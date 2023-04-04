Chelsea vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight

The post-Graham Potter era kicks off at Stamford Bridge on tonight when Chelsea host Liverpool in the Premier League. Potter was sacked after less than seven months in charge, following their 2-0 loss to Aston Villa at the weekend. It was Chelsea’s 11th defeat under Potter and dropped them into the bottom half of the table, 12 points behind the top four places.

Assistant coach Bruno Saltor has been appointed interim manager until the end of the season and will take charge of his first ever game as a manager when Liverpool arrive in London. Jurgen Klopp’s men are on the rebound following their 4-1 loss at Manchester City last Saturday. They have just two wins in their last five games and are currently in eighth, eight points behind Manchester United in fourth.

Klopp joked that he is the “last man standing” after surviving a record number of managerial departures in the top flight this year despite the disappointing campaign being suffered by the Reds. To have any hopes of finishing in the top four Liverpool must win tonight which could be possible due to the instability at Chelsea and the fact the Blues will have one eye on their Champions League quarter-final clash against Real Madrid next week.

Follow all the action as Chelsea host Liverpool in the Premier League:

Chelsea vs Liverpool

Chelsea host Liverpool in the Premier League with kick off at 8pm

Bruno Saltor takes charge of the Blues following the sacking of Graham Potter

Jurgen Klopp hopes his team can bounce back after Liverpool were battered 4-1 by Man City

Chelsea FC - Liverpool FC

How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool

18:00 , Mike Jones

Chelsea vs Liverpool is due to kick off at 8pm on Tuesday 4th April at Stamford Bridge in London.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Premier League match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage from 7pm.

Subscribers can stream the game on Sky Go.

Chelsea vs Liverpool

16:54 , Mike Jones

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Premier League action. There are four games this evening as Bournemouth take on Brighton, Leeds host Nottingham Forest, Leicester face Aston Villa and Chelsea play Liverpool.

Our focus is going to be on the action at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea prepare for life after Graham Potter. The Englishman was sacked on Sunday evening after a run of poor results culminated in a 2-0 loss at home to Aston Villa.

After spending heavily in the two transfer windows since Todd Boehly’s consortium bought the club, Chelsea have gone backwards on the pitch. They’re in the bottom half of the table and their only hope of a successful season means they need to defeat Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Things are almost, but not quite, as bad with Liverpool. After a quadruple-chasing year last season, Jurgen Klopp’s men have gone the opposite way this time around. They’re out of all the cup competitions and face a difficult battle to finish inside the Premier League top four.

A 4-1 loss to Manchester City at the weekend showed how far they have fallen but the Reds can bounce back tonight with a victory away at Chelsea.

With both teams struggling for form this is an intriguing encounter and could go either way. Who will triumph at Stamford Bridge?