with the Blues.

The defending champions hold a three-point lead at the top of the table after bouncing back from December’s 4-1 defeat at Arsenal.

City are in an impressive run of form under Gareth Taylor, winning seven in a row since November, and held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw earlier this season.

Is Chelsea vs Man City on TV? Channel, time and how to watch

WSL Chelsea vs Man City

Friday 16 February 2024 14:38 , Sonia Twigg

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Women’s Super League clash between Chelsea and Manchester City at Kingsmeadow.