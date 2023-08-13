Chelsea vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result and reaction as points are shared at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea and Liverpool played out a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge as the momentum swung between the two sides in an electrifying first half.

Liverpool started as the stronger side and completed a wonderful team move from their own box to play Mo Salah into space on the right wing. He curled a fine pass to the back post where Luis Diaz arrived to poke in the opening goal. Salah himself then had a second goal chalked off for the slighest of offsides before Chelsea started to respond.

A recycled cross from a corner allowed debutant Axel Disasi to scoop the ball past Alisson for the equaliser and Ben Chilwell believed he had the Blues in front with a fine finish just minutes later only for his effor to also get ruled out for an offside.

The second half saw Chelsea dominate the ball and create a couple more chances. Nicolas Jackson looks to be a solid centre-forward but needs to work on his finishing as a couple of opportunities went begging. In the end the teams couldn’t be separated and the match ended all square.

Relive the action from Stamford Bridge as Chelsea drew with Liverpool:

Chelsea vs Liverpool

FULL TIME - The points are shared at Stamford Bridge

72’ SAVE! - Jackson gets in on goal but has his effort stopped by Alisson (CHE 1-1 LIV)

57’ SAVE! - Alisson denies Chilwell from close range (CHE 1-1 LIV)

39’ DISALLOWED GOAL! - Chilwell is offside as he slotted Chelsea into the lead (CHE 1-1 LIV)

37’ GOAL! - Disasi scores on debut for Chelsea (CHE 1-1 LIV)

31’ DISALLOWED GOAL! - Salah scores but VAR rules him offside (CHE 0-1 LIV)

18’ GOAL! - Diaz finishes off a brilliant move from Liverpool (CHE 0-1 LIV)

12’ CROSSBAR! - Salah hits the bar with a right-footed shot from the edge of the box (CHE 0-0 LIV)

FT Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool

Mo Salah scored in the last six opening fixtures of a season for Liverpool but that run came to an end today. He had his goal disallowed but his pass for Luis Diaz’s opener was superb.

Salah has now contributed to nine goals in his last seven games in the Premier League (three goals, six assists).

Chelsea and Liverpool played out an entertaining 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge on Sunday as their Premier League seasons began.

Luis Diaz scored a well-worked goal in the first half for Liverpool before Chelsea hit back through new centre-back Axel Disasi, who pounced on the ball in the box. Both sides had goals ruled out as they went on to share the points in an open and often chaotic encounter.

Here is how the players rated:

FT Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool

Chelsea will be the happier of the two teams, they came from behind to earn a point and could have had three.

They were the more composed and attacking side with Mauricio Pochettino setting the foundations to build this team into one that can compete at the top of the table.

Liverpool flew out of the blocks but looked nervous as they were put under pressure defensively. Jurgen Klopp will be happy to take a point away from Stamford Bridge but there’s work to do for the Reds’ boss as he attempts to reshape his team into title contenders once again.

Full-time! Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool

90+5 mins: The points are shared. Mykhailo Mudryk has the chance to win it for Chelsea but he’s running to quickly on the counter-attack to be able to get a shot away inside the box.

The whistle goes to end this fascinating encounter with the Blues and the Reds settling for a point apiece.

Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool

90+3 mins: Close! Liverpool almost steal the three points right at the end of this game.

Darwin Nunez is fed the ball and runs it along the edge of the box. He shoots and looks to curl his effort into the far bottom corner but a last ditch deflection knocks the ball wide!

Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool

90 mins: Five minutes off added time to play at the end of this match.

Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool

88 mins: Alexis Mac Allister is brought down by Conor Gallagher and gestures to the referee that he should book the Chelsea midfielder.

Because of that suggestion Mac Allister himself goes in the book. Liverpool have a free kick just inside Chelsea’s half but it gets floated into the box and claimed by the goalkeeper.

Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool

85 mins: Curtis Jones attempts to run the ball out of his own half against three Chelsea attackers and understandably loses the ball. The pass into the box isn’t great though and Virgil van Dijk manages to hoof it clear for Liverpool.

Chelsea continue to knock on the door though. If there’s going to be another goal it seems like the Blues will score it.

Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool

83 mins: Maatsen sends a long ball over to Chilwell on the left wing. He bombs forward and slides the ball inside to Jackson. Jackson can’t spin around Konate and loses possession inside the box.

Liverpool work it clear.

Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool

80 mins: More changes as this game heads towards its conclusion. Myhailo Mudryk and Ian Maatsen come on for Chelsea with Raheem Sterling and Carney Chukwuemeka heading off.

Will there be a winning goal at Stamford Bridge?

Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool

75 mins: Malo Gusto is brought on by Mauricio Pochettino to replace the captain Reece James.

Jurgen Klopp makes a couple of changes too, as Mo Salah and Luis Diaz are taken off with Harvey Elliott and Ben Doak introduced for the Reds.

Salah is not happy about that call at all.

Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool

72 mins: Save! Nicolas Jackson comes close to putting Chelsea ahead. Liverpool give the ball away sloppily high up the pitch and Jackson is sent into space on the left wing.

He drives towards goal, carries the ball into the box and shoots only for Alisson to drop low to his right to keep out the shot.

Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool

69 mins: Conor Gallagher is given the ball over on the inside left channel. He passes to Enzo Fernandez who guides an aerial pass out to Reece James.

James swings a cross into the box but Virgil van Djik gets highest to nod it clear. Chelsea are firmly in control of this match now. Liverpool need to get themselves on the ball.

Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool

66 mins: James switches the play for Chelsea and pings the ball over to Chukwuemeka. He slips it to Chilwell on the overlap and the left back’s cross is blocked out for a corner.

Liverpool fail to properly deal with the ball and allow the Blues to get a shot off. The effort is blocked and eventually cleared but Liverpool need to switch things up.

Curtis Jones and Darwin Nunez come on to replace Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota.

Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool

63 mins: Reece James takes the set piece and whips the ball straight at goal. There’s a far bit of pace behind the shot but the effort heads over the crossbar and Alisson watches it sail by.

Jurgen Klopp is preparing a couple of changes for Liverpool.

Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool

60 mins: Reece James and Ben Chilwell have had a lot of joy in the wide areas for Chelsea today. Chilwell dances down the left wing and wins a free kick as he comes up against Ibrahima Konate.

Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool

57 mins: Save! Raheem Sterling is given the ball out on the right side. He brings it in from the touch line and slips a pass to Enzo Fernandez.

Fernandez feeds a weighted ball into the left side of the box where Ben Chilwell is in space. Chilwell takes a touch then shoots but Alisson narrows the angel to goal and keeps the ball out!

Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool

54 mins: Close! Liverpool win a corner that Dominik Szoboszlai swings into the near post. Luis Diaz jumps for the ball but misses it. It hits Nicolas Jackson smack bang on the middle of the hand and bounces wide of the goal.

Liverpool appeal for a handball and VAR takes a look at it. Jackson’s hand is in an unnatural position but it’s very close to his body as he jumps into the air.

VAR decides it’s not a handball and Liverpool don’t get a penalty.

Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool

51 mins: Alexander-Arnold releases the ball to Cody Gakpo who manages to turn it square to Diogo Jota as Liverpool move through midfield.

Jota feeds the ball out wide to Robertson who curls a nice cross into the middle. Gakpo continues his run and leaps for the ball but it drops over the back of his head and is claimed by Robert Sanchez.

Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool

48 mins: Dominik Szoboszlai drives Liverpool forward before chipping the ball over to Luis Diaz. Diaz brings the ball into the box, looks to open up the far post and then sees a shot deflect behind for a corner.

Trent Alexander-Arnold whips the ball into the middle but Chelsea defend the initial ball. It gets recycled onto the head of Virgil van Dijk but the Liverpool captain nods it wide of the target.

Second half! Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool

Liverpool get the match back underway at Stamford Bridge. Which way will this match go?

HT Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool

Both teams created six chances on goal in the first half though Chelsea had more shots on target (2) than Liverpool (1). The Reds will be more aggressive in the second half but this game is there to be won by both teams.

It’ll be interesting to see how this one plays out.

HT Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool

Chelsea dominated possession in that half with the home side in control of the ball 66% of the time. It was Liverpool who started as the better team though.

Luis Diaz opened the scoring and they thought they had a second only for Mo Salah to get flagged offside.

Chelsea then responded and utilised the link-up play between Reece James and Raheem Sterling to fantastic effect. Debutant Zxel Disasi scuffs a volley into the back of the net before Ben Chilwell had a goal ruled out and Nicolas Jackson belted one over the top.

All to pay for in the second half.

HT Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool

Half-time! Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool

45+8 mins: Alisson spanks a goal kick up the pitch and the whistle goes to signal the end of the first half. The teams head into the break on level terms.

They’ve each scored and had a goal disallowed. It’s a very good game this one.

Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool

45+6 mins: Jota is strapped up and now has to spend 30 seconds off the pitch before he can return per the new regulations. Liverpool are down to 10-men for the time being as Chelsea come on the attack.

Alexis Mac Allister gives away a foul but Jota is allowed back on before it’s taken. Enzo Fernandez swings the ball into the middle of the box where Axel Disasi flicks it on.

Levi Colwill sprints towards the back post and punts the ball out of play.

Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool

45+3 mins: Diogo Jota is caught by a hefty challenge from Levi Colwill and the Liverpool forward needs a bit of treatment here. There’s a break in play so both managers take the time to give some updated instructions to their players.

Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool

45 mins: Six minutes of added time to play before the end of the first half at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool

43 mins: Chance! Reece James gets the better of Andy Robertson again as Raheem Sterling slips the ball to him on the overlap. James cuts the ball back into the middle where Nicolas Jackson pings a first time effort over the crossbar!

Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool

40 mins: Disallowed goal!

Chelsea think they’ve got themselves ahead as Ben Chilwell makes a fine run in between the back line and receives the ball. Trent Alexander-Arnold steps up to play him offside but allows Chilwell to get into the box, sit Alisson down and send the ball into the back of the net.

Alexander-Arnold’s decision is the correct one though as VAR shows Chilwell had leaned into an offside position before the pass came through to him.

GOAL! Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool (Disasi, 37’)⚽️

37 mins: Chelsea are level!

The corner ball is whipped into the box and headed out to Raheem Sterling. He finds Reece James and on the right side and the Chelsea captain sends the ball back in.

Dominik Szoboszlai’s clearance comes to Ben Chilwell who nods it to Axel Disasi and the Blues defender turns it home!

Chelsea 0-1 Liverpool

36 mins: Better from Chelsea.

Jackson and Chukwuemeka link up nicely before the midfielder slides the ball out wide to Reece James. He puts a couple of crosses into the box but both are cleared away.

James then feeds the ball to Raheem Sterling who drives aclong the byline and pulls the ball into the box winning the Blues a corner when Trent Alexander-Arnold boots it behind.

Chelsea 0-1 Liverpool

33 mins: That was another brilliant move from Liverpool which cut through Chelsea’s defence with ease. Mauricio Pochettino could have a big job on his hands getting the Blues organised at the back.

Enzo Fernandez and Diogo Jota have a bit of a barny with each other and both men are put in the book.

Chelsea 0-1 Liverpool

31 mins: No goal! It an incredibly tight call, VAR rules that Mo Salah has just offside and the second goal is chalked off!

GOAL! Chelsea 0-2 Liverpool (Salah, 29’)⚽️

29 mins: This time he scores! Trent Alexander-Arnold steps into midfield as an inverted full-back and receives the ball. He threads it through the Chelsea defence and finds Mo Salah bursting in behind.

Salah collects the ball, carries it into the box and lifts it over Robert Sanchez to double Liverpool’s lead.

Or has he? VAR is checking for an offside...

Chelsea 0-1 Liverpool

27 mins: Blocked! Mo Salah needs to score here. Liverpool find themselves in a wonderful area as Luis Diaz turns past Axel Disasi to carry the ball into the box.

He picks out Salah who takes slightly too long to make a shot which allows the Chelsea defence to get back and put in the block. Big chance for Liverpool’s star forward.

Chelsea 0-1 Liverpool

24 mins: Chance! Nicolas Jackson looks like a force of nature for Chelsea. Levi Colwill brings the ball down the left side and knocks it into the feet of the forward.

Jackson twists and weaves into the box, shrugging off a couple of defenders on the way. He shoots but hooks his effort well wide of the far post.

Chelsea 0-1 Liverpool

21 mins: Penalty shout!

The ball is knocked over the top of Trent Alexander-Arnold and gets collected by Ben Chilwell. He touches it into the box and feels some contact from the covering Ibrahima Konate.

Chilwell makes a meal of the nudge and theatrically goes to ground hoping for a penalty but the referee just tells him to get up and waves for play to go on.

GOAL! Chelsea 0-1 Liverpool (Diaz, 18’)⚽️

18 mins: What a goal!

Liverpool move the ball from one end of the pitch to the other. Trent Alexander-Arnold sends the ball back to Alisson who feeds it to Dominik Szoboszlai. He then lays the ball off to Alexis Mac Allister who floats a wonderful diagonal ball over to Mo Salah on the right wing.

Salah drives towards the ball before threading a sweet pass over to the far post where Luis Diaz arrives behind Reece James and pokes it home!

Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool

15 mins: Liverpool survive!

Raheem Sterling and Reece James combine brilliantly on the right side with Sterling drawing out the Liverpool defenders before slipping the ball back to his captain.

James sends the ball into the middle where Nicolas Jackson toes a shto towards goal and is denied by a sprawling Alisson.

Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool

12 mins: Close! Raheem Sterling receives the ball high up the pitch and threads it into the box for Enzo Fernandez who collects the ball and shoots only for Ibrahima Konate to leap in front of the ball and make the block.

Crossbar! Liverpool clear their lines and sweep up the pitch. Cody Gakpo carries the ball into the box before laying it off to Mo Salah.

Salah switches the ball onto his right foot and drills one at goal, Robert Sanchez is beaten but the ball rattles into the crossbar and bounces away!

Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool

10 mins: Dominik Szoboszlai has made an energetic start to this match for Liverpool. He was so excited to join the Reds and has been a willing runner for them during pre-season. This earlier in his Anfield career he looks like a decent signing for Liverpool.

Reece James brings the ball down the right side of the pitch for Chelsea and wins the home side a corner.

Enzo Fernandez knocks it short to James who floats a decent effort into the middle. Diogo Jota drops back and wins the header before the ball gets through to Nicolas Jackson.

There’s a slight scramble but the Reds work the ball away.

Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool

7 mins: Mo Salah takes the ball out to the right before slipping it into the path of Dominik Szoboszlai. Liverpool’s new signing shifts and shimmies his way into the penalty area before cutting to the left.

The ball comes loose and Diogo Jota has a snapshot which flies wide of the near post.

Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool

5 mins: Yellow card! Carney Chukwuemeka looks to get on the end of an aerial ball but is too far away from it.

He lunges towards the ball as it drops but Ibrahima Konate gets their first and nods it away. Chukwuemeka is too committed to withdraw his leg and smacks into Konate’s chest earning himself an early booking.

Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool

3 mins: Levi Colwill goes long and chips the ball over the top for Nicolas Jackson. The forward chests the ball down and is forced wide by Virgil van Dijk.

Jackson slips the ball to Carney Chukwuemeka who looks to weave into the penalty area but loses possession on the edge of the box.

Kick off! Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool

Just four of Chelsea’s players started their opening game of last season - Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva and Raheem Sterling.

Mauricio Pochettino and Jurgen Klopp reignite their friendly rivalry and share a hug before the match gets going.

The Blues kick off the match and work the ball to the backline. A diagonal pass comes over the pitch but is knocked out of play straight away,

Chelsea vs Liverpool

Here come the teams!

There are two new captains taking charge of their respective teams for this clash. Reece James leads out Chelsea while Virgil van Dijk is at the head of the Liverpool line.

Kick off is up next...

Why Axel Disasi could solve Mauricio Pochettino’s defensive problems at Chelsea

When it was confirmed in mid-July that Wesley Fofana would face a significant period on the sidelines owing to an ACL injury, Chelsea started to be linked with a host of centre-backs to replace the Frenchman. Harry Maguire was a reported target, so too was Blues academy product Marc Guehi.

However, Chelsea have now confirmed the signing from Monaco of towering France international Axel Disasi. The 25-year-old has been on Premier League radars in recent months, with Manchester United and Newcastle both credited with an interest in the Gonesse-born centre-back. Chelsea have since taken the plunge on the defender, bringing him in on a six-year deal for €45m.

That in itself serves to highlight the extent of Fofana’s injury, but even so; Chelsea couldn’t afford to pass up the chance to secure Disasi’s services. Even with his compatriot available, Mauricio Pochettino‘s top-quality options at the heart of the defence are thin on the ground.

Why Axel Disasi could solve Mauricio Pochettino’s defensive problems at Chelsea

Chelsea vs Liverpool

Mohamed Salah has scored in Liverpool’s opening Premier League game in all six of his seasons with the Reds.

His total of eight goals on the opening weekend is a joint record in the competition, matching the totals of Alan Shearer, Frank Lampard and Wayne Rooney.

Chelsea vs Liverpool

New Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino has won five of his seven Premier League matches on the opening weekend of the season, with his only defeat coming at Manchester United in 2015.

The only permanent Chelsea manager to suffer a home defeat in his first Premier League fixture in charge of the club was Glenn Hoddle against Blackburn in 1993.

Chelsea vs Liverpool

The Reds have not lost their opening league game in any of the past 10 seasons (won eight, drawn two), with their last such defeat a 3-0 loss at West Bromwich Albion in 2012.

Can Jurgen Klopp’s men keep that record in tact today?

Chelsea vs Liverpool

16:07 , Mike Jones

Chelsea only won one of their 19 league matches against teams who finished in the top half of the table last term - that came away to Aston Villa in their penultimate game under Steven Gerrard.

The Blues made a combined 139 changes to their starting XI in the Premier League in 2022/23, the fourth highest tally by any side in the history of the competition.

Chelsea vs Liverpool

Liverpool are unbeaten in 11 Premier League matches with seven wins and four draws. This run started with a 0-0 draw at Chelsea, the only time they failed to score in those 11 matches.

Will the Reds rectify that this afternoon?

‘Not my decision’ whether I get time to transform Chelsea – Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino acknowledged it will not be for him to decide what constitutes success in his debut season as Chelsea manager ahead of Sunday’s meeting with Liverpool.

The Argentinian will be the fifth coach to lead the team in a Premier League match since Todd Boehly’s Clearlake Capital consortium bought the club last May and is tasked with picking up the pieces of a disastrous campaign that saw Chelsea finish 12th last season.

As with Boehly’s first two transfer windows, there has been a significant turnover of players this summer, with 10 first-team players released or sold and a further six brought in.

‘Not my decision’ whether I get time to transform Chelsea – Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea vs Liverpool

Chelsea have earned four Premier League wins and 20 points in 2023, fewer than any other side ever-present in the top flight in this time.

Can Mauricio Pochettino turn around their fortunes?

Chelsea vs Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp’s team lost eight Premier League away matches last season, as many as in their previous three campaigns combined. Can they kick off this campaign with a win?

(PA)

Chelsea vs Liverpool

Chelsea are winless in eight home matches in all competitions (four draws, four defeats) since beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the Champions League on 7 March.

The Blues have won their opening Premier League game on 20 occasions, a joint record.

Peter Drury brings colour to Premier League — but new Sky Sports commentator will divide opinion

There is a special place in sporting history reserved for those who bring the most iconic moments to life. The voices in the living rooms or through the radio to the masses listening or watching have their place, but commentators, just like teams can divide opinion.

Ahead of the start of the Premier League, Sky Sports will have a new head voice after Martin Tyler, who had covered the league since its inception in 1992, left the broadcaster, with Peter Drury his replacement.

It will be a change both the style and approach, and while it remains to be seen how it will be received by those paying eye-watering sums to the broadcaster to watch Premier League matches, it is the start of a new era.

Peter Drury brings colour to Premier League — but style will divide opinion

Chelsea vs Liverpool

The last time Chelsea hosted Liverpool in the opening round of a top-flight season was in 1937. The Blues won 6-1, with George Mills scoring a hat-trick.

It would be surprising if today’s clash saw a similar scoreline but it’s never out of the question.

Chelsea vs Liverpool

Mauricio Pochettino names three Chelsea debutants for this match. Defender Alex Disasi, goalkeeper Robert Sanchez and forward Nicolas Jackson all feature in a starting XI that sees Raheem Sterling and Reece James line up for the Blues.

For Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp hands Premier League debuts to Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai while Mo Salah, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz slot into the forward line.

Chelsea vs Liverpool line-ups

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Disasi, Thiago Silva, Colwill; James, Fernandez, Gallagher, Chukwuemeka, Chilwell; Sterling, Jackson

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gakpo; Salah, Jota, Diaz

Your first Reds line-up of the 2023/24 @PremierLeague season 📋🔴#CHELIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 13, 2023

Liverpool, Moises Caicedo, and the £100m bid that Jurgen Klopp said he’d never make

Jurgen Klopp found himself disagreeing with Jurgen Klopp and Jurgen Klopp accepted Jurgen Klopp had been wrong.

Or, to put it another way, the Liverpool manager has changed his mind. In 2016, he had said he would not spend £100million on a player – “The day this is football, I’m not in a job anymore” – and in 2023 Brighton accepted Liverpool’s nine-figure bid for Moises Caicedo.

If Klopp has changed, so have circumstances: Seven years ago, he was discussing Manchester United’s world-record purchase of Paul Pogba. Now Liverpool have made a British record offer for Caicedo.

“Everything changed,” Klopp said. “Do I like it? No. Did I realise I was wrong? Yes, definitely.” ‘Everything changed’ might serve as a summary of Liverpool’s summer, except that the revolution remains in progress.

Liverpool have a new captain, a new vice-captain and a new midfield, even if there is no guarantee Caicedo will be a part of it: It remains very possible the 21-year-old will join Chelsea and probable he would prefer to.

It is also feasible that Liverpool’s summer-long pursuit of Romeo Lavia will instead bring the Belgian to Anfield, though they feel a £50m asking price is steep for a teenager whose lone season of first-team football culminated in relegation.

Liverpool, Moises Caicedo, and the £100m bid that Jurgen Klopp said he’d never make

Chelsea vs Liverpool

Each of the last six league and cup meetings between Chelsea and Liverpool have been drawn, including the two domestic cup finals in 2022, both subsequently won by the Merseysiders on penalties.

The four most recent encounters have finished 0-0 - no fixture in competitive English football history has finished goalless five times in a row.

Liverpool offered hope in battle with Chelsea over Moises Caicedo transfer

Chelsea were still negotiating with Brighton for Moises Caicedo into the early hours of Saturday morning, but the ongoing delay could yet work in Liverpool’s favour in a multi-layered saga that has also seen both clubs also compete for Southampton’s Romeo Lavia.

Liverpool went higher than Chelsea in Thursday’s effective auction for Caicedo, bidding £110m, which then saw the Stamford Bridge club go to £55m for Lavia.

Chelsea are trying to do both deals, but there is some skepticism whether they can make the two work under Financial Fair Play without significant sales.

Liverpool offered hope in battle with Chelsea over Moises Caicedo transfer

Jurgen Klopp wants players to step up as ‘reloaded’ Liverpool look to hit stride

Jurgen Klopp accepts change at Liverpool was inevitable as he urged his “reloaded” side to find their own way ahead of the start of their Premier League campaign.

Liverpool saw captain Jordan Henderson and fellow midfielder Fabinho leave for the Saudi Pro League for a combined £52million, while Roberto Firmino and James Milner also departed Anfield this summer.

Virgil van Dijk will skipper the side this season as Liverpool try to rebound from last season’s fifth-place finish, which left them outside the Champions League places for the first time since 2015-16.

Jurgen Klopp wants players to step up as ‘reloaded’ Liverpool look to hit stride

How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool

Chelsea vs Liverpool is due to kick-off at 4.30pm on Sunday 13 August at Stamford Bridge in London.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channels from 4pm. Subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go app.

Chelsea vs Liverpool early team news

Chelsea have confirmed that Christopher Nkunku will be out for “an extended period” after undergoing knee surgery. Mauricio Pochettino continues to chase midfield reinforcements, but centre-half Axel Disasi has been secured to provide the manager with another defensive option. Reece James has been appointed as captain.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are also said to still be in the mix for another high-price midfield recruit despite adding Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, who could make competitive Liverpool debuts at Stamford Bridge. Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic continue to work their way back from injury lay-offs and may be absent.

Chelsea vs Liverpool

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Premier League. Sunday’s action concludes with an interesting encounter between Chelsea and Liverpool that is set to be filled with intrigue, drama and subplots.

Mauricio Pochettino takes charge of the Blues for his first league game since joining as head coach at the start of the summer. He’s got a fresh, youthful squad that will be keen to push the Blues to new heights and banish the memories of their horrendous campaign last season.

Liverpool are similarly revitalised with a new captain in Virgil van Dijk and a couple of midfield maestros, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, joining the ranks. Jurgen Klopp has called this squad ‘Liverpool FC reloaded’ and he’ll want to kick off this new era with a winning start.

The match gets underway at 4.30pm and we’ll have all the build-up, team news and updates beforehand so stick around.