Chelsea vs Liverpool LIVE: Carabao Cup final team news, line-ups and more today

(AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea and Liverpool go head-to-head in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium this afternoon, with new champions set to be crowned for the first time since 2018.

The end of the 2017/18 season marked the start of Manchester City’s four-year stranglehold on this trophy, but Pep Guardiola’s team suffered a penalty shootout exit to West Ham in the fourth round in October, while Chelsea and Liverpool safely navigated their way to today’s final. Thomas Tuchel’s Blues knocked out Tottenham in the semi-finals, while Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool saw off Arsenal to book their final berth.

This afternoon’s game marks the Reds’ first appearance in the Carabao Cup final since 2016, when they lost to Man City on penalties in Klopp’s first season in charge. The situation is not dissimilar for Chelsea, who last reached the final in 2019 and also lost to Man City on penalties – during Maurizio Sarri’s brief stint as head coach of the London club. The Italian was succeeded by ex-Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard, who in turn was replaced by Tuchel last January. The German guided Chelsea to Champions League glory against City but also oversaw an FA Cup final loss to Leicester, so he will not be short on motivation to secure his first piece of domestic silverware in England. Follow live updates from the Carabao Cup final below.

Chelsea vs Liverpool LIVE: Carabao Cup final updates

Kick-off is at 4:30pm GMT

Liverpool looking to lift trophy for first time since 2012

Chelsea aiming to add to Club World Cup title this season

Good afternoon

14:40 , Jamie Braidwood

It’s a glorious afternoon at Wembley ahead of the first domestic cup final of the season. It’s set to be an eventful afternoon, potentially both on and off the pitch, and we’ll bring you all the build-up between now and 4:30.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Good afternoon

14:33 , Jamie Braidwood

Chelsea and Liverpool go head-to-head in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium this afternoon, with new champions set to be crowned for the first time since 2018.

The end of the 2017/18 season marked the start of Manchester City’s four-year stranglehold on this trophy, but Pep Guardiola’s team suffered a penalty shootout exit to West Ham in the fourth round in October, while Chelsea and Liverpool safely navigated their way to today’s final. Thomas Tuchel’s Blues knocked out Tottenham in the semi-finals, while Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool saw off Arsenal to book their final berth.

This afternoon’s game marks the Reds’ first appearance in the Carabao Cup final since 2016, when they lost to Man City on penalties in Klopp’s first season in charge. The situation is not dissimilar for Chelsea, who last reached the final in 2019 and also lost to Man City on penalties – during Maurizio Sarri’s brief stint as head coach of the London club. The Italian was succeeded by ex-Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard, who in turn was replaced by Tuchel last January. The German guided Chelsea to Champions League glory against City but also oversaw an FA Cup final loss to Leicester, so he will not be short on motivation to secure his first piece of domestic silverware in England.