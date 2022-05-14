Chelsea vs Liverpool prediction: How will FA Cup final play out today?

Liverpool are the favourites to clinch their second piece of silverware this season when they face Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have already beaten the Blues once at Wembley this campaign, edging a penalty shootout in the Carabao Cup final back in February.

Manchester City are seemingly set to dash Liverpool’s dreams of an unprecedented quadruple, with Pep Guardiola’s side three points clear with two league games left to play, but the Reds also have the Champions League final to look forward to later this month.

Chelsea have endured a significant dip in recent weeks, with just two wins from their last five league games, as the club’s ownership saga has seemingly hindered Thomas Tuchel’s side on the pitch too.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 4.45pm on Saturday 14 May at Wembley.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be available to watch on both BBC One and ITV.

What is the team news?

Mateo Kovacic is a doubt for Chelsea after being on the receiving end of Dan James’ horror tackle earlier this week. N’Golo Kante is also a doubt while Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi both remain absent.

Liverpool will be without Fabinho, who is racing to be fit in time for the Champions League final after picking up a hamstring injury.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso; Mount; Havertz, Lukaku

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Keita, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Diaz

Odds

Chelsea - 13/5

Draw - 5/2

Liverpool - 1/1

Prediction

Liverpool will be even more determined to pick up another piece of silverware with their title challenge seemingly slipping away. Klopp was able to rest key players earlier this week and, even without Fabinho at the fulcrum of midfield, the Reds’ quality should prevail against a Chelsea side who’ve suffered from a slide and inconsistency in recent weeks. Chelsea 0-2 Liverpool.