Chelsea vs Man City LIVE: Women’s FA Cup final latest score and goal updates as brilliant Erin Cuthbert strike has Blues ahead again

Wembley Stadium takes centre stage all weekend in the football world and we’re back for the Women’s FA Cup final on Sunday, where Chelsea will face Manchester City.

Emma Hayes’ side won this competition last season, beating Arsenal in the final, so while they’re aiming to retain their own trophy it’s also a case of attempting to do the double-double: Chelsea have been dominant over the last few years and won the FA Cup and Women’s Super League double in 2020/21 and are possibly 90 minutes from doing the same this time around. They clinched the WSL title last weekend thanks to a comeback 4-2 win against Manchester United, with FWA Footballer of the Year Sam Kerr netting two spectacular efforts.

Man City, on the other hand, fell somewhat short in their league ambitions this term - finishing third, nine points off the pace - but their reasons for optimism are boosted by the fact they beat Chelsea in the Women’s League Cup final back in March, a second half comeback leading to 3-1 the scoreline on that occasion. Follow all the team news and match action as Chelsea face Man City in the Women’s FA Cup final below:

Chelsea vs Man City

2:30pm BST kick-off at Wembley

Chelsea XI: Berger, Nouwen, Eriksson, Bright, Carter, Ingle, Cuthbert, Reiten, Harder, Kerr, England

Man City XI: Roebuck, Bronze, Kennedy, Greenwood, Stokes, Walsh, Stanway, Weir, Kelly, Hemp, Shaw

GOAL! - 33: Kerr heads home Bright’s cross to give Chelsea the lead

GOAL! - 42: Hemp equalises with sensational curling strike

GOAL! 63: Cuthbert smashes brilliant effort in off the bar to put Chelsea back in front

Chelsea 2-1 Man City

72 mins: Pinball in the Chelsea box! The WSL champions fail to clear their lines and Stokes’ cross is eventually cleared behind for a corner by Bright.

Just before that, Shaw darted towards the front post as the ball was pulled back behind her. Shaw has led the line superbly today, it just hasn’t quite fallen for her in front of goal.

Chelsea 2-1 Man City

69 mins: Ji replaces England. Charles replaces Nouwen. Two fresh faces into the fold for Chelsea.

How long before Gareth Taylor flinches in the Manchester City dugout?

Chelsea 2-1 Man City

68 mins: Still no subs from either side but Ellen White is intensely warming up now. You imagine it is only a matter of time before we see her enter the fray.

Here come the changes for Chelsea...

Chelsea 2-1 Man City

66 mins: Manchester City almost respond instantly! Hemp sends a brilliant cross into the box and as Eriksson clears behind she nearly turns it into her own goal!

The replays show she had a few yards to play with, but initially that looked dangerous!

GOAL! Chelsea 2-1 Man City (Cuthbert, 63)

63 mins: AN FA CUP CLASSIC!!!

The ball drops to Erin Cuthbert on the edge of the penalty area. She takes a touch to steady herself and then rifles an absolute beauty into the top corner off the underside of the crossbar!

One of the goals of the season!!

Chelsea 1-1 Man City

62 mins: Reiten clips a decent-looking ball in towards Kerr but Roebuck impressively comes out of her goal to claim above the Australian forward. She receives a round of applause for her efforts - that was a tricky piece of keeping.

Reiten has it again and swings a cross towards the back post but it drifts out of play.

Chelsea 1-1 Man City

60 mins: Still the Chelsea pair of Fleming and Ji are yet to enter the fray as Emma Hayes waits for the perfect time to bring them into the fold.

Shaw drives at the Chelsea defence but Cuthbert gets back brilliantly to slide in and take the ball away from the Manchester City striker.

Chelsea 1-1 Man City

58 mins: Manchester City look like the team more likely to find a breakthrough in this second half. Chelsea are having their moments but can’t seem to find the right pass in the final third.

The game is definitely becoming more open though. There is a winner in this.

Chelsea 1-1 Man City

56 mins: Reiten clips the ball towards Harder at the back post but there’s too much on it and it drifts behind for a goal kick. A waste.

Fleming and Ji are preparing to come on for Chelsea. It will be Ji’s final game for the Blues.

Chelsea 1-1 Man City

54 mins: Another chance for City! Shaw cuts inside and let’s fly and the deflection off Bright’s head almost sees the ball drift inside the near post but it goes narrowly wide.

YELLOW! Now Chelsea come forward and Bronze goes in the book after hauling down Harder midway inside the City half.

Chelsea 1-1 Man City

52 mins: CHANCE! How on earth have Manchester City not taken the lead?

City have two chances in one move. Kelly pulls the ball back for Shaw who can’t direct her header goalwards from six yards out. Kelly then recovers the ball and it eventually finds Hemp but she is denied from close range by a phenomenal Berger save.

Chelsea 1-1 Man City

50 mins: Manchester City win a free-kick midway inside the Chelsea half. Greenwood fizzes it in low and Carter puts it behind for a corner.

Weir delivers but Berger punches clear of danger. Chelsea are incredibly impressive when defending set-pieces. They didn’t concede from any throughout the entire Women’s Super League season.

Chelsea 1-1 Man City

48 mins: Great start from both sides! Harder finds Reiten on the left and she whips a ball across the box which Roebuck superbly dives and holds onto.

Then City break and Hemp sends a delicious delivery across the penalty area but Kelly can’t get any contact on it at the back post.

Chelsea 1-1 Man City

46 mins: Back underway at Wembley Stadium. Who will be the hero in the second half of this Women’s FA Cup final?

No changes from either manager.

HT: Chelsea 1-1 Man City

And here is the Manchester City equaliser. A wonderful piece of individual play from Lauren Hemp.

HEMPO that was MAGIC ✨



What a finish from the @ManCityWomen winger

HT: Chelsea 1-1 Man City

Let’s take a look at the goals so far then. Here is Sam Kerr’s opener. You may think it was Millie Bright’s goal at first, but I assure you Kerr did get a vital touch!

HT: Chelsea 1-1 Man City

Half-time: So that’s the end of the first 45 minutes in the 2022 Vitality Women’s FA Cup final and we are all square between Chelsea and Manchester City.

Sam Kerr gave Chelsea the lead, nodding home from a Millie Bright cross which looped over Ellie Roebuck.

But City levelled nine minutes later when Lauren Hemp struck a wonderful curling effort into the top corner.

All to play for.

Chelsea 1-1 Man City

45+2 mins: City have their tails up now! Stanway drives forward as Chelsea back off. She could slip Shaw in but instead takes the shot on which is blocked. It falls for Stanway again and her second effort cannons off what she believes to be an arm. The referee is unmoved.

Moments later Shaw goes down looking for a penalty under pressure from Nouwen but again the official is uninterested.

All of a sudden Chelsea will want half-time!

Chelsea 1-1 Man City

45 mins: So a rather fortunate goal for Chelsea and an absolutely sensational one for Manchester City. We are all square.

Three minutes of stoppage time at the end of the first half.

GOAL! Chelsea 1-1 Man City (Hemp, 42)

42 mins: WHAT A GOAL THAT IS!

Manchester City work the ball into Shaw and she turns into acres of space. She drives at the Chelsea back line before laying it off to Hemp. At first the chance seems as if it may have gone when Hemp let’s it run out wide. But she cuts back inside, gives herself a yard of space in front of Bright, and curls a wicked effort into the far corner!

Wonderful stuff.

Chelsea 1-0 Man City

41 mins: Approaching the end of the first half and Manchester City have created very little since the chances for Hemp, Weir and Kelly in the first few minutes of the match.

Stanway and England challenge for a high ball and the Manchester City player commits the foul with a shoulder check into the face of England.

Chelsea 1-0 Man City

38 mins: Eriksson is clipped by Shaw as Chelsea earn themselves a free-kick inside their own half. A bit of frustration from Manchester City there?

Gareth Taylor’s side started the game the better. But since the opening 10 minutes Chelsea have continued to grow into the game and now look the dominant team.

Chelsea 1-0 Man City

36 mins: Chelsea are all over Manchester City now. Roebuck goes walkabout and Harder nearly punishes her as she tries to caress the ball goalwards from 30 yards out but she lifts it over the top.

GOAL! Chelsea 1-0 Man City (Kerr, 33)

15:04 , Dylan Terry

33 mins: MY WORD! CHELSEA LEAD IN EXTRAORDINARY FASHION!

Well at first I thought it was Millie Bright’s goal but Sam Kerr actually got a touch!

The original free-kick is cleared but Chelsea recycle it on the other side. Bright swings in a cross from the right and it loops over Roebuck into the net! It looked as if it went straight in but Kerr actually nodded it home on the goal line.

Chelsea lead.

Chelsea 0-0 Man City

32 mins: YELLOW! Manchester City defender Kennedy goes into the book after a very late challenge on Harder deep inside her own half.

Chelsea have a free-kick in a dangerous area here. It’s to the left-hand side of the penalty area - a perfect position to swing in a cross.

Chelsea 0-0 Man City

30 mins: Kelly sprints onto a long ball and just about keeps it in on the byline. She then tries to take on Carter but the Chelsea defender does brilliantly to win the ball back and then draw a free-kick for her side.

Very much a stalemate so far. Both sides are trying to work each other out, aware of the dangers they possess.

Chelsea 0-0 Man City

28 mins: Kerr drives forward for Chelsea and suddenly it’s three-on-two for the WSL champions. Kerr has England and Harder in space but can’t find the right ball as Stokes cuts the final pass out.

Been that sort of game so far. Space to exploit but the final ball has been lacking.

Chelsea 0-0 Man City

26 mins: Weird rolls her marker and forces a pair of Chelsea players to chop her down. Weir delivers the set-piece into the box but Chelsea comfortably clear their lines.

City have had very little success in the final third since that frantic opening five minutes. Chelsea are defending well now.

Chelsea 0-0 Man City

24 mins: Shaw suffers a knock after a collision with Cuthbert and requires some treatment before the game can resume. She has a brief chat with manager Gareth Taylor before returning to the field of play.

We are back underway as England flicks a high ball on towards Harder but Greenwood heads the danger clear.

Chelsea 0-0 Man City

22 mins: The match has certainly settled down a lot since that opening five or 10 minutes when Man City were well on top.

You feel this slower tempo might be just what Chelsea want. If they can dictate the pace then Man City will struggle to hurt them with their pace in behind.

Chelsea 0-0 Man City

20 mins: Kelly does superbly down the right as she darts to the byline and digs out across but Chelsea keeper Berger is there to claim.

The ball is in the net! But it’s offside. Kerr sets off behind the City defence and knocks it past Roebuck before tucking home but she was several yards offside.

Chelsea 0-0 Man City

17 mins: Chelsea are definitely growing into this match now. They have dictated the tempo for the last five minutes or so without really troubling the Manchester City back line.

City have it now though as Shaw tries to drive at Carter but the Chelsea defender does well to get her body in front and usher the ball out for a goal kick.

Chelsea 0-0 Man City

14 mins: Chelsea win themselves a free-kick on the halfway line and are beginning to find their feet in this match as they enjoy a lengthy spell of possession.

Stanway chops down Harder and it’s another foul by City. A bitey, physical game so far.

Chelsea 0-0 Man City

12 mins: Cuthbert has gone down here. She was caught by Demi Stokes in the middle of the pitch and appears to be in some distress. No free-kick was given for the tackle, something Emma Hayes is baffled by.

Cuthbert is back to her feet now. Looks like she will be able to carry on.

Chelsea 0-0 Man City

10 mins: Kelly drives forward for City as Taylor’s side assume control of the game once more. Shaw clips a ball into the box but Eriksson clears away.

Chelsea then settle down with another period of possession. City clearly the more dangerous in these early stages though.

Chelsea 0-0 Man City

8 mins: Chelsea begin to settle down as they knock the ball around in a bid to get a feel for the game. That was some first five minutes from Manchester City.

Millie Bright knocks Lauren Hemp to the ground inside the City half and the Sky Blues have themselves a free-kick.

The match has just settled down a little now after that frenetic opening.

Reiten sends a dangerous ball into the box which Kennedy gets to in front of Kerr. Better from Chelsea.

Chelsea 0-0 Man City

5 mins: Reiten hooks a ball towards Harder but the ball had just gone out of play before she made the pass.

Bronze and Reiten battle for the ball on the near touchline and it is the England international who gets the better of her.

Oh another chance for City! Gareth Taylor’s side have started this match superbly. Hemp drives into the area and finds Kelly but her shot is superbly blocked by Bright! It then falls to Hemp but her shot is also blocked behind for a corner to City.

Millie Bright blocked both shots!

Chelsea 0-0 Man City

3 mins: CHANCE! Oh the first opportunity of the match falls the way of Manchester City. Kelly’s effort deflects perfectly into the path of Weir but she blazes over from eight yards out!

Really good opportunity, that.

Chelsea 0-0 Man City

2 mins: Chelsea straight onto the front foot as Harder looks to turn and get a shot off on the edge of the Manchester City penalty area but she is snuffed out.

Chelsea clearly lining up in a 3-4-3. Manchester City beginning with a 4-3-3 set-up.

Chelsea 0-0 Man City

1 min: WE ARE UNDERWAY!

Chelsea get the Vitality Women’s FA Cup going in front of a superb atmosphere at Wembley Stadium.

Chelsea vs Man City

Here we go then! The players have made their way out onto the pitch in front of a record Women’s FA Cup final crowd.

What an occasion.

Chelsea vs Man City

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes has explained Fran Kirby’s place on the bench today amid her health concerns.

She told BBC One: “I think it’s important that Fran [Kirby] comes into the group but the pressure is not on Fran.

“We have done really well second half of the season and we’re delighted she’s back and we have a squad of players we believe can retain this title.”

On the FA Cup final, she then added: “We have an amazing squad and I trust them, we pout a group out to star the game but we’ve done so well is finish games.

“I respect them, they’ve done an amazing job this year. They have individuals that can win games and so do we, I hope it’s an epic FA Cup final with a big crowd because that is really what we want.”

Chelsea vs Man City

Manchester City boss Gareth Taylor has given his thoughts ahead of the FA Cup final - which kicks off in just five minutes time.

He told BBC Sport: “I always like to see how players check in and train in the week and look at the rhythm and the cohesion and a little about who we’re playing. Everyone has put their bit in but it’s always about what you bring to the team and the capacity in the role you’re given.

“We try to concentrate on what we do, bring our identity to the game as much as we can and we hope that we can do that today.

“It’s huge, an amazing occasion with the supporters. Regardless of today we have had a sensational last two thirds of the season where the players have shown an identity and character and that has been inspiring for anyone see.”

Chelsea vs Man City

Speaking of doubles, a reminder that Manchester City’s Lauren Hemp has scored double the goals of any other player in the FA Cup this season.

She has already netted six times. The next closest to her in the competition is a cluster of eight players on three goals.

That is some return from the 21-year-old England star.

Chelsea vs Man City

Both sides are going for variations of a double today.

Manchester City have already claimed the League Cup this season and so will be hoping they can win a second final of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Chelsea clinched the Women’s Super League title last weekend and are now searching for the more traditional double.

Chelsea vs Man City latest

Emma Hayes is looking to win a fourth FA Cup medal this afternoon. She has also won five WSL titles now.

Man City, though, denied her a third League Cup medal earlier this term.

Chelsea vs Man City latest

Atmosphere building and the teams out warming up at Wembley as we move closer to kick-off.

Will Chelsea complete back-to-back league and cup doubles, or are City going to deny them and make it a domestic cup double season of their own?

‘This is a chess match’: Chelsea boss Emma Hayes expecting tough Women’s FA Cup final

Emma Hayes believes Chelsea will have to be prepared for a “chess match” against Manchester City in what is anticipated to be the largest crowd for a Women’s FA Cup final.

Chelsea are bidding for a domestic double, having already captured a third successive Women’s Super League crown, and give a fitting farewell to outgoing trio Ji So-yun, Drew Spence and Jonna Andersson.

But while Chelsea defeated City in both WSL matches this season, Gareth Taylor’s side have been rejuvenated in recent months and prevailed when the teams met in the Continental Cup final in March.

Hayes therefore knows City have the ability to frustrate Chelsea in a game for which more than 50,000 tickets have already been sold at Wembley Stadium, with the current record attendance for a Women’s FA Cup final standing at 45,423 – when the Blues beat Arsenal in 2018 at the same venue.

“This is a chess match,” said the Chelsea boss. “We’ve got our strengths that could expose them and they’ve got theirs that could expose us and that’s what you want from a football match.

“I just know I’ve got a plan and it’s important for the team to realise we have to suffer, too. They possess the ball very well and we’re not always going to have it, so we’ll have to be disciplined.”

‘This is a chess match’: Chelsea boss Emma Hayes expecting tough Women’s FA Cup final

Chelsea vs Man City: Route to the FA Cup final

Here’s how both sides have reached the showpiece event this season.

Chelsea:

3-1 vs Aston Villa (Reiten 2, Harder pen)

7-0 vs Leicester (Harder 2, Kerr 2, Ji, Nouwen, England)

5-0 vs Birmingham (Eriksson, Spence, England 2, Charles)

2-0 vs Arsenal (Reiten, Ji)

Man City:

8-0 vs Nottingham Forest (Weir, Shaw 2, Angeldahl, Stanway 3, Hemp)

4-1 vs Man United (Hemp, White, Weir, Shaw)

4-0 vs Everton (Hemp 2, Weir, White)

4-1 vs West Ham (White, Kelly, Hemp 2)

‘I’m a risk-taker, I go big or go home’: Sam Kerr ready to grace Wembley again

13:50 , Karl Matchett

After her show-stopping display at Kingsmeadow last Sunday, Sam Kerr is relishing the opportunity to light up Wembley for a second time in six months this weekend.

The Australia forward netted two stunning volleys as Chelsea came from behind to beat Manchester United 4-2 at home and seal a third successive Women’s Super League title on the final day of the campaign.

Seven days on they will look to complete a double when they face Manchester City in the FA Cup final, another competition in which they are defending champions.

Emma Hayes’ Blues defeated Arsenal 3-0 in the delayed 2020-21 final in December, with Kerr also scoring a brace on that occasion, including a delightful dinked effort.

Looking ahead to Sunday’s clash, Kerr said: “We’re excited, Emma’s excited and I can’t wait to play at Wembley.

“The buzz from winning the league gives us massive confidence. City are a great team, they took the League Cup off us (beating Chelsea 3-1 in the final in March), so it’s going to be an amazing game. We respect City a lot, but I think we’re even more pumped than we were, to win two trophies in two weekends would be amazing.

“(The FA Cup final in December) was one of the best experiences of my life. It’s something I’ll never forget. Hopefully this weekend has the same kind of storyline.

“I’d play there (at Wembley) every week if I could. When the fans pack it out it’s an amazing experience. Mum, dad, everyone’s coming over, so I’ll have a few people in the crowd this time.”

‘I’m a risk-taker, I go big or go home’: Sam Kerr ready to grace Wembley again

Sam Kerr aims to elevate another Women’s FA Cup final as Chelsea meet Manchester City

13:45 , Karl Matchett

“Never in my career have I seen that,” Hayes said afterwards. What followed was inevitable and Kerr knew it, Chelsea’s opponents knew it, and ahead of the Women’s FA Cup final on Sunday it is Manchester City’s challenge to overturn it. They are tasked with bringing down this winning machine, which is itself so certain of its place at the top of English football.

The reason Chelsea are only going for a double and not a second successive treble is because City have previously frustrated them this season. City’s victory in the League Cup final in March proves Chelsea are not unbeatable, even though the form and presence of Kerr can make them appear so on such occasions – and they don’t get much bigger than the FA Cup final at Wembley.

A record-breaking crowd would make it special, but the game itself does not need selling. Both teams come into the final on the backs of long winning runs and you could argue both sides can approach the match in a good frame of mind, having already achieved what they would have targeted at the mid-point of the season.

For Chelsea, it was getting through an intense title race and making sure they beat rivals Arsenal to the league. City have been focused on salvaging Champions League qualification, after recovering from their horrific start, and already having a trophy in the bag helps. There won’t be the same desperation a team like Arsenal or Manchester United, who both narrowly fell short in the WSL, might have had if they had reached this stage.

It sets up a great cup final on paper, but a player with the aura of Kerr can elevate it further. It is what the Australian has done to the English game over the past two seasons. When Kerr made her Chelsea debut in January 2020 it came just weeks before the world shut down due to the pandemic and she did not score in her first six appearances. Chelsea never doubted that the goals would follow – and how they did – but it is the 28-year-old’s sense of timing that separates her from the rest.

Jamie Braidwood’s pre-FA Cup final feature looks at the free-scoring Aussie who put the seal on the title last week.

Sam Kerr aims to elevate another Women’s FA Cup final as Chelsea meet Manchester City

Women’s FA Cup final team news

13:37 , Jack Rathborn

Chelsea XI: Berger, Nouwen, Eriksson, Bright, Carter, Ingle, Cuthbert, Reiten, Harder, Kerr, England

Man City XI: Roebuck, Bronze, Kennedy, Greenwood (C), Stokes, Walsh, Stanway, Weir, Kelly, Hemp, Shaw

Chelsea handed boost as Kirby declared available for FA Cup final

13:28 , Karl Matchett

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes has revealed forward Fran Kirby will be available for the Women’s FA Cup final against Manchester City on Sunday, in what is also a huge boost for England ahead of the Euros this summer.

Kirby has not played since February and was ruled out for the “foreseeable future” last month due to health concerns. The 28-year-old spent nine months on the sidelines after being diagnosed with a heart condition in 2019, but has been passed fit ahead of the final.

Chelsea had planned to gradually reintroduce Kirby after she returned to training this week but Hayes said the forward had been looking sharp as she declared herself ready for full participation.

“I don’t want to put any pressure on her because I love that kid and she has been through a lot, but she looked as if she had not even been away,” Hayes said on Friday. “She looked that good in training.

“It’s nice to see a smile on her face and she’s been participating in everything. At the beginning of the week we said, Let’s see how it goes’. She said, ‘I’m fine’ and has been in training all week. I’m over the moon to be honest.”

Chelsea handed boost as Fran Kirby declared available for Women’s FA Cup final

Chelsea’s WSL title bid is a pressure release, not a worry, says Emma Hayes

13:20 , Karl Matchett

Emma Hayes says her anxiety is reserved for getting son Harry to school on time rather than trying to deliver a third consecutive Women’s Super League title for Chelsea on the last day of the season.

Leaders Chelsea head into their final game at home to Champions League-chasing Manchester United on Sunday with a one-point advantage over Arsenal.

The Gunners finish their season at West Ham knowing victory over their London rivals may not be enough to stop Chelsea claiming a fifth WSL title.

Asked if she suffers from nerves ahead of big games, Hayes said at her pre-match press conference: “Do you know I get really nervous when Harry won’t get out of the door in time to get to school. That’s when I get anxious.

“I get nervous around my child going too fast on his bike towards the end of the road. Terrified. That’s nerves.

“This is pleasure, joy, release. Being in a dressing room of people who are amazing.”

More from the Chelsea Women boss here:

Chelsea’s WSL title bid is a pressure release, not a worry, says Emma Hayes

Is the Women’s FA Cup final on TV today?

12:42 , Karl Matchett

The Women’s FA Cup final will see Chelsea and Manchester City go head to head in a meeting of two in-form teams at Wembley today.

Chelsea finished the season as Women’s Super League champions for the third year in a row while City have also won silverware after beating the Blues in March’s League Cup final.

Emma Hayes’ side have been victorious at Wembley already this season after a 3-0 over rivals Arsenal in December sealed last season’s delayed FA Cup final. Manchester City won the previous two before that, and you have to go back to 2016 for the last time a team other than Chelsea or City won the FA Cup.

The teams both come into the match on the back of lengthy winning runs, with City winning 13 in a row and and Chelsea on a 11-match streak. The last time both teams lost was also to each other, so what could a record-breaking Women’s FA Cup final crowd at Wembley will be treated to the top two teams in the land.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match.

Is the Women’s FA Cup final on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch