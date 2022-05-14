Is Chelsea vs Liverpool on TV today? FA Cup final kick-off time, channel and how to watch

Tom Kershaw
·2 min read
Is Chelsea vs Liverpool on TV today? FA Cup final kick-off time, channel and how to watch
Liverpool are looking to win their second piece of silverware this season when they meet Chelsea in the FA Cup at Wembley this afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp’s side narrowly came out on top when the two teams met in the Carabao Cup final back in May as Liverpool’s quest for an unprecedented quadruple started to gather pace.

Those hopes were damaged by a draw against Tottenham that left Manchester City three points clear with two games remaining of the Premier League season. The Reds will still have the chance to be crowned champions of Europe when they take on Real Madrid later this month, though.

Chelsea meanwhile are looking to end a volatile season on a positive note as the club’s change of ownership has coincided with a significant decline in form, with Thomas Tuchel’s side having won just two of their last five league games.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 4.45pm on Saturday 14 May at Wembley.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be available to watch on both BBC One and ITV.

What is the team news?

Mateo Kovacic is a doubt for Chelsea after being on the receiving end of Dan James’ horror tackle earlier this week. N’Golo Kante is also a doubt while Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi both remain absent.

Liverpool will be without Fabinho, who is racing to be fit in time for the Champions League final after picking up a hamstring injury.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso; Mount; Havertz, Lukaku

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Keita, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Diaz

Odds

Chelsea - 13/5

Draw - 5/2

Liverpool - 1/1

Prediction

Liverpool will be even more determined to pick up another piece of silverware with their title challenge seemingly slipping away. Klopp was able to rest key players earlier this week and, even without Fabinho at the fulcrum of midfield, the Reds’ quality should prevail against a Chelsea side who’ve suffered from a slide and inconsistency in recent weeks. Chelsea 0-2 Liverpool.

