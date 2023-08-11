Chelsea vs Liverpool: Premier League prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

The headline fixture of the Premier League’s opening weekend comes on Sunday when Chelsea host Liverpool.

Mauricio Pochettino takes the Stamford Bridge hotseat for the first time as the Blues look to bounce back from a miserable 2022-23 campaign after a summer of big changes.

Chelsea’s squad remains far-from complete and their latest transfer movements have bumped up rather considerably against Liverpool’s desires, as the rivals compete over Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

The Reds have lost Jordan Henderson and Fabinho in an unexpectedly busy summer, with only two new faces counted in so far.

They too failed to finish in the top four last time out and know the value a win would represent in boosting their confidence for a potentially propserous campaign.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Chelsea vs Liverpool is scheduled for a 4.30pm BST kick-off on Sunday, August 13, 2023.

The match will take place at Stamford Bridge.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with coverage beginning after Brentford’s clash with Tottenham.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the ground.

Liverpool have bolstered their squad with two new signings (Getty Images)

Chelsea vs Liverpool team news

Both Christopher Nkunku and Wesley Fofana will sit out the opening months of the season due to knee injuries picked up during pre-season.

Chelsea will also be without Benoit Badiashile, who is back in training, and a hamstring issue will likely keep Noni Madueke out of action. Tyler Adams will be in the squad if he completes his £20million move in time.

Pochettino has chosen to line up his new charges up in a 4-2-3-1 formation which should see Nicolas Jackson start up top in his competitive debut for the club, while Levi Colwill starts in defence.

Liverpool could start new signings Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai in their midfield. Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic are not ready to return from injuries that ended their 2022-23 campaigns early.

Strong pre-season form from Jurgen Klopp’s attackers has created a battle to spearheard his starting XI at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea vs Liverpool prediction

Liverpool’s defence has looked suspect over the summer and they remain a player or two short of a complete squad, while its up front where the Blues are underpowered.

Both sides will be more than happy with a point.

A 1-1 draw.

Chelsea will be without new signing Christopher Nkunku (Getty Images)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Chelsea have not beaten Liverpool at home in the league for more than five years.

Chelsea wins: 65

Liverpool wins: 84

Draws: 45

Chelsea vs Liverpool match odds

Chelsea: 9/5

Liverpool: 7/5

Draw: 13/5

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).