Chelsea vs Liverpool: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h - Carabao Cup final today

The Carabao Cup trophy is at stake as Chelsea and Liverpool face off at Wembley Stadium today.

Manchester United in 2017 were the last team other than Manchester City to lift the trophy, but Pep Guardiola’s side were knocked out by West Ham in the fourth round this year.

Chelsea will be looking to add more silverware to the trophy cabinet, after winning the Club World Cup in Dubai earlier this month, while Jurgen Klopp is looking to win the tournament for the first time.

The Reds reached the final under the German back in 2016, but were beaten on penalties by City.

While Liverpool still find themselves very much in the Premier League title race, Chelsea’s focus may increasingly turn to the cup competitions as they look to add to the silverware already won under Thomas Tuchel.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sunday’s final...

Date, kick-off time and venue

Chelsea vs Liverpool is scheduled for a 4.30pm GMT kick-off today, Sunday, February 27, 2022.

Wembley Stadium in London will host the match.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool

TV channel: The match will be televised on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports football, with coverage beginning at 3.30pm.

Live stream: Sky Sport subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: Get minute-by-minute updates through Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

Chelsea vs Liverpool team news

Tuchel has confirmed Reece James, Hakim Ziyech and Mateo Kovacic are all fit.

Chelsea were handed a boost this week when James returned to training after two months out with a hamstring injury.

Mason Mount suffered ankle ligament damage in the Club World Cup Final earlier this month but the midfielder was back on the bench in Tuesday’s Champions League win over Lille.

Kovacic limped off during the 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge in midweek, while Ziyech was also forced off in that game.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool will be without Roberto Firmino, while Diogo Jota seems unlikely to feature at Wembley.

Story continues

Firmino is dealing with a muscle issue, while Jota sustained an ankle problem against Inter Milan.

Chelsea vs Liverpool prediction

The last two matches between these sides have finished level, and all that comes with a cup final would suggest another tight affair.

Liverpool continue to be in fine goalscoring form, but Chelsea have shown in recent months that they are capable of lifting themselves for the biggest occasions.

Tuchel’s side certainly can’t be written off as they look to continue their run of silverware, but it’s the Reds who are favoured to edge the Wembley affair.

Liverpool to win, 2-1.

to head (h2h) history and results

Chelsea wins: 65

Draws: 43

Liverpool wins: 82