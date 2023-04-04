Chelsea vs Liverpool LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Chelsea vs Liverpool - LIVE!

Chelsea begin life without Graham Potter as they host Liverpool tonight at Stamford Bridge. The Blues parted ways with Potter after a 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa over the weekend left the club 11th in the Premier League table and continued what has been a painful season.

There is no time to dwell on that though, with interim head coach Bruno Saltor taking charge and, despite his complete lack of experience, he is tasked with turning things around. Chelsea travel to face Real Madrid next week in a Champions League quarter-final clash and will be desperate to improve the mood before then.

Liverpool aren’t exactly on a high themselves, with Jurgen Klopp’s side well-beaten by Manchester City last time out. The Reds sit eight points off the Champions League places as it stands, but do have two games in hand over Tottenham in fourth. Follow all the action with our LIVE blog below, featuring expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the ground.

Chelsea vs Liverpool latest news

Kick-off: 8pm BST, Stamford Bridge

How to watch: Sky Sports Main Event

Chelsea team news: Fofana could start

Liverpool team news: Nunez set to return

Standard Sport prediction: Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool

Chelsea FC - Liverpool FC

Standard Sport prediction

18:00 , Matt Verri

Good luck predicting this one. Chelsea could surge back into form with Potter gone or could, perhaps more realistically, continue to struggle with fundamental issues in their squad.

Liverpool, meanwhile, could bounce back from their latest defeat with an improved display as they sense blood against a rival or could, perhaps more realistically, continue to struggle with fundamental issues in their squad.

A 1-1 draw.

Liverpool team news

17:54 , Matt Verri

Darwin Nunez is set to be recalled to the Liverpool starting lineup to face Chelsea tonight.

The forward was on the bench last time out at the Etihad, but should return from the off here. Luis Diaz won’t be involved as his comeback from a long lay-off nears while Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita are set to miss out.

Klopp admitted that he had “no clue” which of his players will recover in time following the 4-1 loss at the Etihad Stadium, and that he will “wait as long as possible” before picking his line-up.

The Reds boss did, however, assert that there will “definitely” be changes.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez.

(REUTERS)

Chelsea team news

17:47 , Matt Verri

It’s unclear whether Chelsea will continue in the same 3-4-3 system they used under Potter, with Bruno stating in his press conference: “I don’t have to give any clues to Liverpool.”

Last week, Potter said Raheem Sterling and Wesley Fofana could both return to face Liverpool and that may still be the case.

The pair missed the 2-0 defeat at home to Villa over the weekend but were thought to be nearing a return after sitting out matches for their respective national teams.

Thiago Silva remains out along with Edouard Mendy, Cesar Azpilicueta and Armando Broja, leaving Bruno with the majority of the squad to pick from.

N’Golo Kante will likely continue from the bench and, after being an unused substitute at the weekend, Mason Mount could return to face a side rumoured to be interested in signing him.

Predicted Chelsea XI (3-4-3): Kepa; Fofana, Koulibaly, Cucurella; James, Enzo, Kovacic, Chilwell; Havertz, Joao Felix, Mudryk.

(IKIMAGES/AFP via Getty Images)

How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool

17:39 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with coverage beginning at 7pm BST.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here with us, featuring expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the ground.

