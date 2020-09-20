Chelsea vs Liverpool player ratings as Sadio Mane shines and Kepa Arrizabalaga suffers nightmare

Sadio Mane’s double and individual errors from Andreas Christensen and Kepa Arrizabalaga saw Liverpool claim victory at Chelsea.

The Senegalese’s header just after half-time saw the Reds profit from Christensen putting the Blues down to 10 men with a foul on the Reds’ No 10.

And the Spanish goalkeeper’s howler saw Mane double the lead moments later.

Jorginho then missed from the spot thanks to Alisson’s fine stop following Thiago Alcantara bringing down Timo Werner in the box on his debut.

Here are the player ratings from Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 5. Early wanderlust almost saw him embarrassed after Salah beat him to a loose ball. Slow passing out did embarrass him as Mane closed him down to score. Did make several good aerial claims and a couple of saves.

Reece James - 6. Was as diligent as he could be defensively, but faced a constant onslaught of Mane, Robertson and Firmino. Couldn’t get forward too often, especially second half.

Andreas Christensen - 6. Had been relatively solid prior to the break but pulled down Sadio Mane on the counter and was shown a red card after a VAR review.

Kurt Zouma - 6. Some excellent clearing headers off set pieces and crosses. Did as much as could be expected against the constant pressure after the break.

Marcos Alonso - 5. Didn’t get forward too much early on, or at all in the second half. Did well against Salah’s runs down the flank.

Jorginho - 3. Bit of a bystander in the first half and the game utterly passed him by thereafter. Took the penalty his team badly needed to get back in the game - and saw it saved.

N’Golo Kante - 7. Chelsea’s best player in the first half, both for pressing the away side’s midfield and for driving runs upfield in support of the front line. Important in ball-winning in front of his own defence.

Mateo Kovacic - 7. Neat and quick on the ball, always available in support of his team-mates, though we didn’t see too many of his surging runs forward. Overworked along with Kante in the second 45.

Mason Mount - 6. Tireless worker but little link-up play in attack first half. Ended up left midfield as a blocker.

Kai Havertz - 5. Played a deep centre-forward’s role but again struggled to get too heavily involved. Subbed at half-time.

Timo Werner - 6. One half-chance rolled wide. Lots of moments where he threatened to race away behind the defensive line, but the pass didn’t come or he was tackled.

