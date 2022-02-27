Chelsea vs Liverpool predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Carabao Cup final today

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits he has to keep Caoimhin Kelleher happy and playing him in the Carabao Cup final helps (PA Wire)

Both managers may well line up in the League Cup final without their first-choice goalkeepers, as Chelsea face Liverpool at Wembley on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp has already confirmed that Caoimhin Kelleher will be playing, having been a decisive player in the Reds’ run to the final, but Thomas Tuchel is playing his cards closer to his chest.

The Blues’ boss acknowledged it was a tough call to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga with the returned-from-Afcon-duty Edouard Mendy for the Club World Cup final, so he could opt to let the Spaniard feature here.

However, he also says he cannot be “sentimental” about the decision, which could prove a decisive factor in the game up against the likes of Mohamed Salah in the Reds’ attack.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the final.

When is the Carabao Cup final?

The League Cup final kicks off at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday, 27 February at Wembley Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HD. Subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the team news?

Ben Chilwell is the only definite absentee for Chelsea, but there are fitness doubts over Mateo Kovacic, Hakim Ziyech and Reece James. All three should be fine to make the squad though, with James’ return from a long lay-off meaning he’s not likely to be in the XI. Thomas Tuchel has to decide whether to restore the out-of-form Romelu Lukaku to the line-up.

Liverpool are without Roberto Firmino, but Diogo Jota could make the bench after a return to outdoors training. Luis Diaz is therefore likely to start again in attack. Jurgen Klopp has already confirmed that Caoimhin Kelleher will play in goal rather than usual No1 Alisson Becker.

Predicted line-ups

CHE - Mendy, Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso, Ziyech, Pulisic, Havertz

LIV - Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Mane, Diaz

Odds

Chelsea 27/11

Draw 23/10

Liverpool 11/8

Prediction

It will naturally be a tight occasion as matches between these two have been of late, but the Reds have the better recent form and more forwards on a fine scoring run - that could settle the difference. Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool.