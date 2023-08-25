Chelsea vs Luton live: latest score and updates with Raheem Sterling at the double

Raheem Sterling opened the scoring for Chelsea with a fine finish - Reuters/Andrew Boyers

09:41 PM BST

80 mins - Chelsea 3 Luton 0

What have Luton got left here? They get a free kick on the right, just outside the box and continue their attack... Morris gets the shot away at the third or fifth phase of play and they win a corner.

Luton Town's Jacob Brown in action with Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez

09:38 PM BST

78 mins - Chelsea 3 Luton 0

Tough for Luton, but, as I said, they just need to try and keep it to three maximum. How they do this season is unlikely to be defined by the points they get on the road against the likes of Brighton and Chelsea, but they have conceded seven for just one scored so far...

Jacob Brown is booked for a rash challenge on Disasi in the Chelsea box.

09:35 PM BST

GOAL!! Jackson gets a deserved goal and Chelsea have three

He has been superb tonight from the off. Fernandez sends in a looping ball for Sterling to run onto on the right. His cross is deflected, taking it away from Lockyer and into the path of Nicolas Jackson who slots home. This looks like Chelsea’s first win at home for quite some time.

Nicolas Jackson scores his FIRST Premier League goal for Chelsea

Chelsea 3 Luton 0

09:33 PM BST

74 mins - Chelsea 2 Luton 0

Ross Barkley, who has been good tonight, takes the free-kick with his right foot about 25 yards out but it’s overhit and was never troubling Sanchez. 3/10 for that one, Ross.

09:32 PM BST

72 mins - Chelsea 2 Luton 0

Enzo Fernandez has a free-kick from 20-odd yards out. He sends it wide... just. Luton then win a free kick as the aforementioned Enzo brings down a charging Brown. “It’s a miracle,” sing the Luton fans, who feel he should have been booked before...

09:29 PM BST

69 mins - Chelsea 2 Luton 0

This feels like too big a mountain to climb for Luton now but Rob Edwards makes a couple of changes. Kabore and Adebayo on and Brown and Doughty come on.

I think what Luton will want to do is avoid collapsing to a hefty defeat like they did against Brighton on the opening weekend.

09:28 PM BST

GOAAAL! Sterling with his second!

Caicedo sends it out to Gusto on the right, he then finds Sterling in the middle of the box and Chelsea finally get a second after knocking on the door. Quick moving and nobody picked him up and he slots away from about 10 yards out with his right foot, side-footing it.

STERLING AT THE DOUBLE!

Chelsea 2 Luton 0

09:26 PM BST

67 mins - Chelsea 1 Luton 0

Jackson cuts back to get a left-footed shot away from the right side of the box about 15 yards out but it’s blocked by a Luton defender again. I can’t see this ending 1-0 to Chelsea. It’s another Chelsea corner...

09:25 PM BST

65 mins - Chelsea 1 Luton 0

As Luton commit space opens up for Chelsea on the counter, but this time it falls apart. Chelsea just lacking that quality in the final third. Some pretty questionable decisions when they have got into good positions.

The Luton Town fans remain in fine voice. Jackson and Sterling link up, but Sterling’s first touch is poor and heavy and it takes him away from the goal and wide and he scuffs his shot across the face of the goal. Kaminski had no worries there.

09:22 PM BST

63 mins - Chelsea 1 Luton 0

Some last ditch defending needed from Luton again, Reece Burke doing the business in the penalty area here as Sterling tries to find Chilwell and Burke blocks the right-footed shot. It’s pretty thrilling stuff here and Luton are as threatening as they have been all game.

09:21 PM BST

62 mins - Chelsea 1 Luton 0

The first half was fairly sedate after Chelsea’s goal, but the second half has been non-stop action. And now Luton are getting into the game after being under pressure. Good to see.

Amari'i Bell during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Luton at Stamford Bridge in London on August 25, 2023

09:20 PM BST

60 mins - Chelsea 1 Luton 0

Morris wins a free kick off Thiago Silva and Luton have the ball again and it brings Luton’s best chance of the game. Chong gets down the right, lays it off to Morris, who then squares it to Giles on the middle of the box, he gets his shot away but it’s straight at Sanchez, who fumbles a little but saves in the end... Luton’s first shot on target, that.

09:17 PM BST

58 mins - Chelsea 1 Luton 0

Luton have been sloppy this half, without much possession. A bit like the first half started, really. They have the ball here after a Chilwell foul, what can they do with it? Not a lot. Kabore fights with Gusto on the left wing but fouls him. Lacking a bit of finesse currently.

09:15 PM BST

55 mins - Chelsea 1 Luton 0

Chelsea creating chances quite often here now. Jackson and Sterling link up, Sterling sends in a cross to Fernandez at the far post but he cannot convert it. Luton have come out in this second half and have been under the cosh.

09:13 PM BST

51 mins - Chelsea 1 Luton 0

Jackson with a snap shot from a difficult angle on the left of the box. Goes across the keeper and he does well but Kaminski is equal to it with a decent save.

Chelseaâ€™s Nicolas Jackson and Luton Town's Tom Lockyer (left) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge,

He’s been good.

09:10 PM BST

51 mins - Chelsea 1 Luton 0

Should that have been two for Chelsea? Yes. Chilwell nicks the ball from Issa Kabore about 30 yards out, charges through into the penalty box and once he gets 12 yards out with a chance to shoot and surely score, he decides to square it for Sterling... but the cross is blocked. Bizarre really.

From the resultant corner Jackson lashes a volley towards goal but Kaminski saves and puts it behind for a corner. A couple of good chances for the home team there.

09:07 PM BST

48 mins - Chelsea 1 Luton 0

A run down of the stats so far...

Possession: Chelsea 71% Luton 28%

Shots: Chelsea 7 Luton 3

On target: Chelsea 2 Luton 0

Corners: Chelsea 3 Luton 2

Fouls: Chelsea 9 Luton 6

09:06 PM BST

46 mins - Chelsea 1 Luton 0

Disasi tries to play a cross-field ball and he does that... just that it bounces once and goes straight out of play for a Luton throw...

09:04 PM BST

KICK OFF: Second half under way

Luton are still in this. Chelsea did not and did not really seem to want to kill the game off. A bit familiar...

08:50 PM BST

HALF TIME: Chelsea 1 Luton 0

Chelsea good for their lead after 17 minutes but it wasn’t all that great from them after that as Luton grew into the game.

Luton Town's English striker #09 Carlton Morris challenges Chelsea's English midfielder #23 Conor Gallagher during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Luton at Stamford Bridge in London

08:47 PM BST

45 mins - Chelsea 1 Luton 0

Just the two added minutes this half. How passé.

08:45 PM BST

43 mins - Chelsea 1 Luton 0

It has been far, far better from Luton since the goal. Maybe not quite Chelsea’s equals since then but much more equal.

Luton Town's Tahith Chong, second left, takes control of the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Luton Town at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023

08:43 PM BST

41 mins - Chelsea 1 Luton 0

Nakamba with a raking ball out to Kabore on the right. He beats Colwill to the byline and gets a cross away with his left foot, though it is blocked. Luton get a corner in the follow-up...

It results in a goal kick as it is headed over, though replays show it came off Chilwell last.

08:41 PM BST

38 mins - Chelsea 1 Luton 0

Luton are not causing Chelsea too many problems which means the home team are just comfortable to sit back and see what happens. Enzo Fernandez fouls Chong, who has been Luton’s liveliest, a late challenge stretching for the ball and he is lucky not to get a booking. That’ll probably be his last foul without going in the book.

08:37 PM BST

35 mins - Chelsea 1 Luton 0

Sterling has been the main man for Chelsea so far. Another good performance, capped by that goal.

Raheem Sterling of Chelsea scores the team's first goal during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Luton Town at Stamford Bridge on August 25, 2023 in London

08:34 PM BST

32 mins - Chelsea 1 Luton 0

Chong breaks on the right before shifting the ball into the centre of the park. Barkley is then fouled by Sterling. Kabore, on the right, runs into an immovable object and falls over, losing the ball in the process.

08:32 PM BST

29 mins - Chelsea 1 Luton 0

This could be another booking for Luton. It is. Nakamba scythes down Gallagher on the touchline. Fair decision and no real need for it. Also puts Luton under renewed pressure after a period without too much of it.

Moises Caicedo of Chelsea and Marvelous Nakamba of Luton Town battle for possession during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Luton Town at Stamford Bridge on August 25, 2023 in London, Englan

08:29 PM BST

25 mins - Chelsea 1 Luton 0

By far Luton’s best period in the game, this last seven or eight minutes. Not that they’ve caused Chelsea much direct threat, but they’ve had the ball in their half, at least. Possession stats back to 76 to 24 per cent in Chelsea’s favour. Colwill stands tall and snuffs out the threat from the left.

Lockyer gets a booking for breaking down a Chelsea attack.

08:27 PM BST

25 mins - Chelsea 1 Luton 0

This is a bit better from Luton. Chong in the middle giving Chelsea something to think about, but the cross from the right is wayward and it’s another Chelsea goal kick.

08:25 PM BST

23 mins - Chelsea 1 Luton 0

A little more settle from Luton since the goal. Not many chances to try a long ball but Bell does it trying to find Adebayo and it nearly works before Gallagher picks it up.

08:22 PM BST

20 mins - Chelsea 1 Luton 0

Luton with the ball in the Chelsea half. Giles sends in a cross from the left, Chelsea clear but Luton come again. It has been a fairly fast-paced opening 20 minutes. Luton need a bit of respite and a bit of time with the ball.

08:19 PM BST

GOAAAL! Sterling puts Chelsea ahead

He picks the ball up on the right wing, dances and junks his way into the penalty box, through several white shirts before firing a low left-footed shot into the far post from the right corner of the six-yard box. Great balance and precision there and Chelsea lead. Probably deservedly.

Chelsea 1 Luton 0

08:18 PM BST

16 mins - Chelsea 0 Luton 0

The corner is glanced on at the near post before being booted long into the Luton half. Ben Chilwell, who grew up not too far away from Luton Town, sees the ball out for a goal kick.

08:16 PM BST

15 mins - Chelsea 0 Luton 0

Jackson and Chilwell link up superbly after a well weighted long pass out from the back. Fernandez gets the lay off but he shoots just over from about 18 yards. Or does it clip the bar? I think it does.

Luton then win a corner...

08:14 PM BST

12 mins - Chelsea 0 Luton 0

Not a great deal of the ball for Luton so far, just 15 per cent of the possession. You’d be surprised if that ended the game much beyond the 30 per cent mark. Enzo Fernandez fouls Kabore, catching him with his arm on his face.

08:12 PM BST

10 mins - Chelsea 0 Luton 0

Chelsea continue with some patient play around the box. Gallagher and Sterling link up well in the box but the Luton defence is there to frustrate them again, Lockyer doing well against Sterling.

Luton Town's Ross Barkley tackles Chelseaâ€™s Nicolas Jackson during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London.

08:10 PM BST

8 mins - Chelsea 0 Luton 0

Luton’s first chance of the game comes through Chong who dispossesses a falling Caicedo. He dribbles into the box, cuts back and fires with his left foot from the left corner of the area. It’s a little wide and wild, but decent build-up play.

Chelsea then break with the rapid Jackson, who is causing Luton a few problems early on. The game is being played at a good pace and it’s a decent watch.

08:08 PM BST

6 mins - Chelsea 0 Luton 0

A Chelsea free-kick just outside the right edge of the box after an Adebayo hand ball. The danger is cleared once but Sterling then sends in a rocket of a shot from 12 yards out but it’s straight at the Luton keeper Kaminski, who makes a good save.

08:06 PM BST

4 mins - Chelsea 0 Luton 0

A bit of wit from the Luton end: “You’ll never sing that, Conference champions, you’ll never sing that”.

Sterling gets in and nearly finishes a Chelsea break, with Jackson doing some damage on the run. Sterling cuts back and shoots from a tight angle on the right but it is well blocked and eventually goes behind for a Chelsea corner.

08:04 PM BST

3 mins - Chelsea 0 Luton 0

Luton like to play fast and direct football and we’ve seen that already in the opening few minutes. Can Chelsea use that to their own strengths, though?

08:03 PM BST

1 min - Chelsea 0 Luton 0

Luton win a free-kick about 45 yards out, Giles sends it in from the left as Sanchez punches decisively away.

08:01 PM BST

Kick-off!

Chelsea go direct from the kick-off... it nearly works, but not quite.

07:57 PM BST

Not too long to go until kick-off now

Predictions? Chelsea should really be too strong for Luton but Stamford Bridge has not really been a happy place for them in recent times.

Nicolas Jackson and Moises Caicedo of Chelsea warm up before the Premier League match between Chelsea and Luton Town at Stamford Bridge on August 25, 2023 in London, England

3-1 Chelsea for me.

07:47 PM BST

A reminder of the line-ups for this evening

07:37 PM BST

Mauricio Pochettino: Chelsea cannot make a mess in final days of transfer window

Manager warns against panic buying as club seek reinforcements in attack, with Brennan Johnson and Folarin Balogun of interest. Read the full story from Matt Law here.

07:29 PM BST

This man makes a return to Stamford Bridge

It was not, perhaps the most memorable time for him, but he did win a few trophies: FA Cup, Europa league and the Fifa World Club Cup.

Luton Town's Ross Barkley during the warm up before the match

07:23 PM BST

Tahith Chong spoke to Sky Sports

“We’re going to work hard and try and get something from the game. You’re going out there to work hard but you want to enjoy it as well. I think we kind of know what we’re about as a team, we’re going to go direct... and try and hurt them on the counter, really. I think as a player these are the type of nights you live for. We all embrace it and we’re ready to go. “

Luton Town's Tahith Chong on the pitch

07:19 PM BST

Reece Burke is back for Luton

07:16 PM BST

How things stand in the Premier League

07:02 PM BST

Luton Town news

07:02 PM BST

Chelsea team news

05:56 PM BST

Good evening

Welcome to our coverage of this weekend’s first Premier League game as Chelsea take on Luton Town at Stamford Bridge. It still seems slightly strange that Luton are a Premier League club, but I am not sure that novelty for Hatters fans will ever wear off, even if they go down this season.

Although it is more than three decades since these two sides were in the same division, there is some relatively recent history in the FA Cup. Last year Luton gave Chelsea a bit of a scare at Kenilworth Road, going down 3-2 after twice taking the lead before two second-half goals from Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku (remember them?) secured Chelsea the game.

Timo Werner of Chelsea passes the ball during the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Luton Town and Chelsea at Kenilworth Road on March 02, 2022 in Luton, England.

There was a meeting the previous year at Stamford Bridge, too, though that was a more routine 3-1 victory for the home side, a Tammy Abraham hat-trick doing the job for Frank Lampard’s men.

What can we expect this time? Chelsea are, predictably, a few managers down since (after Lampard it was Tuchel, then Potter and then briefly Lampard again...) then and Luton have made the step into the big time. It is very early days for the season yet but it is fair to say that neither side has been entirely trouble-free so far this campaign. Chelsea opened up with a draw at home to Liverpool but then lost 3-1 away to West Ham, who finished the game with 10 men.

Luton were not exactly humbled by Brighton in their first top-flight game since 1992, though they were thoroughly beaten on the south coast, losing 4-1. Their first home Premier League game against Burnley was postponed due to stadium renovations at Kenilworth Road, so this will be their second game this season. It might not be a bad time to face Mauricio Pochettino’s men...