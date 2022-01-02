Chelsea vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news and lineups with Romelu Lukaku dropped

Chelsea welcome Liverpool to Stamford Bridge for a massive game in the Premier League title race (REUTERS)

Chelsea play Liverpool in a massive game in the Premier League title race on Sunday.

The Blues have dropped off the pace at the top of the table in recent weeks and now sit 11 points behind league leaders Manchester City after the champions came back to beat Arsenal on Saturday. Manager Thomas Tuchel has Covid and injury problems to address with Reece James the latest first-team star to be forced onto the sidelines. A bigger concern is Romelu Lukaku with the emergence of the striker’s controversial interview this week costing him his place in the squad.

Jurgen Klopp has Covid issues of his own with Alisson, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip joining the manager himself in missing the game with suspected positive tests. The Reds will be desperate to get back on track after defeat at Leicester last time out with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane featuring for the final time before jetting off to the Africa Cup of Nations later this week.

Follow all the latest Premier League updates and analysis throughout the afternoon here:

Chelsea vs Liverpool Premier League updates

Chelsea host Liverpool in the Premier League

Kick-off at Stamford Bridge at 4.30pm

Blues 11 points, Reds 12 points behind Manchester City

Romelu Lukaku dropped after controversial interview

Alisson, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip out after positive tests

‘We don’t come with excuses'

16:10 , Dylan Terry

Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders insists there will be no excuses despite Jurgen Klopp being absent for today’s game due to a positive Covid test.

Lijnders said: “Jurgen has just mild symptoms, that’s a positive, but Jurgen is Jurgen, he gives positive vibes, his full support, his energy from home.

“He is also a top manager, so the team and staff are prepared and the well-drilled. The moment these top managers step away, hopefully the team can still perform. Jurgen gives a lot of responsibility and freedom, and his full support.

“We don’t come here with excuses, we come here to attack this game, we come with hunger and with the idea to create a final. We are not a team of excuses, whoever is missing, we want to make this a special game with the group we have.”

Story continues

Focus easier without Lukaku, says Tuchel

16:08 , Dylan Terry

Thomas Tuchel believes it is easier to focus by leaving Romelu Lukaku out for today’s game.

Speaking on Sky Sports, he said: “The thing got too big, too noisy, so close to the match, so I decided to protect the preparation for the match, so that is why he is out. Of course we have spoken, twice to the main players, but after that we had to realise it was too close to the match, it’s too big.

"We delayed the decision over what to do, but while are delaying we have to protect the preparation for the match, we have a big game to play.

“Full focus, which is had to get even without this decision, was easier in my opinion if he is not in the squad, and that is why we did it. It was a difficult decision, but in my opinion it was the decision to take.”

Chelsea vs Liverpool (KO 4.30pm)

16:06 , Dylan Terry

Big afternoon for this man. Kelleher is in for Alisson due to a suspected positive Covid test for the Brazilian. He will be hoping to keep a memorable clean sheet at Stamford Bridge.

Firmino and Matip also out with suspected positives.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea vs Liverpool (KO 4.30pm)

16:02 , Dylan Terry

The Liverpool players are out on the pitch warming up. This will be Sadio Mane’s final appearance for Liverpool before he jets off to Cameroon for the Africa Cup of Nations.

The same goes for Mo Salah.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea vs Liverpool

15:59 , Dylan Terry

So, 12 goals in the opening three Premier League matches of the day. What does the fourth and final one have in store?

On paper, it should be a blockbuster.

Premier League results

15:55 , Dylan Terry

Dan James added a third for Leeds in the dying moments at Elland Road.

Here are the Premier League results then:

Brentford 2-1 Aston Villa

Leeds 3-1 Burnley

Everton 2-3 Brighton

Liverpool milestones

15:53 , Dylan Terry

It’s midfielder Fabinho’s 100th Premier League appearance for Liverpool this afternoon. And it is also 200 Premier League appearances for full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Congrats to both. They’ll want to cap landmark games off with a win.

Safe standing in operation

15:50 , Dylan Terry

Chelsea fans beginning to filter into Stamford Bridge, including those in the safe standing area this afternoon.

History being made at this Premier League clash.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Chelsea vs Liverpool

15:46 , Dylan Terry

The visitors have arrived at Stamford Bridge ahead of their huge clash with Chelsea this afternoon. They are without Jurgen Klopp, but still a force to be reckoned with.

A reminder that Alisson, Joel Matip and Roberto Firmino are all unavailable after suspected Covid-19 positives.

Thiago Alcantara and Takumi Minamino also unavailable due to injuries.

Brentford 2-1 Aston Villa

15:43 , Dylan Terry

Mads Roerslev may just have won it for Brentford here! They have been second best for most of this game but Thomas Frank’s side have turned things around.

Emi Martinez thwarted Roerslev’s initial attempt but at the second time of asking the Brentford man lashed it home.

Chelsea vs Liverpool

15:39 , Dylan Terry

So Chelsea are without Romelu Lukaku. Liverpool are without Alisson and Roberto Firmino.

Which side will be hampered more? You imagine Chelsea had a bit more time to prepare for Lukaku’s absence - not that the situation surrounding it is at all ideal.

Leeds 2-1 Burnley

15:37 , Dylan Terry

Stuart Dallas has netted for Leeds and they have now regained their advantage over Burnley in a huge relegation six-pointer.

Can it be a huge relegation six-pointer on 2 January? Well, I’m saying it can be.

Everton 2-3 Brighton

15:35 , Dylan Terry

Or not! Anthony Gordon has also helped himself to a brace as Everton pull themselves back into the game once more.

Can the hosts find an equaliser inside the final 15 minutes?

Everton 1-3 Brighton

15:33 , Dylan Terry

Alexis Mac Allister has netted his second of the game to restore Brighton’s two-goal lead against Everton at Goodison Park.

That should be that?

Liverpool team news

15:32 , Ben Burrows

And here is the Liverpool line-up: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Henderson, Milner, Mane, Salah, Jota.

Subs: Adrian, Pitaluga, Keita, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Beck, Williams, Morton.

Chelsea team news

15:30 , Dylan Terry

Here is your Chelsea line-up for today’s game then: Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Pulisic.

Subs: Kepa, Sarr, Hall, Jorginho, Saul, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Vale, Ziyech.

Chelsea players back Tuchel amid Lukaku scandal

15:27 , Dylan Terry

Regarding the Thomas Tuchel’s handling of the Romelu Lukaku situation, The Independent’s Miguel Delaney has said: “Am told Chelsea squad broadly supportive of how Tuchel has handled all this.”

Liverpool statement

15:25 , Dylan Terry

The Liverpool statement regarding the three suspected positives reads: “Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip have been ruled out of Liverpool’s clash with Chelsea today after returning suspected positive tests for COVID-19.

“The trio will play no part in the fixture at Stamford Bridge and are now isolating.

“It follows news Jürgen Klopp will not be present at the encounter after also registering a suspected positive test.

“All other members of the Reds’ playing squad have subsequently been tested and received negative results.”

Alisson, Firmino and Matip all out

15:20 , Dylan Terry

Breaking team news as the three Liverpool players with suspected positive Covid tests have been confirmed as Alisson Becker, Joel Matip and Roberto Firmino.

Big blow for the visitors.

Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip have been ruled out of Liverpool’s clash with Chelsea today after returning suspected positive tests for COVID-19. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 2, 2022

Leeds 1-1 Burnley

15:13 , Dylan Terry

There’s also been another goal at Elland Road where Maxwel Cornet has equalised for Burnley against Leeds.

Spoils being shared in the relegation six-pointer as it stands.

Everton 1-2 Brighton

15:12 , Dylan Terry

Game on at Goodison?

Anthony Gordon has pulled one back for the hosts eight minutes into the second half and all of a sudden Everton are right back in it.

Klopp to miss Chelsea clash

15:10 , Dylan Terry

Jurgen Klopp will miss Liverpool’s crucial match at Chelsea on Sunday after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Liverpool manager is experiencing mild symptoms and now joins the list of three staff members and three players who have tested positive this week.

In Friday’s press conference Klopp did not reveal who had tested positive but hinted the cases would affect his first XI for the game at Stamford Bridge between second and third in the Premier League. “It’s not so cool at the moment,” Klopp said. “I’m not able to say who it is but it’ll be pretty clear on the team sheet.”

Klopp’s assistant Pep Lijnders will lead the team into the crunch fixture. Liverpool are one point behind second-placed Chelsea with a game in hand.

Lukaku on the tip of all tongues

15:05 , Dylan Terry

Romelu Lukaku’s name is everywhere ahead of today’s game...as Miguel Delaney illustrates.

The last time I can remember such a forore around one player ahead of such a big fixture, was Roy Keane, before United-Chelsea in November 2005. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) January 2, 2022

Chelsea vs Liverpool team news

14:59 , Dylan Terry

No line-ups confirmed yet - that will come at 3.30pm. But here is a reminder of what we know already.

Chelsea are without Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen and Reece James, while Timo Werner and Kai Havertz are both still on the road to full recovery from Covid-19.

Romelu Lukaku is set to be dropped after his controversial interview angered boss Thomas Tuchel.

Liverpool have most key players available, with only Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino, Nat Phillips and Harvey Elliott on their injury table.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are available before travelling to the African Cup of Nations. Thiago Alcantara was left out of the defeat at Leicester and is set to be absent yet again.

Half-time scores

14:53 , Dylan Terry

Here are the half-time scores from the three 2pm Premier League kick-offs:

Brentford 1-1 Aston Villa

Leeds 1-0 Burnley

Everton 0-2 Brighton

Danny Ings’ opener was cancelled out just before the break by a brilliant striker from Yoane Wissa as Brentford and Aston Villa go in all square.

Jack Harrison’s goal has given Leeds a precious advantage over Burnley in a relegation six-pointer at Elland Road.

And goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Dan Burn have given Graham Potter’s Brighton a health lead over a desolate Everton team. Dominic Calvert-Lewin also skied a penalty on his return to the side.

Tuchel admits to ‘bump in development'

14:50 , Dylan Terry

Thomas Tuchel has admitted Chelsea will keep refining their tactical blueprint in a bid to shake off December’s “bump in development”.

“We have the feeling we’ve invested a lot, we squeezed the lemon and squeezed the lemon,” said Tuchel. “But it’s like squeezing the same lemon over and over again and expecting fresh juice.

“It’s hard to take these results and stay positive because we know we can play better, but also everybody is trying extremely hard. It’s tough, we have now three games at home where we conceded late equalisers where we dominated all statistics and are purely unlucky.

“It hurts because obviously with six points more we would have a completely different feeling around New Year.

“But it’s sometimes like this, I’m sure it’s not the first time in my career and the players’ career when things feel a bit more heavy than in other days.”

Thomas Tuchel admits to recent ‘bump in development’ at Chelsea

Brentford 1-1 Aston Villa

14:44 , Dylan Terry

Out of nowhere Yoan Wissa has scored a wonderful goal to equaliser for Brentford against Aston Villa.

The Congolese forward whips a sensational effort into the top corner from the edge of the box to send the Brentford Community Stadium into jubilant scenes.

Wonderful strike.

Leeds 1-0 Burnley

14:41 , Dylan Terry

Big goal in the battle to avoid the drop!

Jack Harrison has given Leeds the opener in their clash with fellow relegation candidates Burnley at Elland Road.

Potentially a massive match at the bottom of the Premier League table and it’s Marcelo Bielsa’s side who have struck first six minutes before half-time.

Klopp not worried about misfiring Mane

14:40 , Dylan Terry

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is not concerned by Sadio Mane’s current goal drought.

The Senegal international has not found the net in nine matches and is on the worst run of his Anfield career, having gone more than 13-and-a-half hours without scoring. Prior to that he had scored nine times in 16 matches.

“Sadio has no problem with confidence but of course the momentum finishing-wise is not there at the moment. Otherwise he plays really well,” said Klopp.

“Most strikers – pretty much all strikers – have to go through these kinds of things. It happened to Sadio before and he came out of it. He has scored some important goals and I am pretty positive he has a good chance to score one on Sunday.

“For this game it is all fine. He is too important for us, for us to even think about these kinds of things. You have to take these kind of things from time to time and after it will be good again. We are human beings, that’s how it is.”

Mane double gives Liverpool win at Stamford Bridge

14:35 , Dylan Terry

Two goals from Sadio Mane handed Liverpool a 2-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last season.

Mane and Mo Salah are expected to play their final games for the Reds today before they leave for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Can the pair find their shooting boots to send Liverpool above Chelsea in the Premier League table?

⚽️ 𝑺 𝑨 𝑫 𝑰 𝑶 ⚽️



There was a double from Mane as we claimed all three points at Stamford Bridge last season ⏪ #CHELIV pic.twitter.com/bo0vPdpj1A — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 2, 2022

Chelsea vs Liverpool

14:29 , Dylan Terry

Right, so let’s put the Lukaku-sized sideshow to one side for a moment. Should Chelsea be beating Liverpool this afternoon?

Jurgen Klopp will not be there to coach his side - at least not in person. Liverpool are coming off the back of a draw with Spurs and defeat to Leicester in the Premier League.

It’s all there for Chelsea to provide a statement win today. But have they recovered from a poor run of form in December?

Everton 0-2 Brighton

14:26 , Dylan Terry

Oh dear, oh dear. Dominic Calvert-Lewin has just blasted a penalty over on his return from injury.

Not sure Goodison Park is where you want to be right about now...

Everton 0-2 Brighton

14:23 , Dylan Terry

Dan Burn has just doubled Brighton’s lead at Goodison Park.

It’s worth remembering that coming into this one Rafa Benitez’s side had won just one of their last 11 games in all competitions.

Everton are all over the place and Graham Potter’s Brighton are taking full advantage. They can move up to eighth place with a win.

Chelsea’s sensational 2021

14:23 , Dylan Terry

It’s worth remembering that Chelsea are the reigning European champions. It took Tuchel less than six months to lift the Champions League after arriving at Stamford Bridge.

Over the course of the calendar year, Chelsea were also the second best team in the Premier League in 2021 behind Manchester City.

Safe to say fans are quick to forget when their side goes on a losing run, but it’s been a superb opening 12 months for Tuchel in England.

Brenford 0-1 Aston Villa

14:19 , Dylan Terry

Aston Villa have taken the lead against Brentford through Danny Ings.

With Ollie Watkins unavailable this afternoon, Ings has taken his opportunity with both hands as he puts the visitors in front.

Emi Buendia slid the former Southampton and Liverpool man down the left channel and he fired a sumptuous finish into the far corner. Textbook.

Chelsea vs Liverpool predicted line-ups

14:15 , Dylan Terry

With Covid cases and injuries rife, it is difficult to say the starting XIs that Thomas Tuchel and Jurgen Klopp will field this afternoon.

Nevertheless, we’ve had a go.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Rudiger; Hudson-Odoi, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Pulisic, Ziyech.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Chelsea vs Liverpool

14:10 , Dylan Terry

Huge game this afternoon for both sides.

Chelsea have won just one of their last four Premier League games. Liverpool have picked up just one point from their last two league matches.

Whoever loses you imagine is well and truly out of the title race.

The main event on the biggest stage. 👊 pic.twitter.com/A4hxHiAWfs — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 2, 2022

Everton 0-1 Brighton

14:05 , Dylan Terry

Alexis Mac Allister has given Brighton an early lead at Goodison Park against Everton. The Seagulls clearly building on their stoppage time equaliser at Stamford Bridge earlier this week.

Was it this week? I honestly have no idea.

Underway in early games

14:02 , Dylan Terry

We are underway in the opening three Premier League games of the day. I will be keeping you up to date with goals as they go in (in as good a Jeff Stelling impression as I can muster with words).

Brentford 0-0 Aston Villa

Everton 0-0 Brighton

Leeds 0-0 Burnley

Salah returns to face former club

14:00 , Dylan Terry

Mo Salah makes yet another return to Stamford Bridge this afternoon when he faces his former club Chelsea.

The Egyptian helped Liverpool claim a point at Anfield earlier on in the season when he levelled things up with a penalty.

That was his first Premier League goal in five games against Chelsea. Will he be able to build on that this afternoon?

Questions, questions, questions.

Chelsea vs Liverpool (4.30pm KO)

13:56 , Dylan Terry

Liverpool have not lost any of their last three Premier League games against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

And Jurgen Klopp’s side have won their last two trips to Chelsea, claiming a 2-0 victory last season and 2-1 in the campaign before.

More of the same today from the visitors?

Messi positive for Covid

13:52 , Dylan Terry

Away from the Premier League...

Lionel Messi and three other Paris Saint-Germain players have tested positive for Covid, it has been confirmed.

The Ligue 1 club confirmed that Messi, Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico, Nathan Bitumazala have all tested positive ahead of the French Cup trip to Vannes.

All four are currently in isolation and are subject to the appropriate health protocols.

Lionel Messi tests positive for Covid

Have Man City been ‘lucky’?

13:48 , Dylan Terry

Former Chelsea player Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink believes Manchester City have ‘had the luck’ in the Premier League title race so far.

Pep Guardiola’s side moved 11 points clear at the top of the table with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Arsenal yesterday.

Chelsea could close the gap to eight points with a win this afternoon, while Liverpool would come within nine points of City with a game in hand if they can turn Tuchel’s side over at Stamford Bridge.

But has the title already slipped through the net for the two teams playing this afternoon?

🗣 "Man City have had the luck."@jf9hasselbaink isn't writing off Chelsea and Liverpool in the title race as things can change very quickly pic.twitter.com/Kh0XX5lRcF — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 2, 2022

Safe-standing implemented for Chelsea vs Liverpool

13:44 , Dylan Terry

There is also a bit if history being made at Stamford Bridge today.

The game between Chelsea and Liverpool is the first time fans can watch from standing areas for nearly 30 years in England.

Are we for or against safe-standing in English stadiums? Get in touch @dylanterryjnst.

Thiago and Minamino also out

13:40 , Dylan Terry

Two Liverpool players who are definitely out of today’s game are midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Takumi Minamino.

Klopp said: “Taki is closer, running outside, Thiago not – it’s a hip issue. We have to be patient.”

Meanwhile, Sky Sports reported earlier today they believe Alisson and Roberto Firmino may be two of the three Covid positives within the Liverpool squad. This has not been confirmed by the club.

Liverpool hit by three Covid cases

13:36 , Dylan Terry

Liverpool have been hit by three new Covid-19 cases among the playing squad ahead of their crucial trip to Chelsea on Sunday.

Manager Jurgen Klopp - who will also not be at the game - did not reveal who had tested positive but hinted the cases would affect his first XI for the game at Stamford Bridge.

He said: “It’s not so cool at the moment. I’m not able to say who it is but it’ll be pretty clear on the team sheet.”

Other Chelsea team news

13:32 , Dylan Terry

Aside from Romelu Lukaku, there are a number of other fitness issues surrounding Thomas Tuchel’s squad heading into today’s game.

Chelsea will be without injured England wing-backs Reece James and Ben Chilwell for Liverpool’s west London visit.

But Timo Werner has been back in training after Covid-19 and defender Thiago Silva should also be able to return to ease the Blues’ defensive injury issues.

Tuchel on Lukaku situtation

13:28 , Dylan Terry

When asked about Lukaku’s comments, Chelsea manager Tuchel responded by saying: “We don’t like it, of course, because it brings noise that we don’t need and is not helpful,” said Tuchel. “But on the other side, we don’t want to make more out of it than it actually is.

“You know very well how it is, it’s very easy to take lines out of context, to shorten lines to make headlines, then realise later it’s not so bad or what he meant.

“If you ask me yesterday morning, I would say he is absolutely fine. If there is something to discuss it’s behind closed doors, for sure.”

Three 2pm kick-offs

13:24 , Dylan Terry

Before the main event later on between Chelsea and Liverpool there are three 2pm kick-offs in the Premier League.

They are:

Brentford vs Aston Villa

Everton vs Brighton

Leeds vs Burnley

Lukaku set to be left out of Chelsea squad

13:19 , Dylan Terry

Romelu Lukaku is expected to be omitted from Chelsea’s match squad to face Liverpool at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

Club-record signing Lukaku has hit two goals in as many games but fell foul of manager Thomas Tuchel this week, after revealing unhappiness in an interview released on Thursday but conducted three weeks ago.

A surprised Blues boss Tuchel admitted his frustrations with Lukaku’s comments on Friday, insisting he would seek talks with the £98million star and handle the matter in-house.

Lukaku is now expected to miss the pivotal Premier League clash, however, amid the fallout from telling Sky Sport Italy: “I’m not happy with the situation and that’s only natural.”

Chelsea vs Liverpool

13:12 , Ben Burrows

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent's live coverage as Chelsea play Liverpool in a massive game in the Premier League title race this afternoon.

The Blues have dropped off the pace at the top of the table in recent weeks and now sit 11 points behind league leaders Manchester City after the champions came back to beat Arsenal yesterday.

Manager Thomas Tuchel has Covid and injury problems to address with Reece James the latest first-team star to be forced onto the sidelines.

A bigger concern is Romelu Lukaku with the emergence of the striker’s controversial interview this week set to cost him his place in the side.

Jurgen Klopp has Covid problems of his own and won’t be present at Stamford Bridge having tested positive himself.

The Reds will be desperate to get back on track after defeat at Leicester last time out with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane set to feature for the final time before jetting off to the Africa Cup of Nations later this week.

Stick with us to follow all the latest updates and analysis throughout the afternoon.