Chelsea vs Fulham predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today
Chelsea host Fulham in the Premier League this evening as the Blues look to retain their spot in the top four and head into their Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid with a win.
Chelsea are fourth in the table, three points better off than fifth-placed West Ham – whom they defeated last Saturday – and will be encouraged by their 1-1 draw at Real on Tuesday.
Christian Pulisic netted for the visitors in that match, while 18th Fulham also drew 1-1 in their most recent outing, versus Arsenal.
Josh Maja scored for Fulham in that game before they conceded seven minutes into stoppage time to miss an opportunity to narrow the gap to 17th Brighton.
Can Scott Parker guide the visitors to a surprise win against his old club? Here's everything you need to know about the match.
When is it?
The game will kick off at 5.30pm BST.
How can I watch it?
The match will air live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. Subscribers can also stream the fixture live on the broadcaster’s website and the SkyGo app.
If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
What is the team news?
Mateo Kovacic will miss out for Chelsea due to a thigh issue, while Antonio Rudiger will be absent after picking up an injury late on against Real Madrid. Thomas Tuchel is also likely to rotate his team ahead of the second leg with Real.
For Fulham, Ruben Loftus-Cheek is ineligible to face his parent club, while Terence Kongolo, Marek Rodak and Tom Cairney are long-term absentees. Kenny Tete is a doubt due to a recent bout of coronavirus.
Predicted line-ups
Chelsea: Mendy; Zouma, Silva, Christensen; James, Jorginho, Kante, Alonso; Ziyech, Mount; Havertz
Fulham: Areola; Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Robinson; Decordova-Reid, Lemina, Zambo Anguissa, Lookman; Maja, Mitrovic
Odds
Chelsea: 1/2
Draw: 16/5
Fulham: 11/2
Prediction
Chelsea to nudge Parker and Fulham closer to the drop as they maintain momentum ahead of the Blues’ second leg with Real Madrid. Chelsea 2-0 Fulham.
