Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream: How can I watch Premier League on TV in UK?

Chelsea host Liverpool this afternoon in what is the blockbuster fixture as the Premier League season kicks off.

The two sides have been battling off the pitch in recent days, with Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia key midfield targets for both clubs, but that drama will be put to one side as the focus shifts to Stamford Bridge.

Mauricio Pochettino takes charge of Chelsea in a competitive fixture for the first time, looking to begin to turn the club’s fortunes around after last season’s disastrous campaign.

Liverpool too will be keen to bounce from a disappointing year, one that saw them miss out of Champions League, and they have a chance to make a real statement in west London to begin the new season.

