Chelsea vs Krasnodar confirmed line-ups and team news for Champions League fixture tonight
Chelsea enter their final game of the Champions League group stage sitting secure in first place with Frank Lampard’s side now able to relax and play out the game at Stamford Bridge against Krasnodar.
The Blues eased past the Russians away with goals from Callum Hudson-Odoi, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic confirming a 4-0 victory.
And that was the scoreline last time out too, in game week five, as Olivier Giroud inspired a comfortable victory over Sevilla with four goals at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.
Having briefly hit top spot in the Premier League too, following victory over Leeds, Lampard will be keen to rotate his squad to better cope with the intense Christmas domestic schedule coming up, which could mean opportunities for Billy Gilmour and others.
Here is everything you need to know:
When is it and what time is kick-off?
The game will kick off at 20:00 on Tuesday, 8 December at Stamford Bridge, London.
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 3 from 7:15pm.
Subscribers can watch the game on the BT Sport app on their mobile devices or through the website on desktop.
What is the team news?
Hakim Ziyech is out after injuring his hamstring against Leeds, which is the same issue for Callum Hudson-Odoi.
Lampard has confirmed that Kepa Arrizabalaga and Billy Gilmour will start for the Blues.
Dmitri Stotskiy and Sergey Petrov are nearing a return from injury, but this one could come too soon, especially with little to gain for the visitors after securing third place already.
Confirmed line-ups
Chelsea XI: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen, Emerson; Gilmour, Jorginho, Kovacic; Havertz, Abraham, Anjorin
Krasnodar XI: Gorodov; Smolnikov, Martynovich Cabella, Ramirez; Wanderson, Kaio, Vilhena, Claesson; Berg, Olsson
What are the odds?
Chelsea - 3/10
Draw - 17/4
Krasnodar - 9/1
Prediction
Frank Lampard will make plenty of changes in this dead rubber, having beaten Sevilla to clinch top spot in the group, but that will mean plenty of opportunities for squad players to replicate the impressive reaction of Olivier Giroud to force his way into the starting XI. So we’ll go for a comfortable Blues win to round off an impressive group stage display. Chelsea 2-0 Krasnodar
