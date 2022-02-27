Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream: How can I watch Carabao Cup final live on TV in UK today?

The biggest domestic game of the season so far pits serial winners Chelsea against title-chasing Liverpool.

The Carabao Cup final is often used a platform upon which to build further success during the business end of the season and it could be one of many trophies for either side before now and the end of the season.

While Thomas Tuchel’s title challenge has collapsed, adding yet another trophy to his list at Stamford Bridge would reaffirm his position as one of the game’s leading managers, as well as potentially raise morale ahead of the Champions League’s latter stages.

Liverpool, meanwhile, surely must keep adding silverware to seriously underline just how elite their current team is. In the pantheon of great teams the club has had, Jurgen Klopp’s squad still lack the sheer number of trophies to match up.

Here’s how to keep across all of the action.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool

TV channel: The match will be televised on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports football, with coverage beginning at 3.30pm.

Live stream: Sky Sport subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: Get minute-by-minute updates through Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.