Chelsea vs Lille live stream: How can I watch Champions League game live on TV in UK today?

Chelsea return to Champions League action on Tuesday with a game at home against French champions, Lille.

In truth, this was one of the more favourable round-of-16 ties Thomas Tuchel’s side could have asked for. While Lille conquered Ligue 1 last season, they currently sit 11th in the table and have struggled to match their previous exploits after a difficult summer.

Still, Chelsea are barely convincing themselves at the moment. Cup competition might be the avenue in which they most excel but the manner of their performance away at Crystal Palace, as well as laboured outings in the Club World Cup, certainly hint at problems.

The champions of Europe know they will need to start improving quickly to stand any chance of retaining their title.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Lille

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised live on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will also be able to watch the action online via the website or BT Sport app.

Live coverage: You can follow all the action as it happens with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.