Chelsea vs Fulham prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?
Chelsea welcome Fulham to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League today as the hosts look to maintain their place in the top four and momentum ahead of their Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid.
Chelsea enter the fixture fourth in the standings, three points clear of fifth-placed West Ham – whom they beat last weekend – and buoyed by their 1-1 draw at Real earlier this week.
Christian Pulisic was the goalscorer in that game, while 18th Fulham also drew 1-1 in their last outing, against Arsenal.
Josh Maja scored for Fulham in that match before they conceded seven minutes into stoppage time to miss an opportunity to narrow the gap to 17th Brighton.
Can Scott Parker guide the visitors to a surprise win against his old club? Here's everything you need to know about the match.
When is it?
The game will kick off at 5.30pm BST.
How can I watch it?
The match will air live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. Subscribers can also stream the fixture live on the broadcaster’s website and the SkyGo app.
If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
What is the team news?
Mateo Kovacic will miss out for Chelsea due to a thigh issue, while Antonio Rudiger will be absent after picking up an injury late on against Real Madrid. Thomas Tuchel is also likely to rotate his team ahead of the second leg with Real.
For Fulham, Ruben Loftus-Cheek is ineligible to face his parent club, while Terence Kongolo, Marek Rodak and Tom Cairney are long-term absentees. Kenny Tete is a doubt due to a recent bout of coronavirus.
Predicted line-ups
Chelsea: Mendy; Zouma, Silva, Christensen; James, Jorginho, Kante, Alonso; Ziyech, Mount; Havertz
Fulham: Areola; Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Robinson; Decordova-Reid, Lemina, Zambo Anguissa, Lookman; Maja, Mitrovic
Odds
Chelsea: 1/2
Draw: 16/5
Fulham: 11/2
Prediction
Chelsea to nudge Parker and Fulham closer to the drop as they maintain momentum ahead of the Blues’ second leg with Real Madrid. Chelsea 2-0 Fulham.
