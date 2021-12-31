Chelsea vs Liverpool: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results

Hopes of a three-horse title race might have dropped of late, although Sunday’s Premier League meeting between Chelsea and Liverpool could well determine if there will even be a two-horse one.

With Manchester City in relentless form, a loss for either Thomas Tuchel or Jurgen Klopp could see them trail Pep Guardiola by double figures heading into the New Year. A draw, meanwhile, might not do much for either if City manage to overcome Arsenal.

Still, as bleak as that sounds, it’s hard to look past this being one of the biggest games of the English footballing calendar.

The two played out a dramatic 1-1 draw at Anfield back in August and have both conquered the Champions League in recent years, so it certainly promises to be quite the occasion at Stamford Bridge.

Date, kick-off time and venue:

The Premier League game is scheduled for a 4.30pm GMT kick-off time on Sunday January 2, 2022.

Stamford Bridge in London will host.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the game through the Sky Go App.

LIVE coverage: Get minute-by-minute updates through Standard Sport’s LIVE match blog. James Robson will be providing live updates.

Chelsea vs Liverpool team news

While N’Golo Kante is likely to be fit, Reece James, Thiago Silva and Andreas Christensen are all doubts for the home side.

In their place, Malang Sarr and Trevoh Chalobah could come in what looks like a fairly makeshift backline for Tuchel.

For Liverpool, Andy Robertson is suspended, although Divock Origi and Thiago Alcantara could come back into the squad.

Chelsea vs Liverpool prediction

A loss here would likely be a hammer blow for either side’s title ambitions, so it seems reasonable to expect a relatively cagey affair.

1-1 draw.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Chelsea wins: 65

Draws: 42

Liverpool wins: 82