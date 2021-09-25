Chelsea vs Man City LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

(Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Chelsea host Manchester City in a pivotal match in this season’s Premier League title race.

Thomas Tuchel is ignoring his rivalry with Pep Guardiola, after beating the Spaniard three straight times, including the iconic 1-0 victory in the Champions League final.

City will be keen to reestablish their dominance as they defend their title, having slipped off the pace further last weekend with the goalless draw with Southampton, but the Blues now have a newfound cutting edge in attack, following the acquisition of Romelu Lukaku. City sit three points behind the Blues, who are joint-top alongside Liverpool and Manchester United, with a fascinating title race in store.

The game is likely to fall into the category of a “six-pointer”, with Tuchel claiming the match is a 50-50 contest: “It is a six-pointer between two teams who are clearly rivals for the top four, but it’s too early (for the title race). The last three games, I see three 50-50 matches... Little details decide, small situations can give you an advantage, you need a little bit of luck. I expect another 50-50 match tomorrow. It does not take a miracle to win but we need our best performance... it will be one of the biggest tests in European football.” Follow live updates from Stamford Bridge below:

Chelsea vs Man City latest updates

Kick-off at 12:30 at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea vs Man City: Team news

10:55 , Jack Rathborn

Edouard Mendy may be fit to return to the Chelsea side after missing out against Tottenham after suffering a knock in the Champions League fixture against Zenit St Petersburg, though Tuchel said it is “a race against pain and time”, and the German may be forced to call on deputy Kepa Arrizabalaga once more.

Manchester City rang the changes for Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup win against Wycombe Wanderers which means Pep Guardiola was able to rest many of his first-choice team, but the Spaniard is facing an increasingly concerning injury list. Rodri has a muscular problem and is a doubt while John Stones, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Aymeric Laporte were all also absent against Southampton last weekend.

Ilkay Gundogan has also suffered an issue ahead of eight days in which Manchester City will play Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool.

Chelsea vs Man City: Predicted line-ups

10:54 , Jack Rathborn

Chelsea - Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Havertz; Lukaku

Manchester City - Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Foden; Sterling, Torres, Grealish.

Chelsea vs Man City: Prediction

10:54 , Jack Rathborn

Both sides have combined attacking potency with defensive solidity in a manner one would anticipate from two such expensively procured squads. Though Manchester City’s growing fitness issues may be a concern, they will hope to knock back a Chelsea side bidding to knock the defending Premier League champions from their perch — a draw seems the likeliest outcome. Chelsea 1-1 Manchester City

Chelsea vs Man City: Odds

10:54 , Jack Rathborn

Chelsea: 13/8

Draw: 9/4

Manchester City: 7/4