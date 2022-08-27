Chelsea vs Leicester: Kick off time today, prediction, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results

Chelsea and Leicester face off this afternoon in what could be a tense atmosphere at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are aggressively pursuing Foxes defender Wesley Fofana, and on Friday evening finally agreed a potential world-record fee with their fourth bid, which has seen the centre-back withdraw from match duties and skip training. It means Fofana will not play today.

But whatever the shape of the two teams, they both need a win. Chelsea were humbled 3-0 by Leeds last time out, while Leicester have just one point to their name after three games.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Chelsea vs Leicester is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off today, Saturday, August 27 2022.

Stamford Bridge in London will host the match.

(ES Composite)

Where to watch Chelsea vs Leicester

TV channel and live stream: The match will not be televised live in the UK.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Chelsea vs Leicester team news

Fofana will once again miss out given Chelsea's interest in his transfer, as confirmed by Brendan Rodgers. Elsewhere for Leicester, Harvey Barnes could return after a knee injury.

Chelsea will be missing N'Golo Kante, who Thomas Tuchel has stated will be out for around four weeks.

Mateo Kovacic is set to return to the squad with a potential cameo role confirmed for the Croatian midfielder.

Kalidou Koulibaly is banned after his red card against Leeds, which should see Ben Chilwell start as Marc Cucurella steps into the back three.

Kai Havertz has been struggling of late, which could see Armando Broja given a chance. Conor Gallagher may lose his place in midfield.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea vs Leicester prediction

Chelsea are struggling but can evidently get up for a game, whereas Leicester look like they are just coasting and have downed tools in August.

A expect the Blues to come out fighting after last week’s reality check and should have too much for Brendan Rodgers & Co.

Chelsea to win 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Chelsea win: 59

Draws: 35

Leicester wins: 28